SLATE’s Modular $24,950 EV Truck is the Ultimate Anti-Bloatware Ute

“The definition of what’s affordable is broken,” noted SLATE Auto’s former CEO and current President of Vehicles, Chris Barman, at the initial announcement of the SLATE truck, and she is absolutely right. The modern automotive industry has inherited a problem we know all too well from the technology industry: “bloatware.” Electric vehicles are getting heavier, screens are stretching across entire dashboards, and prices are skyrocketing out of reach for the everyday driver. But the Jeff Bezos-backed SLATE truck has arrived to shake up the market.

By launching its official online configurator this week, SLATE has confirmed that a genuinely affordable electric truck is heading for production. Locking in a starting price of just USD$24,950 (approx. AUD$36,200) for its stripped-back base model, the brand is delivering a radically simplified EV platform that can physically transform from a two-seat pickup into a five-seat SUV.

While confirmed as a US-only product at this stage, it will shake up the market on price. The average price for a new car in the domestic market was USD$49,740 in December 2024, and here in Australia, the numbers are similar. Data from thebeep.com.au shows the average price of a new car in April 2025 was AUD$101,975 (based on Victoria), despite an onslaught of cut-price Chinese-made vehicles meant to drive competition and lower prices. Now the Jeff Bezos-backed SLATE vehicle brand has found its solution and “put the power back in the hands of customers that have been ignored by the auto industry” we can take a closer look at how near the SLATE truck delivers on its promise.

SLATE | Image: Supplied SLATE | Image: Supplied SLATE | Image: Supplied SLATE | Image: Supplied SLATE | Image: Supplied SLATE | Image: Supplied

What Does the SLATE Truck Cost?

Unlike traditional manufacturers that force buyers into a single, expensive model, SLATE allows you to buy the base pickup and upgrade the body style whenever you want. The brand’s newly launched online store breaks down the exact pricing for these modular configurations:

Vehicle Configuration Configuration Price (USD$) Blank Slate Base 2-seat utility pickup $24,950 Squareback SUV 5-seat utility SUV kit $29,950 Fastback SUV 5-seat aerodynamic SUV kit $31,950 Open Air Kit Modular open-body style $TBA Scroll horizontally to view full table Official prices for the SLATE truck and SUV | Source: SLATE

Priced under USD$25,000, the “Blank Slate” comfortably undercuts compact combustion trucks like the Ford Maverick (USD$28,145). It proves that SLATE’s minimalist, modular philosophy translates into real-world savings, allowing you to buy a work ute and convert it into a family SUV for the price of a second-hand hatchback.

SLATE | Image: Supplied / SLATE

Slate Truck Concept, Philosophy, and Customisation

The hallmark of the Slate Truck (SUV) is its simplicity. While the world watches the craziness of autoshows in China and the sheer capabilities of its automotive industry, there aren’t any 4K, OLED, TV-sized touchscreen infotainment displays inside the Slate truck. No, this EV pickup is equipped with steel wheels, crank windows, physical HVAC controls, a large front trunk (frunk), a spacious cargo area with a 1400-lb payload as standard — and that’s about it.

Technology-wise, there’s almost nothing left inside the cabin. The brand has rather cleverly, and simply, added a universal phone mount and USB power to the centre of the dashboard where an infotainment screen would usually sit. You can even add a tablet if you prefer a larger screen.

This helps SLATE save money and allows it to be factory-built in a single configuration. The idea is that you customise your “Blank Slate” once you’ve taken delivery, with over 100 personalisation accessories available at purchase or later, some individually or bundled. This includes a wrap option with three levels of vehicle wrapping to make personalisation more affordable, but even more impressive is the SUV Kit that turns the truck into a 5-seat SUV with a roll cage, airbags, and a rear seat.

Still, the reality is that driving a completely stripped-back $24,950 truck on steel wheels with manual crank windows isn’t for everyone. To help you figure out what the truck will actually cost in the real world, we jumped into the configurator to build the ultimate “Sweet Spot” daily driver. By adding modern conveniences and rugged exterior upgrades, this is what our ideal SLATE build would look like:

Base price : $24,950

: $24,950 Options : 17″ Alloy Accessory Wheel Set : $1,399.99 Klever A/T2 All-Terrain Tires : $1,099.99 Power Window Kit : ~$350.00 Front Centre Bluetooth Speaker : ~$250.00

: Total: USD$28,049

Even after outfitting the truck with proper all-terrain tyres, alloy wheels, and power windows, you’re still driving out the door for just over $28,000. SLATE boasts that over 80% of its official accessories cost under $500, meaning you can slowly build your perfect vehicle paycheck to paycheck rather than financing it all upfront.

