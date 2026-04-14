The GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ is Effectively Gone. Here Are 8 New Rolex Releases in its Place

Rolex hasn’t made a big announcement about it, but the GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ is effectively done. The news comes as no great surprise, the entire watch community has been on-alert since February, when authorised Rolex dealers were told that no more stock was coming. By March, secondary market prices had skyrocketed as demand spiked and listings tightened.

But as Watches & Wonders gets underway in Switzerland, Rolex is looking ahead with 8 new releases to celebrate the company’s centenary. Whether the ‘Pepsi’ is gone for good is still unclear, but in its place is a lineup that leans into detail, materials, and the design codes that have shaped a century of the Oyster.

Rolex’s 2026 Watches & Wonders Release

Oyster Perpetual 41 (2026) | Image: Rolex

Oyster Perpetual 41 (2026) | Image: Rolex

1. Oyster Perpetual 41 (Ref. TBC)

The only Rolex this year that literally tells you what it is. “100 years” replaces “Swiss Made” on the dial, which is about as direct as the brand ever gets.

Case: Oystersteel with yellow gold bezel (Yellow Rolesor)

Case Size: 41 mm

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Movement: Calibre 3230 (automatic)

Power Reserve: ~70 hours

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds

Dial: Slate with green detailing, “100 years” inscription

Bracelet: Oystersteel Oyster bracelet with Easylink

Oyster Perpetual 36 (2026) | Image: Rolex

Oyster Perpetual 36 (2026) | Image: Rolex

2. Oyster Perpetual 36 (Ref. TBC)

Well, not all of them are moving away from colour. The Oyster Perpetual 36 features ten colours, applied one by one, just to spell “Rolex” across the dial. It’s meticulous for something that looks this loose.

Case: Oystersteel

Case Size: 36 mm

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Movement: Calibre 3230 (automatic)

Power Reserve: ~70 hours

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds

Dial: Multicolour lacquer with Jubilee motif (“Rolex” lettering pattern)

Bracelet: Oyster bracelet with Oysterclasp and Easylink

Oyster Perpetual 28 (2026) | Image: Rolex

3. Oyster Perpetual 28 (Ref. TBC)

Those markers at 3, 6 and 9 aren’t lume or metal. They’re cut from heliotrope stone, which means no two dials will look exactly the same.

Case: 18 ct yellow gold

Case Size: 28 mm

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Movement: Calibre 2232 (automatic)

Power Reserve: ~55 hours

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds

Dial: Green stone lacquer with heliotrope hour markers (3, 6, 9)

Bracelet: Oyster bracelet with Oysterclasp and Easylink

Oyster Perpetual 34 (2026) | Image: Rolex

4. Oyster Perpetual 34 (Ref. TBC)

Same idea as above, but with dumortierite at 3, 6 and 9. It gives the dial a natural variation you won’t find anywhere else.

Case: 18 ct Everose gold

Case Size: 34 mm

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Movement: Calibre 2232 (automatic)

Power Reserve: ~55 hours

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds

Dial: Blue stone lacquer with dumortierite hour markers (3, 6, 9)

Bracelet: Oyster bracelet with Oysterclasp and Easylink

Datejust 41 (2026) | Image: Rolex

Datejust 41 (2026) | Image: Rolex

Rolex has done ombré before, but not like this. The green base is fully lacquered first, then darkened from the edges in.

Case: Oystersteel with white gold bezel (White Rolesor)

Case Size: 41 mm

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Movement: Calibre 3235 (automatic)

Power Reserve: ~70 hours

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date

Dial: Green lacquer ombré

Bracelet: Oyster bracelet with Oysterclasp and Easylink

Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II 18 ct yellow gold (2026) | Image: Rolex

Oyster Perpetual Yacht Master II Oystersteel (2026) | Image: Rolex

6. Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II (Ref. TBC)

The countdown now runs backwards. It sounds small, but it makes the whole thing easier to read when you’re actually counting down to zero.

Case: Oystersteel or 18 ct yellow gold

Case Size: 44 mm

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Movement: Calibre 4162 (automatic chronograph)

Power Reserve: ~72 hours

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, programmable countdown chronograph

Dial: Matte white with regatta countdown display

Bezel: Bidirectional rotatable bezel with blue Cerachrom insert

Bracelet: Oyster bracelet with Oysterlock clasp and Easylink

Day-Date 40 (2026) | Image: Rolex

Day-Date 40 (2026) | Image: Rolex

Day-Date 40 (2026) | Image: Rolex

Jubilee Gold is Rolex’s new alloy, designed to shift tone slightly depending on the light rather than sit as one flat colour.

Case: 18 ct Jubilee Gold

Case Size: 40 mm

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Movement: Calibre 3255 (automatic)

Power Reserve: ~70 hours

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, day, date

Dial: Green aventurine with diamond hour markers

Bezel: Fluted

Bracelet: President bracelet with concealed Crownclasp

Cosmograph Daytona (2026) | Image: Rolex

Cosmograph Daytona (2026) | Image: Rolex

Cosmograph Daytona (2026) | Image: Rolex

8. Cosmograph Daytona (Ref. TBC)

That white dial is fired in a kiln at over 800 degrees using grand feu enamel, which is why it looks flat and bright instead of glossy.

Case: Oystersteel with platinum elements (Rolesium)

Case Size: 40 mm

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Movement: Calibre 4131 (automatic chronograph)

Power Reserve: ~72 hours

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, chronograph

Dial: White enamel (grand feu)

Bezel: Cerachrom (anthracite) with tachymetric scale

Caseback: Sapphire display caseback

Bracelet: Oyster bracelet with Oysterlock clasp and Easylink

The Pepsi Challenge Facing Rolex

There’s no direct replacement for the Pepsi here. No new colourway stepping in to take its place. Instead, Rolex is moving away from that kind of bold identity and leaning into materials, detail, and the smaller changes you only notice on closer inspection.

Out with the old, in with the new. But we’ll miss you, Pepsi. Cheers.