BMW Reveals Video Game-Like Quad-Motor, Fully Electric M Neue Klasse

BMW M has unveiled the technology for its flagship electric “halo cars.”

New models will feature quad motors and an 800-volt eDrive system.

“Superbrain” computers will manage performance, driving dynamics, and efficiency.

The platform could deliver over 1,000hp and unmatched driving dynamics.

Electric models won’t replace petrol models at launch.

Finally, the bonkers electric cars that we’ve all been waiting for are here. Built for enthusiasts by the enthusiasts from BMW’s M division, the brand has unveiled the technology that will underpin their flagship fully electric BMW M Neue Klasse models into the future.

While details are still scarce as to where this technology will be implemented, these high-performance BMW M eDrive “models” won’t replace current petrol-powered BMW M models but instead sit above them in the current model line-up. BMW M has adopted elements from the highest-performing and most fun-to-drive electric vehicles on the planet and incorporated them into a range of “halo cars” that feature four electric motors (one on each wheel), various predefined driving modes, simulated gear shifts, and a newly developed soundscape.

It sounds like BMW has created a video-game car for the road, and the brand should be commended for not half-baking the release of a product that won’t be without controversy. They’ve packaged everything that traditional petrol-heads are looking for in their high-performance EV. Let’s take a closer look!

BMW M Neue Klasse | Image: Supplied / BMW

What is the BMW M Neue Klasse?

This is the first time the “Born on the racetrack. Made for the streets. Core of a passionate community” motto has been applied to a fully electric BMW, and the brand isn’t taking it lightly.

Quad motors, where each wheel is driven by an electric motor, more than 100kWh of usable energy from the battery as the powerhouse of the 800-volt BMW M eDrive system, predefined driving modes, simulated gear shifts, and a newly developed soundscape, it’s shaping up to be a potent platform that combines the performance of cars like the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the fun-to-drive characteristics of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.

Weight is of utmost concern, and BMW M will introduce new and innovative motorsport-inspired materials to the rumoured “iM3,” including natural fibre elements that have similar properties to carbon fibre, but can be produced with around 40 per cent less CO2e.

BMW M Neue Klasse | Image: Supplied / BMW BMW M Neue Klasse | Image: Supplied / BMW BMW M Neue Klasse | Image: Supplied / BMW BMW M Neue Klasse | Image: Supplied / BMW

Like turbochargers to petrol engines, high-performance computers, known as “Superbrains”, are what take EVs to new heights in terms of performance and efficiency.

With the new BMW M EVs, they combine computing power for driving dynamics (the “Heart of Joy” element), automated driving, infotainment, as well as basic and comfort functions. This enhances overall performance through accelerated data exchange and also increases the all-important range figure through increased efficiency. The WLTP range figure has yet to be determined, but many believe the 100kWh battery will be capable of delivering more range than any other EV on sale, surpassing the 750km offered by the Tesla Model 3 Long Range Single Motor.

To further enhance efficiency and performance, the centrally controlled individual wheel drive system can decouple the front axle. When active, it opens up a new dimension of driving dynamics beyond what is already offered by traditional xDrive. BMW says, “The result is a driving experience in BMW M production vehicles that has never been achieved before.”

BMW M Neue Klasse | Image: Supplied / BMW BMW M Neue Klasse | Image: Supplied / BMW BMW M Neue Klasse | Image: Supplied / BMW

What Don’t We Know (Yet)?

Despite this show of futurism, there’s plenty that we don’t know about the new fully electric BMW M models. Namely, the horsepower. Rumours suggest that the car will produce more than 746kW (1000hp), but BMW hasn’t announced official figures, only saying that “overall output, horsepower, torque, and acceleration will reach new heights.” So, we know it will produce more power than the BMW XM Label Red, which produces 550 kW (738 HP) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque.

We’re also curious about the suspension that will underpin the new fully electric BMW M models. Will it feature an advanced suspension system similar to Porsche Active Ride? It’s a ground-breaking technology that beats physics and manages the ever-increasing weight of these all-electric vehicles. It’s not a technology that BMW has previously showcased, but if the brand were to introduce this technology, the new EV would be the ideal platform to do so.

We also don’t know the price of the new fully electric BMW M models. However, expect them to cost significantly more than the petrol-powered equivalents. Don’t expect to get behind the wheel of one of these vehicles for less than AUD$250,000 if and when they arrive Downunder.

BMW M Neue Klasse | Image: Supplied / BMW

Is This the Future of BMW M Division?

“The next generation of models are set to establish a new benchmark in the high-performance vehicle segment,” said Franciscus van Meel, Managing Director of BMW M GmbH. “With the latest generation of Neue Klasse technology, we are taking the BMW M driving experience to a new level and will inspire our customers with outstanding, racetrack-ready driving dynamics for everyday use.”

Whether you’re an EV fanatic, BMW M lover or simply an enthusiast wondering what the future of sports cars looks like, BMW has delivered our best look yet.

BMW M CEO Frank van Meel confirmed that the new electric BMW M models won’t replace the petrol-powered variants in a conversation with German website “Bimmer Today,” saying engineers are in the process of tweaking the 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six to meet Euro 7 emissions regulations for the eventual BMW M3 model update. For now, it seems BMW M has both an exciting electric and tried-and-true petrol-powered future ahead of it.