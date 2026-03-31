Teslas Torched as Police Probe Fire at Sydney Showroom

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Location : Tesla Parramatta, 45 Church St, Parramatta NSW 2150.

: Tesla Parramatta, 45 Church St, Parramatta NSW 2150. Time of incident : Approximately 3:20 AM on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

: Approximately 3:20 AM on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Damages : Three Tesla vehicles were completely destroyed, and there was partial building damage. No injuries reported.

No injuries reported. Cause: Under police investigation as suspected arson. Confirmed not to be a battery-related thermal runaway event.

Tesla’s Parramatta showroom has been targeted by a suspected arson attack overnight. However, we’re still unable to confirm if an angry Ford Ranger Raptor driver, pained by the cost of 98 octane petrol, is behind the attack.

What we do know is that police attended the 45 Church St, Parramatta NSW 2150 address just after 3.20 am “following reports of multiple vehicles found alight.” We can also confirm that the fire isn’t a thermal runaway event related to the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) or Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese (NMC) batteries in the electric vehicles, according to statements from Tesla Australia and NSW Police.

“Tesla Australia has confirmed a Tesla Store has been the subject of a suspected arson attack overnight, the building has suffered fire damage with several vehicles being caught in the fire,” said a Tesla spokesperson to news.com.au. “Tesla has confirmed this is not a vehicle or battery-related fire. Police are now investigating the arson attack on the building,” the statement continues.

Tesla fire in Parramatta, Sydney | Image: TikTok / @suyogadhikari

“Officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command attended the scene, and Fire and Rescue NSW arrived to extinguish the blaze,” said Police in a statement. “Police understand three vehicles were destroyed and part of the building was damaged by the fire. There were no injuries reported.”

While CEO Elon Musk has been relatively quiet lately – focusing heavily on developing his ‘Optimus’ humanoid robots – this incident marks yet another act of vandalism targeting Tesla facilities in Australia.

The electric vehicle manufacturer previously faced global protests and targeted property damage throughout 2025. Those incidents were heavily linked to the political activities of CEO Elon Musk – specifically his involvement in President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration and his leadership role in the “Department of Government Efficiency,” which was tasked with reducing public spending.

NSW Police have commenced a full investigation into the Parramatta fire, and authorities are likely to rely heavily on the area’s extensive CCTV network and are seeking any relevant information from the public.