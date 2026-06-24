TAG Heuer’s New $3,850 TaylorMade Smartwatch is Built for Serious Golfers

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Key Takeaways TAG Heuer has revealed the Connected Calibre E5 x TaylorMade Edition

The 45mm titanium smartwatch is priced at AUD$3,850 in Australia

Exclusive early online access begins 24 June 2026 at 5pm AEST

Golf features include automatic shot tracking, a new hole layout view and Automatic Strokes Gained

The wider collaboration also includes a Spider ZT x TAG Heuer putter and co-branded accessories

There are golf watches, and then there’s an AUD$3,850 TAG Heuer smartwatch with a tailor-made golf brain on the inside. The Swiss watchmaker has teamed up with TaylorMade for a new special edition of its Connected Calibre E5 smartwatch, built for golfers who want their tech to follow them onto the fairway.

Officially called the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x TaylorMade Edition, the 45mm titanium model combines TAG Heuer’s connected-watch platform with TaylorMade-backed golf performance analysis, exclusive watch faces and a clubhouse-ready blue, black and titanium design.

That price alone tells you this isn’t for beginners and TAG Heuer isn’t playing the Par-3. This watch is aimed at golfers who want reliable round data, a premium Swiss watch on their wrist, and enough TaylorMade detail to make the whole thing feel more like another club in the bag than a logo-slap collaboration.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x TaylorMade Edition | Image: Supplied

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x TaylorMade Edition | Image: Supplied

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x TaylorMade Edition: Key Specs

Price: AUD$3,850

AUD$3,850 Case: 45mm fine-brushed and sandblasted grade 2 titanium

45mm fine-brushed and sandblasted grade 2 titanium Thickness: 14.8mm

14.8mm Bezel: Fixed black ceramic bezel with engraved 18-hole scale

Fixed black ceramic bezel with engraved 18-hole scale Display: 1.39-inch OLED display, 454 x 454 resolution, sapphire crystal

1.39-inch OLED display, 454 x 454 resolution, sapphire crystal Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100+

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100+ Battery: Up to 17 hours in sport mode, up to 12 hours of dedicated golf use, up to 3 days in low-power mode

Up to 17 hours in sport mode, up to 12 hours of dedicated golf use, up to 3 days in low-power mode Charging: Full charge in around 90 minutes, with up to one day of use from a 30-minute fast charge

Full charge in around 90 minutes, with up to one day of use from a 30-minute fast charge Water resistance: 50 metres

50 metres Operating system: TAG Heuer OS

TAG Heuer OS Compatibility: iOS 18+ and Android 13+

iOS 18+ and Android 13+ Strap: Blue leather and black rubber strap, with additional textile strap included

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x TaylorMade Edition | Image: Supplied

How the TaylorMade Golf Features Work

TAG Heuer probably could have got away with just slapping the TaylorMade logo on the dial and calling it a day. Instead, they’ve added a far more serious performance layer to the Connected E5’s existing golf credentials.

According to TAG Heuer, the watch can automatically register each shot and its position throughout the round, without the player needing to log every swing manually. TaylorMade’s performance analysis then processes that data to deliver Automatic Strokes Gained, a metric that shows where a golfer is gaining or losing shots against a chosen baseline.

For anyone who has walked off a course convinced they had a good day, the watch is designed to offer more than just the vibes. There’s a new hole layout view, along with golf-focused complications that can show details such as the longest drive, next round, best score, last score, total rounds played for the year and total birdies.

It’s all built into the TAG Heuer Golf ecosystem and powered by TAG Heuer OS, the brand’s in-house interface based on the Android Open Source Project.

That’s where the watch makes its strongest case: not in counting shots, but in turning them into a strokes-gained readout you can actually use. We’re here to play golf, not run spreadsheets between the tee and the flag.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x TaylorMade Edition | Image: Supplied

Titanium Case, TaylorMade Cues and an 18-Hole Bezel

Visually, it’s tight. The 45mm case is made from grade 2 titanium with a fine-brushed and sandblasted finish, paired with a black ceramic bezel engraved with an 18-hole scale. TAG Heuer says this is the first Calibre E5 model to feature a grade 2 titanium case without a black DLC coating, bringing it closer to the natural tones of golf clubs.

There’s TaylorMade branding on the crown and caseback, a silver TaylorMade logo at six o’clock on the bezel, plus white stripes inspired by the face of a golf club.

Its blue, black and silver colour scheme pairs nicely with the blue leather strap, which has a black rubber base, grey stitching and a white central line. It’s got the vibe of a dressed-up golf bag without feeling forced. And when you want to switch the look between the round and lunch at the clubhouse, TAG Heuer also includes an additional stretch textile strap in the box.

Further customisation comes through two exclusive watch faces. Momentum uses a moving hand animation that continuously draws the TaylorMade logo, while Topography takes its cues from course contours and TaylorMade’s Spider putter. There are a few reskinned TAG Heuer faces in the mix too.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x TaylorMade Edition | Image: Supplied

Battery Life, Display and Golf Tracking Tech

Inside, the watch runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100+ chipset, with a 1.39-inch OLED display, sapphire crystal, heart rate sensor, compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, microphone and altimeter. Compatibility covers iOS 18 and later, as well as Android 13 and later.

The watch also features an always-on display, so you won’t have to keep flicking your wrist to see what’s being tracked. Dual-band positioning supports faster acquisition and more precise tracking around the course.

Battery life is rated at up to 17 hours in sport mode and up to three days in low-power mode, with TAG Heuer also claiming up to 12 hours of dedicated golf use, enough to comfortably cover a full round, warm-up, and post-round stats check.

A full charge takes around 90 minutes, with fast charging offering up to a day of use in 30 minutes. That makes a quick top-up between rounds more realistic than scrambling for a full recharge before your next tee time.

Image: TaylorMade

Spider ZT x TAG Heuer Putter and Accessories

The watch is only one part of the wider TAG Heuer x TaylorMade collection. There’s a Spider ZT x TAG Heuer putter, complete with co-branded details, a TAG Heuer logo sightline, topographic textures drawn from the watch face, a premium headcover and a duo-logo ball marker. The drop also includes a TaylorMade x TAG Heuer duffle bag, hats and golf gloves.

If you’re all in on the collaboration, the putter and accessories can certainly help build out your fantasy golf setup. But the Connected Calibre E5 x TaylorMade Edition is where the collaboration has the most functional weight. At AUD$3,850, it can’t just be a handsome wrist accessory.

Whether it’s worth that much will depend on how well the automatic tracking and strokes-gained tools work in actual rounds. For now, TAG Heuer has at least given the TaylorMade badge a job to do. This is still a luxury smartwatch first, but it’s one built around the uncomfortable truth every golfer eventually meets: the scorecard and the watch remember, even when you don’t.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x TaylorMade Edition | Image: Supplied