Top 25 UK Men’s Fashion Blogs

We’ve rounded up 25 of the best UK men’s fashion blogs defining modern style. From heritage tailoring to streetwear innovators, these voices shape what British men wear today. Think layering, warm winter jackets and clothes for all climates. So without further adieu here are the UK bloggers making a splash both in their home towns and internationally.

1. The Daily Street

This blog is only called The Daily Street because The Daily news was already taken. Jammed pack with news about fashion, music and modern-day art (no Picasso sorry) with an Instagram of the week. They also feature interviews from sport starts to musicians. There is also a MIXTAPES section where different artists contribute to a playlist that you can listen to while “working”.

Founder: Adam Scotland, Alex Powis, Jamie Szulc

Launched: 2009

What it’s about: : sneakers, streetwear, clothing, menswear, mens fashion, accessories, luggage, denim

2. Individualism

These guys are out to assist you in developing your own style the Individualism way. They really go out of their way to bring men’s style in original and entertaining ways. Fun fact: the founder and editor in chief is none other than the video style editor for Mr Porter.

3. Permanent Style

This guy is all about the suits. Classic, elegant and something that will never go out of style. Great tips on anything suit wise from the tailors to the brands to how to wear it. And if you are stuck and can’t find it, just ask Permanent Style’s Simon and he will share his infinite wisdom with you.

Founder: Simon Crompton

Launched: 2007

What it’s about: : classic style and bespoke clothing

4. Fashitects

Architect student and fashion lover, Toni Tran, is the founder and model for Fashitects. For him, it is vital that all content is original hence his own model work. He has his own 170 Lookbooks and covers the London Fashion week religiously. Other topics covered include travelling, food, lifestyle and grooming. And to prove that he is actually studying architecture, a section is dedicated to his model building skills which are amazing.

Founder: Toni Tran

Launched: 2011

What it’s about: : fashion, travel, lifestyle

You’ll also like:

Top 10 New Zealand Men’s Fashion Blogs

9 Best Australian Men’s Fashion Blogs

21 Best Men’s Street Style Blogs

5. Ape To Gentleman

A blog to help you evolve from ape (not to be taken literally) to a well-groomed modern-day gentleman. This is a blog dedicated to men’s grooming, fashion and lifestyle including fashion and travel. The Ape To Gentleman idea is to reflect that all men should aspire should aspire to be gents and although being a gentleman encompasses many attributes, one very important attribute is pride in appearance.

Founder: Chris Beastall

Launched: 2009

What it’s about: : grooming, fashion, lifestyle

6. Singh Street Style

Pardeep Singh Bahra is the founder of Singh Street Style. He is a blogger, stylist, model, fashion designer, and photographer. He brings his own fashion to the world while retaining his culture turbaned. He is also the first Sikh turbaned man to be the global face for Samsung and was recently named as one of the top 10 fashion bloggers by Esquire magazine.

Founder: Pardeep Singh Bahra

Launched: 2013

What it’s about: : Sikh chic

7. GarconJon

Garcon Jon is a blog helmed by renowned photographer Jonathan Daniel Pryce. An award-winning photographer based out of London who has shot for the likes of Esquire and GQ. Garcon Jon conducts interviews with some of the most well-known and stylish men in various respective fields.

What it’s about: : Jonathan Daniel Pryce

8. Michael84

Michael Adams is a lover of life and fashion blogger. He focuses on fashion advice and style guides, male fragrance reviews and the latest trends. He also adds a playlist every month of what he is currently listening to.

Founder: Michael Adams

Launched: 2008

What it’s about: : style, clothing, grooming, travel, tech

9. Quyen Mike

Quyen Mike is a photographer and creative director in London. His eye is set on the world of fashion, design, music, and art and his motto is “Being well dressed is a beautiful form of politeness.” The blog follows his story and progress of self-taught artist and reflects his work and personal style.

Founder: Quyen Mike

10. The Everyday Man

John Robertson started The Everday Man blog as a platform to share his like with the world and aims to publish the latest in men’s fashion, fitness and lifestyle, art, music and events. Fashion includes apparels and not just clothes and the grooming section deals with the finer things on looking good.

Founder: John Robertson

Launched: 2012

What it’s about: : fashion, fitness and lifestyle

11. BoyFromDagbon

Abdel Abdulai’s passion for photography and creativity pushed him towards his love for fashion and style. Each BoyFromDagbon post tells its own story and engaged and inspires the reader to recreate the looks. This blog is an encyclopaedia of style.

Founder: Abdel Abdulai

What it’s about: “encyclopaedia of style”

12. Steve Booker

Steve Booker is a lover of fashion, design, photography, technology, people, good food and good coffee! His blog explores all before mentioned and he is open for things that readers want to see or hear about.

Founder: Steve Booker

What it’s about: men’s fashion, style tips, travel, lifestyle, photography

13. Last Style of Defense

Dan Hasby-Oliver is a menswear writer, brand ambassador and global men’s trends analyst. Last Style of Defense has had over 2 million readers since its creation and is ranked as one of the most influential menswear blogs in the world. He covers style, products and news mainly from London to Los Angeles.

Founder: Dan Hasby-Oliver

Launched: 2009

14. Buckets and Spades

Buckets & Spades is run by a guy named Mat. His blog is about fashion, design and lifestyle. He has an eye for the small finer things in life and delivers his honest opinion in reviews.

Founder: Matthew Spade

Launched: 2008

What it’s about: fashion, design, lifestyle

15. Street Gentry

The Street Gentry is run by three gentlemen simply known as the Rural Gent, Gent on the street and the Quintessential Gent. Each delivering their own perspective the blog features clothing trends, music, technology and culture.

