2026 Golden Globes Full List of Nominees Revealed

The nominees for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards are out, and boy, are some of them weird. Awards season always enjoys a couple of snubs, with highly influential or successful movies just outright ignored, and people are already screaming from the rooftops that Wicked: For Good has been snubbed, even though it has multiple nominations here.

The one I’m most interested in is how Avatar: Fire and Ash can be considered for “cinematic or box office achievement” before it has even hit cinemas, or how Ne Zha 2, a film that has literally earned almost $2 billion this year, isn’t on the list. It’s possible Ne Zha 2 wasn’t nominated as an option, but… come on.

In saying that, there are some fantastic films and performances on display here—ones that absolutely deserve to be recognised. The 83rd Golden Globes, set to air on January 11, 2026, will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. Here’s the complete list of categories and nominees:

Guillermo del Toro and Jacob Elordi in ‘Frankenstein’ (2025) | Image: Netflix

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Acro

Demon Salyer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just An Accident, France

No Other Choice, South Korea

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirāt, Spain

The Secret Agent, Brazil

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Michael B. Jordan in ‘Sinners’ (2025) | Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Oscar Issac, Frankenstein

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ethan Hawk, Blue Moon

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Amy Madigan as ‘Aunt Gladys’ in ‘Weapons’ | Image: IMDb

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstien and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Hans Zimmer, F1

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Max Richter, Hamner

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash, written by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters, written by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied to You, Sinners, written by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good, written by Stephen Schwartz

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good, written by Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams, Train Dreams, written by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Rhea Seehorn as ‘Carol’ in Pluribus | Image: Apple TV+

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

Bella Ramsey as ‘Ellie’ in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 | Image: HBO

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Adam Scott, Severance

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterling Brown, Paradise

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Seth Rogan in ‘The Studio’ | Image: Apple TV+

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogan, The Studio

Steve Martin, One Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Walton Goggins in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 | Image: HBO

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jason Issacs, The White Lotus

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Biggest Night of your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast