5 Best Panasonic Electric Shavers for Every Budget

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Updated: 10 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

A good electric shaver is one of those quiet upgrades you feel every single morning, and when people ask us what to buy, the answer is almost always Panasonic. While the rotary brands chase a closer circle, Panasonic has spent decades perfecting the foil shaver: flat Japanese-steel blades driven by a fast linear motor that lifts and cuts in one clean pass, then gets out of the way before your skin has a chance to complain.

The only real hurdle is the range itself. It runs deep, and the model codes read like a parts catalogue. So we have done the untangling. Below are the five Panasonic shavers actually worth your money, from a $159 travel model to a $989 six-blade flagship, with a straight answer on who each one suits.

Short on time? Buy the Panasonic ES-LV67. It uses the same quick linear motor as the flagships and a five-blade head that flexes across your jaw, for half the price of the top model. The only reason to spend up is if a self-cleaning dock or dedicated stubble blades would genuinely change your mornings.

At a Glance: The Best Panasonic Shavers

Panasonic ES-LV67 | Image: Panasonic

1. Panasonic Multi-Flex 5-Blade Shaver (ES-LV67)

The ES-LV67 is Panasonic’s best-selling mainstream shaver and the value sweet spot of the range. Five arched, nano-polished blades sit on a Multi-flex 16D head that pivots to follow your face, driven by the same fast linear motor as the pricier models. You lose the auto-cleaning station, but for a shaver rated 4.8 out of 5 across hundreds of reviews on Panasonic’s own site, that is an easy trade. Wet or dry, it is the one most guys should buy.

Blades: 5 arched nano-polished blades, Multi-flex 16D head

5 arched nano-polished blades, Multi-flex 16D head Motor: 14,000cpm linear, ~70,000 cross-cutting actions/min

14,000cpm linear, ~70,000 cross-cutting actions/min Features: Automatic beard sensor, pop-up trimmer, LED display

Automatic beard sensor, pop-up trimmer, LED display Wet/dry: Yes, washable, ~50 min cordless on a 1-hour charge

Yes, washable, ~50 min cordless on a 1-hour charge RRP: $499.95 (AUD)

Panasonic ES-L690U | Image: Panasonic

2. Panasonic Series 1000 PRO 6-Blade Shaver (ES-L690U)

The ES-L690U is Panasonic’s no-compromise flagship. Six blades, including nano-polished 30-degree inner cutters, work with a Precision Navigation display and an Intelligent Beard Sensor+ that scans your stubble 223 times a second and boosts the motor where growth is thickest. A flexible 22D head follows every contour of your jaw, and it drops onto an auto cleaning-and-charging station when you are done. If you treat shaving as a ritual, the ES-L690U is the closest, most personalised result Panasonic makes.

Blades: 6-blade PRO system, 30° nano-polished inner blades

6-blade PRO system, 30° nano-polished inner blades Motor: 14,000cpm linear, ~84,000 cross-cutting actions/min

14,000cpm linear, ~84,000 cross-cutting actions/min Beard sensor: Intelligent Beard Sensor+, 223 scans/sec, auto-boost

Intelligent Beard Sensor+, 223 scans/sec, auto-boost Head: Flexible 22D contour-following, pop-up trimmer, wet/dry

Flexible 22D contour-following, pop-up trimmer, wet/dry Charging: Auto clean & charge station, USB-C, ~50 min cordless

Auto clean & charge station, USB-C, ~50 min cordless RRP: $989 (AUD)

Panasonic ES-LS9A | Image: Panasonic

3. Panasonic 6-Blade Shaver with Cleaning Station (ES-LS9A)

The ES-LS9A gets you near-flagship closeness for a hundred dollars less. It shares the six-blade system and the same 14,000cpm linear motor as the top model, including two blades built for thick stubble, and still comes with the self-cleaning charging stand that handles maintenance for you. A three-minute quick charge covers a shave in a pinch. Pick the ES-LS9A for the premium experience without paying Panasonic’s very top price.

