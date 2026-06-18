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Google Earth’s Hidden Flight Simulator Is Now Available in Your Browser

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Google Earth Flight Simulator is now available globally on the web
  • The feature runs through Google Earth in a browser, with no desktop app required
  • Flight physics are simplified and designed for casual exploration
  • Controls include arrow keys for pitch and roll, Page Up and Page Down for thrust, and optional mouse control
  • Google recommends switching from Map to Satellite for the best visual experience
  • If you crash, the simulator lets you restart from a safe altitude

Google Earth Flight Simulator is no longer hidden inside the desktop app. Google has made it available on the web, giving anyone with a computer and a browser a quick way to take off, lose control and try again without downloading Google Earth Pro or needing a pilot’s licence.

For anyone who missed the old Easter egg, the browser version keeps the same basic idea. It’s a stripped-back flight simulator built into Google Earth. You choose somewhere on the map, launch the mode from the Tools menu and fly over Google’s 3D version of the world using keyboard or mouse controls.

It won’t teach you how to land a plane, but it will let you barrel-roll while you shout “I can see my house from here!”

How to Use Google Earth Flight Simulator

To start a flight, open Google Earth in a browser on your computer, click Explore Earth, open the Tools menu in the top bar and select Flight Simulator.

From there, Google Earth shifts from regular map mode into a simple flying interface. Page Up increases thrust, Page Down reduces it, while the arrow keys control pitch and roll. Click inside the simulation, and you can toggle mouse-guided flight controls, which may or may not improve your odds of staying level, depending on your relationship with gravity.

One small thing you should change before you take off is the default setting. The simulator opens with an abstract basemap rather than the full photorealistic satellite view. If you actually want to feel like you’re flying above the clouds, switch the basemap from Map to Satellite before you turn the seat belt sign off.

With most of Google Earth sitting underneath you, there are plenty of flyovers to add to your virtual travel list. Sydney Harbour, the Grand Canyon, Tokyo, the Alps, your old school, whatever. Microsoft Flight Simulator already has precision aviation covered. This is something you switch on for a laugh while you fly over places you may never see in person. Oh, and it’s free.

Related: What’s The Future of Flying Cars? 9 New Models Ready For Take-Off

What to Expect From Google Earth’s Flight Simulator

Google knows this is a casual simulator, not a high-fidelity flight training tool. The flight physics are simplified to be as accessible as possible, with the whole thing built around exploration rather than training the next generation of Qantas captains.

You won’t find any airline procedures, deep cockpit systems or long-haul routes to manage. Instead, Google Earth gives you a plane, a global map and just enough control to make you realise how difficult it is to keep a bird in the sky.

As you fly, Google Earth streams in 3D buildings (PULL UP!) and high-resolution imagery dynamically. Every flight experience changes depending on where you are flying and how fast your connection can keep up. Google warns that flying at extreme speeds or using a low-bandwidth connection can lead to temporary loading delays. Makes sense, considering it’s trying to run a real-time simulation of the planet in your browser.

Because this is still listed as an “Experimental / pre-GA” feature, Google has already identified a couple of quirks. Low-altitude flying in regions below sea level, such as Badwater Basin in California, may cause occasional flashing or clipping. Standard map shortcut keys are also deactivated during flight to avoid clashing with aircraft controls.

The good news is that crashing the plane doesn’t end in disaster, at least digitally. If your aircraft hits the ground, the simulation pauses and displays a “You crashed! Restart” button, restoring you to a safe altitude and location.

Google Earth Flight Simulator is available now through Google Earth on the web. Pick somewhere scenic, switch on Satellite view and accept that your first flight may land somewhere between Captain Sully and Denzel Washington in Flight.

Google Earth Flight Simulator

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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