The Mysterious Billionaire Behind OnlyFans Has Died, Aged 43

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 24 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

OnlyFans has been everywhere for years. But you probably had no idea who was behind it until now. Hugh Hefner may have been inseparable from Playboy, but Leonid Radvinsky was almost unknown, despite the platform exploding in popularity during COVID lockdowns. That changed this week, after he died, aged 43, after a battle with cancer.

Radvinsky wasn’t the original founder of OnlyFans, but he’s the one who made it what it is today. He first acquired the platform’s parent company, Fenix International, in 2018, and remained its majority owner. Under his watch, OnlyFans grew into a billion-dollar operation, built on a model that gave creators 80 per cent of their earnings.

Born in the Soviet Union, the Ukrainian-American billionaire leaves behind a net worth of $USD4.7 billion.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Leonid Radvinsky’s fortune-finding efforts started as a teenager when he launched a website claiming to have hacked passwords to porn sites. By 2004, he had launched MyFreeCams, giving him a foothold in the live cam space long before “camming” entered the mainstream.

OnlyFans scaled rapidly, particularly during the pandemic, as creators turned to direct-to-fan subscriptions to generate income. The platform now hosts millions of users and has paid out billions to creators, cementing its place at the centre of the modern creator economy.

With several hundred million users, many of whom pay subscription fees for exclusive and sometimes personalised interactions, it’s hard to ignore the scale of what he built.

But much like adult magazines on the shelves at the back of the store, or the videos kept behind the curtain at your local Blockbuster, Radvinsky kept a low profile. He rarely gave interviews, and even as the platform exploded in popularity, one of his few public appearances was at a 2024 charity gala tied to cancer research.

Outside of conversations around potential multibillion-dollar takeover deals, he largely stayed out of the frame. And for most people, this week is the first time they’ve even heard his name.