Blades: 6 Japanese-steel blades, 2 dedicated thick-stubble blades

6 Japanese-steel blades, 2 dedicated thick-stubble blades Motor: 14,000cpm linear, ~84,000 cross-cutting actions/min

14,000cpm linear, ~84,000 cross-cutting actions/min Head: Flexible 22D head, beard sensor, pop-up trimmer, Smart Lock

Flexible 22D head, beard sensor, pop-up trimmer, Smart Lock Charging: Auto clean & charge stand, 3-min quick charge, ~50 min run

Auto clean & charge stand, 3-min quick charge, ~50 min run Wet/dry: Yes, fully washable, 20-LED status display

Yes, fully washable, 20-LED status display RRP: $899 (AUD)

Panasonic ES-CM3A | Image: Panasonic

4. Panasonic Compact 3-Blade Travel Shaver (ES-CM3A)

The ES-CM3A proves a travel shaver does not have to be a cut-down toy. It packs three floating Japanese-steel blades, a real beard sensor and an IPX7 waterproof rating into a body barely bigger than your fist, and it charges over USB-C off the same cable as your phone. An hour on charge gives you 45 minutes of cordless run time, plenty for a trip. The ES-CM3A is the one to throw in a carry-on.

Blades: 3 floating Japanese-steel blades, 30° nano-polished

3 floating Japanese-steel blades, 30° nano-polished Motor: 13,000cpm linear, ~39,000 cross-cutting actions/min

13,000cpm linear, ~39,000 cross-cutting actions/min Size: Palm-sized, ~75 x 67 x 31mm, ~123g

Palm-sized, ~75 x 67 x 31mm, ~123g Waterproof: IPX7, wet/dry, washable

IPX7, wet/dry, washable Charging: USB-C, 1-hour charge for ~45 min cordless

USB-C, 1-hour charge for ~45 min cordless RRP: $299 (AUD)

Panasonic ES-CM2B | Image: Panasonic

5. Panasonic Ultra-Compact 2-Blade Shaver (ES-CM2B)

The ES-CM2B is Panasonic’s smallest and cheapest shaver, built for a bag or glovebox rather than a bathroom counter. Two Japanese stainless-steel blades will not out-cut the flagships, but IPX7 waterproofing and USB-C charging make it a genuinely useful backup or travel shaver at well under $200. A 5-minute top-up is enough for one shave, and a full charge lasts 45 minutes cordless. The ES-CM2B is the one to keep in your bag for emergencies.

Blades: 2 Japanese stainless-steel blades

2 Japanese stainless-steel blades Motor: ~17,000 cross-cutting actions/min

~17,000 cross-cutting actions/min Size: Ultra-compact, 93.4 x 64.1 x 28.6mm, 130g

Ultra-compact, 93.4 x 64.1 x 28.6mm, 130g Waterproof: IPX7, wet/dry, washable

IPX7, wet/dry, washable Charging: USB-C, 45 min cordless on a full charge, 5-min quick charge for one shave

USB-C, 45 min cordless on a full charge, 5-min quick charge for one shave RRP: $159 (AUD)

How to Choose a Panasonic Electric Shaver

Panasonic is a foil-and-linear-motor specialist, not a rotary-head maker. Every shaver in its Australian range uses flat Japanese-steel foil blades driven by a high-speed linear motor, which the brand positions against rotary rivals on cutting speed and closeness.

The differences up and down the range come down to three things. Motor speed, measured in cross-cutting actions per minute, runs from roughly 17,000 on the ultra-compact ES-CM2B to about 84,000 on the six-blade flagships. A beard sensor adjusts power in real time on the higher models. And an auto-cleaning charging station is reserved for the top tiers. If you have a heavy or coarse beard, the six-blade models handle it better; for average growth, the five-blade ES-LV67 gets you most of the way there.

Panasonic Electric Shaver FAQs