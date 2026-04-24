Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Trailer Reveals the Remake We’ve Always Wanted

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Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced launches 9 July on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Rebuilt in Ubisoft’s Anvil engine with ray tracing and dynamic weather

New story content featuring Blackbeard, Stede Bonnet and fresh crew members

Multiplayer and Freedom Cry DLC have been removed

For years, fans have asked Ubisoft to stop dancing around it and just bring back Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Now it finally has.

The remake is a “renewed and enhanced experience” that rebuilds Edward Kenway’s Caribbean adventure using the latest Anvil engine. There are upgraded visuals, ray tracing, Dolby Atmos support, and new dynamic weather systems. It takes the game we know and love, and pushes it well beyond the hardware limitations of 2013. Has it really been that long?

Whether you loved the original or are ready to raise the colours for the first time, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is built around one truth above all else: being a pirate is fun. Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s New in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced?

While plenty of remakes stop at prettier graphics, Ubisoft has also modernised the gameplay. Combat now features new parrying mechanics, stealth has been expanded with the ability to crouch freely, and the original game’s notorious tailing missions have been reworked and should be far less painful.

There’s also fresh story content, including new arcs involving Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet, plus three new officers who join Edward aboard the Jackdaw as part of the main narrative. It’s a remake and DLC all in one.

Elsewhere, players can expect added sea shanties, pets for the ship, a photo mode, and a whole bunch of quality-of-life improvements, like smoother mission checkpoints, less punishing stealth failures, cleaner traversal, and fewer of the small frustrations that tend to age older games the fastest.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced | Image: Ubisoft

What’s Missing?

Not everything is returning from the 2013 version. Ubisoft has confirmed the remake focuses purely on Edward Kenway’s single-player story, meaning the original multiplayer mode is gone. Fan-favourite expansion Freedom Cry is also absent, while the present-day story Abstergo sections have been significantly reworked.

While some longtime fans will miss what’s been thrown overboard, Ubisoft knows most players are coming on board for Edward, the Jackdaw, and the open sea.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced launches 9 July 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Pre-orders are open now, alongside Deluxe and Collector’s Edition versions.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced | Image: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced | Image: Ubisoft