Launched: 2013

What it’s about: UK men’s lifestyle and fashion – best in clothing, music, tech, cars and culture

16. Dappered

Dappered is all for the guy on the street. Not all of us are fashion gurus or necessarily agrees with the fashion displayed on the boardwalk. A nice bunch of articles that makes you feel at home. And the kicker, they have a woman named Beth for whom you can ask questions to get the honest opinion and insight of the fairer race.

Launched: 2009

What it’s about: resource for the best and affordable clothes, booze an travel options online

17. Men’s Flair

Men’s Flair is more a magazine than a blog and is ideal for men with a flair for style and interests beyond fleeting looks of the season. The reason why I say the magazine is because they have an editor, two columnists and a bucket load of contributors, all living what they preach. It is all about style that is real, relevant and unpretentious.

What it’s about: an online magazine for men with flair for style and interests

18. Style & Error

As far as I can figure it out the blog is run by a guy named Stubbs. He has a very tongue in cheek writing style and humour that I guess is British as I don’t always catch the joke. The world needs more honest people like Stubbs on Style & Error.

Founder: Thomas Stubbs

Launched: 2010

What it’s about: menswear

19. Menswear Style

Menswear Style is also another independent daily online magazine for men’s fashion, grooming and lifestyle. Editorial and advertising are at the heart creating a clean and easy to used design-led website. They also cover cars to health and fitness and has some exclusive interviews in the bag.

Launched: 2012

What it’s about: an online men’s fashion, grooming and lifestyle magazine

20. Fashion Beans

Fashion Beans was founded by Ben Herbert who is the editor-in-chief and together with a host of gurus, resident writers and industry insiders they bring the most comprehensive fashion blog to you daily. With sites like these, it is no wonder that printed magazines are dying a slow death. They also have a link for popular fashion discount codes that you can use to make purchases online.

Founder: Ben Herbert

Launched: 2007

What it’s about: men’s fashion, style, grooming, fitness, watches, tech and culture

21. The Urban Gentleman

The Urban Gentleman has a mix of everything from high style to streetwear, grooming, health and fitness, cars and electronics as well as sales and deals where you can save some bucks. And if you feel you can write some good columns, they are hiring now.

Launched: 2008

What it’s about: fashion styling, advice, writing, personal shopping

22. Men’s Fashion Magazine

Another nail in the coffin for printed magazines. Delivering style tips, industry news, fashion trends and the latest sales offers since 2011.

The Men’s Fashion Magazine has been labelled as the number one online resource for men’s fashion and style.

23. Business of Fashion

Business of Fashion was founded in 2007 by Imran Amed who is a fashion business advisor, writer and digital entrepreneur. Today it is a network of savvy writers and fashion insiders delivering a daily resource for fashion creatives, executives and entrepreneurs worldwide.

Founder: Imran Amed

Launched: 2007

What it’s about: fashion creatives, executives and entrepreneurs

24. Style Salvage

The Style Salvage guys run an on-going series of interviews with fashion insiders and get up close and personal with the designers of Menswear Day. Furthermore, they love learning how collections and products are made.

Launched: 2007

What it’s about: men’s fashion and style

25. Grey Fox

David Evans started the Grey Fox Blog in 2011 aiming at men over 40. As we age it becomes harder to decide what to wear and how to dress and this is David’s response to the allure of middle-aged men.

Founder: David Evans

Launched: 2011

What it’s about: menswear style, fashion and lifestyle for all men

Formerly on this list:



The Boardwalk

Note: This site appears inactive; no official link available.

The Boardwalk is a men’s fashion blog that helps men dress better through informative articles and guides. All the content is written in the first person because when it comes to subjective topics like style, The Boardwalk believes it’s more interesting to hear personal points of view than prescriptive advice.

Launched: 2019

What it’s about: Men’s fashion and style trends

Samuel Jing

Note: This site appears inactive; no official link available.

This is a leading men’s and young men’s fashion and style blog. It is supported by academic theories in consumer buying behaviour, fashion marketing and branding. Samuel Jing gets around rubbing shoulders with the biggest names out there.

Founder: Samuel Jing

What it’s about: : menswear and fashion

The Royal Fashionist

Note: This site appears inactive; no official link available.

Marcos Paulo Silva has created The Royal Fashionist, a men’s guide with his blog focusing on fashion ideas, style inspiration, travel guides and fitness tips to stay in shape. He is big on a healthy fit life. On occasion, he dips into technology reviews.

Founder: Marcos de Andrade

Launched: 2014

What it’s about: : latest trends in fashion, healthy living, luxury lifestyle

What’s He Wearing?

Note: This site appears inactive; no official link available.

If you are really into the fashion parades but don’t have time to scour the internet for each one then this one is for you. What’s He Wearing? is filled with the latest fashion news from the boardwalk and what celebrities were seen in. Who knew rapper 50 Cent can clean up so nicely?

What it’s about: menswear

The Mitchelli

Note: This site appears inactive; no official link available.

The Mitchelli is like an encyclopedia of fashion. 101 Style tips as well as more detailed on suits, shirts, shoes, and accessories. The blog also has a directory link to other well-known blogs and a glossary for the terms that you hear but is not always well known.

What it’s about: classic style and etiquette

You’ll also like:

Top 10 New Zealand Men’s Fashion Blogs

8 Best Australian Men’s Fashion & Lifestyle Sites and Blogs

21 Best Men’s Street Style Blogs