2026 Golden Globes Full List of Nominees Revealed
Published:
Golden Globes 2026: Full List of Nominees
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Best Director – Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Best Television Series – Drama
- Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Best Podcast
Readtime: 8 min
Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.
The nominees for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards are out, and boy, are some of them weird. Awards season always enjoys a couple of snubs, with highly influential or successful movies just outright ignored, and people are already screaming from the rooftops that Wicked: For Good has been snubbed, even though it has multiple nominations here.
The one I’m most interested in is how Avatar: Fire and Ash can be considered for “cinematic or box office achievement” before it has even hit cinemas, or how Ne Zha 2, a film that has literally earned almost $2 billion this year, isn’t on the list. It’s possible Ne Zha 2 wasn’t nominated as an option, but… come on.
In saying that, there are some fantastic films and performances on display here—ones that absolutely deserve to be recognised. The 83rd Golden Globes, set to air on January 11, 2026, will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. Here’s the complete list of categories and nominees:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Acro
- Demon Salyer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- It Was Just An Accident, France
- No Other Choice, South Korea
- Sentimental Value, Norway
- Sirāt, Spain
- The Secret Agent, Brazil
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Oscar Issac, Frankenstein
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Ethan Hawk, Blue Moon
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
- Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
- Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstien and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Hans Zimmer, F1
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray, Sirāt
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
- Max Richter, Hamner
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash, written by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
- Golden, KPop Demon Hunters, written by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick
- I Lied to You, Sinners, written by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
- No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good, written by Stephen Schwartz
- The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good, written by Stephen Schwartz
- Train Dreams, Train Dreams, written by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Pitt
- The White Lotus
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Beast in Me
- The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, MobLand
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
- Sterling Brown, Paradise
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Seth Rogan, The Studio
- Steve Martin, One Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Jason Issacs, The White Lotus
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Biggest Night of your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Alex Cooper presents Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- Smartless with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnet
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Up First from NPR
Comments
We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.