How Chery’s Flagship Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid Won Over My Toughest Critic

Published: 29 Jan 2026

It’s my job to drive new cars and review them, but I don’t consider myself a particularly harsh critic. No, that title is firmly held by my partner, who spends most of her time assessing cars for their design, technology, and comfort. Notice that I left out the driving part of that assessment, as it’s usually me, the car reviewer, who finds myself behind the wheel.

I could tell you all about engines, transmissions, and suspension tunes, but I would argue that she’s a better “car reviewer” than I’ll ever have a chance to be because she spends most of her time in the passenger seat. I don’t have the patience to dissect the quality of material on the dashboard or the accuracy of the stitching on the seats. I spend most of my time behind the wheel of the car, either driving or interacting with the touchscreen display on the dashboard to pick a song that will inevitably be changed to either Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, or, if I’m lucky, Kendrick Lamar. Together, we form a pretty strong duo when it comes to car reviews.

You can learn a lot about a car, probably more than you ever would alone, by asking your passengers what they think. This is particularly true when it comes to the “family car,” which is often an SUV, and usually a large one. So when Chery asked us to put its new flagship seven-seat SUV, the Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid, to the test, I knew exactly the person to turn to.

Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Performance and Efficiency

Often, the powertrain is the least interesting aspect of a new family SUV. However, Chery has introduced something special here with their advanced ‘Super Hybrid’ technology, offering up to 1,250 km of combined driving range.

This Super Hybrid system combines a 1.5-litre turbo engine and three electric motors to produce 315 kW of power and 580 Nm of torque. It sends this power to the ground through an all-wheel drive system with a rear electric motor and a 3DHT hybrid transmission. Still, the most impressive aspect of the powertrain is its ability to drive the car on electric power alone for up to 170 km.

Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Chery

I must make a confession here, as I only used the 1.5-litre turbo engine on a handful of occasions during my time with the car. Like many plug-in hybrid owners, I spent most of my time driving around on electric power, taking advantage of the instant torque and smoothness provided by the three electric motors. The car features a large 34.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack underneath, which enables a significant electric-only range of approximately 146-170 km (WLTP/NEDC). This meant that I could take care of all of my holiday break errands without using the petrol engine at all.

Simultaneously, when and if the opportunity presented itself to take a longer journey into the countryside, I could have done so without ever worrying about electric range.

Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Technology and Comfort

Years ago, the technology found in cars that cost three or four times what this Chery does simply wouldn’t be available at the attainable end of the market. Now, that isn’t the case. Here, you’ll find technology and comfort features that you previously wouldn’t have dreamt about when considering a new car that costs AUD$59,990 before on-road costs.

The features that my partner looks for are all here, including a 360-degree surround view camera, six-way power front seats (with thigh support extension), heated and ventilated leather front and rear (outboard) seats, premium heated steering wheel, head-up display (HUD), 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired + wireless), power tailgate, and panoramic sunroof (slide and tilt function) with powered sunshade. However, there are several features of this car that elevate it to a proper luxurious level.

Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

I never expected to find acoustic glass (in the windscreen and front doors) in this car, but it adds an extra level of refinement by quieting the cabin. This is especially noticeable when driving with the engine switched on, as it is inaudible. With the torquey, smooth power delivery, it gives the impression that the car is powered by electric motors at all times.

The 360-degree surround view camera is high-resolution, but you may not even need it with the included Automatic Parking Assist (APA), which offers perfect parallel and perpendicular parking every time.

Move inside the car, and beyond the high-quality use of materials and overall solid feel and build quality, there’s a massage function for the front seats, a 14-speaker Sony sound system, and this even includes two speakers in the driver’s seat headrest, which provides a surround sound experience for the front passengers. Don’t count out the voice commands either, as this technology has come a very long way in the last decade, and the intelligent voice command (“Hello Chery”) works very well in the Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid.

Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Design

I’m not one to usually comment on design, as I find it to be a subjective decision. Still, it’s difficult to look past the signature diamond grille and 20-inch alloy wheels here with the Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid.

Like the comfort and technology features, I don’t think anyone would expect this car to be quite as affordable as it is just by looking at it. Weave in the retractable door handles that leave a smooth finish to the side profile of the car and the full-width rear LED light bar, and this spacious seven-seat SUV isn’t out of place on the streets of Rose Bay or Woollahra.

Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Safety

Safety is of utmost concern for buyers in this category. Knowing this, Chery has outfitted the car with a large array of active and passive safety features, including but not limited to:

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

You’ll also find 10 airbags, including a centre airbag and driver knee airbag.

Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Ownership

I didn’t know what to expect heading into my Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid experience, but it’s fair to say that the large seven-seat family SUV left a lasting impression on both my harshest automotive critic and me.

If you have a young family, and you’re looking to upgrade, this is a must-add to your shortlist. Still, even as someone without any kids, it’s hard to look past the value-for-money that Chery is offering here, and they’re doing so without cutting any corners in powertrain, build quality, technology, or in the fit and finish of the vehicle.

Best of all, there’s peace of mind here, with a seven-year, unlimited-km warranty, an eight-year battery warranty, and seven-year capped price servicing and roadside assistance included. Find your nearest Chery dealership at the link below, and take one for a test drive.