SLATE | Image: Supplied / SLATE SLATE | Image: Supplied / SLATE SLATE | Image: Supplied / SLATE SLATE | Image: Supplied / SLATE

Performance, Range, and Safety of the Slate Truck

Curb Weight: 1,634 kg (3,602 lb)

1,634 kg (3,602 lb) Max Payload: 703 kg (1,550 lb)

703 kg (1,550 lb) Max Towing: 907 kg (2,000 lb)

907 kg (2,000 lb) Motor: Single motor, rear-wheel drive (RWD)

Single motor, rear-wheel drive (RWD) Power Output: 150kW (201hp)

150kW (201hp) Torque: 264Nm (195 lb-ft)

264Nm (195 lb-ft) Battery Pack: 65kWh LFP (63kWh usable)

65kWh LFP (63kWh usable) Estimated Range: 205 miles (approx. 330 km)

205 miles (approx. 330 km) 0–100 km/h: ~8.0 seconds (estimated)

~8.0 seconds (estimated) Top Speed: 145 km/h (90 mph)

145 km/h (90 mph) Charging Performance (NACS Port): Level 1 (AC 3.6kW): 20–100% in 11 hours Level 2 (AC 11kW): 20–100% in under 5 hours Level 3 (DC 120kW): 20–80% in under 30 minutes

Onboard Charger: 11kW

11kW Safety Features: Up to 8 airbags, Active Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning

Under the skin of the SLATE is a 65kWh LFP battery paired with a 150kW single electric motor that powers only the rear wheels. Technically speaking, the rear electric motor is a permanent-magnet synchronous type with a hairpin winding and combined water and oil cooling. The single-speed gearbox features a 12.44 gear ratio, an open differential, and an integrated park lock. The front suspension is a reliable MacPherson strut, while the rear utilises a robust De Dion axle with a coil-spring setup.

LFP batteries are significantly cheaper to produce, last longer over thousands of charge cycles, and can be routinely charged to 100% without degrading the cells. This makes the 65kWh pack the smart choice for a budget-focused utility vehicle. The 205 miles of range perfectly bridge the gap between an urban runabout and a weekend haulier. Furthermore, the inclusion of a native NACS port means owners have immediate access to Tesla’s sprawling Supercharger network right out of the box.

When it comes time to charge Slate, expect a fast charge to 80% in under 30 minutes using a 120 kW DC fast charger. Alternatively, charge it overnight at home with a standard NACS port.

Safety is also paramount, and the Slate is designed to meet the highest occupant-safety ratings, with Active Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, and up to 8 airbags.

2026 Ford Maverick | Image: Supplied

How Does the SLATE Compare to Key Rivals?

To truly understand where the SLATE fits into the global utility market, you have to look at the numbers. US buyers will naturally compare it to the popular Ford Maverick, while Australian drivers will view it through the lens of our undisputed king: the Ford Ranger.

Here is how the stripped-back EV stacks up against the benchmark combustion heavyweights:

Metric SLATE Truck Ford Maverick (US) Ford Ranger (AUS) Starting Price USD$24,950 ~USD$28,000 from ~AUD$45,000 (USD$30,000) Powertrain 135kW Single Electric Motor 2.0L Turbo / 2.5L Hybrid 2.0L Bi-Turbo / 3.0L V6 Diesel Range / Efficiency 205 miles (330 km) EV ~42 MPG (Hybrid) ~7.6L/100km (Diesel) Payload Capacity 1,550 lbs (703 kg) 1,500 lbs (680 kg) ~2,200 lbs (1,000 kg) Max Towing 2,000 lbs (907 kg) 2,000 lbs (up to 4,000 lbs) 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg) Tech Focus Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) 8-inch Touchscreen (SYNC 3/4) 10.1 or 12-inch SYNC 4A Scroll horizontally to view full table

The takeaway for us here is that SLATE beats the base Ford Maverick in raw payload capacity (1,550 lbs vs 1,500 lbs) and matches its baseline towing, making it a highly legitimate urban workhorse for US buyers, all while undercutting the Ford on price. However, for Australian drivers, it’s a completely different class of vehicle. It won’t replace a 3.0L V6 diesel Ford Ranger dragging a 3.5-tonne caravan across the Simpson Desert, but as a nimble, ultra-cheap daily tradie runabout for the suburbs, the specs are certainly compelling. Still, it would remain a niche choice in our market, but there is potential here.

SLATE | Image: Supplied / SLATE

If you’re sold on the brand’s stripped-back, DIY ethos, getting your hands on one means a direct-to-consumer model. Customers bypass the traditional dealership network entirely and configure the vehicle straight from the official SLATE website, with local handover and servicing facilitated through a network of partner repair shops across the US.

Pre-orders for the SLATE are now officially open with a fully refundable $300 deposit.

When it comes to the actual release timeline, Chris Barman and her team are currently ramping up their manufacturing hub (a reindustrialised printing plant in Warsaw, Indiana) with initial low-volume production slated to begin later this US summer.

If everything goes according to plan, the first customer deliveries will roll off the line in Q4 2026, with a massive volume scale-up scheduled for the first half of 2027.

Currently, SLATE is entirely focused on executing its US left-hand-drive rollout, and there are no immediate plans to produce a right-hand-drive model or launch in Australia. However, because the SLATE platform is inherently modular and lacks complex internal wiring and infotainment integration, converting this vehicle for international markets in the future would be significantly easier and cheaper than adapting a traditional luxury SUV. If the US launch is a runaway success in 2026, don’t be surprised if this $24,950 EV eventually starts showing up on global job sites.