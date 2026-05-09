Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Unveiled as 1065 HP Hybrid V12 With No Roof

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 10 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Lamborghini concludes its “Few-Off” series with the highly exclusive Fenomeno Roadster.

The 1,065 HP hybrid V12 powertrain accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds.

Production is strictly limited to 15 bespoke units, sold to global collectors.

Comprehensive aerodynamic redesign with flat windshield and carbon-fibre spoiler.

Monofuselage carbon chassis retains the structural stiffness of its Coupé sibling.

Driver-centric cockpit mimics a flight deck, utilising an aviation-inspired “Pilot Interaction” concept.

Lamborghini’s ultra-exclusive “Few-Off” project has entered its final chapter, with the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster marking the end of the project as we know it. With cars like the Countach LPI 800-4, Centenario, Sesto Elemento, and Reventón that came before it, the brand proved that you can introduce hybridisation without sacrificing mechanical soul. Global emissions regulations might be tightening, but the brand positioned its latest limited-run masterpiece at the intersection of traditional internal combustion and future-leaning battery technology, showing the way forward.

I spent time with the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster in Italy for this launch. It’s an engineering feat, with a total system output of 1065 HP, derived from a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 paired with three electric motors. This figure eclipses the power delivery of the Ferrari SF90 XX Spider and firmly challenges the performance envelope of the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider.

To manage this immense shove, the roadster utilises a multi-technology carbon fibre monocoque that enables it to accelerate from 0–100 km/h in a staggering 2.4 seconds, confirming that the addition of a 7 kWh lithium-ion battery has not dulled the Lamborghini violence we look for. Whether this permanently open-top configuration maintains the balance of its fixed-roof sibling, we’ll never know, as Lamborghini is only making 15 of these for select collectors globally.

Specification Engine 6.5-Litre V12 + 3 Electric Motors (HPEV) Power Output 1,080 CV (1,065 HP) Transmission 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 0-100km/h / Top Speed 2.4 Seconds / >340 km/h Starting Price Not Disclosed (Estimated >$4M AUD) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini

What’s New for the Fenomeno Roadster?

Transitioning from the Coupé to the Roadster required a comprehensive aerodynamic redesign to maintain structural and thermal efficiency.

The brand replaced the fixed-roof S-duct with a new carbon-fibre spoiler above the windshield, efficiently guiding air over the permanently open cockpit. Talking to Lamborghini Design Director, Mitja Borkert, the rear geometry now incorporates stylised “Speedster humps” that integrate the required carbon fibre rollover protection structures into the sculptural engine cover, minimising wind noise and unwanted turbulence.

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini

Beneath the bodywork, the Roadster utilises manually adjustable shock absorbers for bespoke track calibration, a notable departure from the standard production suspension setups in cars like the Revuelto and Temerario. Then, to maximise this newfound mechanical grip, custom-engineered Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres with Run-Flat Technology feature specific Lamborghini markings on the sidewalls as they’re made as a bespoke addition to the Fenomeno Roadster.

The launch specification (as pictured) that we spent time with at the launch also debuts a bespoke heritage paint scheme, combining Blu Cepheus and Rosso Mars as a tribute to the original 1968 Miura Roadster and the historic colours of the city of Bologna.

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini

How Does the Roadster Manage Airflow Without a Roof?

Like any open-top supercar, less one with more than 1,000 HP, the engineering team faced the hurdle of feeding a high-revving V12 without the vehicle’s roof-mounted air management systems.

The solution involves a new flat windshield design equipped with an ultra-light carbon wing that directs air into hexagonal intakes on a clear engine cover. This setup means optimal cooling under extreme loads while also reducing cabin turbulence for occupants. The rear design draws inspiration from the Essenza SCV12, with a deep diffuser and an active rear wing mechanism to keep the car pinned to the ground at its 340 km/h top speed.

“The challenge is always to create a unique character, unexpected and with a personal identity as a design idea for the new Lamborghini,” said Mitja Borkert, Design Director of Automobili Lamborghini. “For the Fenomeno Roadster, we worked intensively on the creative inclusion of the engine area, which has the visual illusion for the driver that it is floating. That illusion helps to integrate and celebrate the driver as much as possible. Once again, we have placed the powertrain as the centre of attention. Our unique V12 hybrid powertrain must always be the main proportional aspect of visualisation”

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini

What is the Significance of the “Monofuselage” Chassis?

The structural integrity of the Fenomeno Roadster relies on an aerospace-inspired “monofuselage” concept.

This involves a front structure made entirely of Forged Composite, a material that provides exceptional energy absorption and rigidity. By utilising a patented fluid mixture of long and short carbon fibres, Lamborghini has achieved a stiffness level nearly identical to the Coupé. This ensures that the dynamic handling characteristics are not compromised by removing the roof, despite the slight weight penalty typically associated with roadster conversions.

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini

Design and “Feel Like a Pilot” Interior

The cockpit is another modern Lamborghini exercise in driver-centric ergonomics, utilising a “Pilot Interaction” concept that we’ve experienced in cars like the Revuelto and Temerario. Overall, the interior environment is designed to mimic a flight deck, with aviation-inspired switches that allow the driver to toggle between hybrid driving modes and full-electric EV operation.

Like those cars, the dashboard and contoured seats are trimmed in a combination of carbon fibre, Corsatex, and patented Carbon Skin.

Finally, there’s a ton of exagonal motifs (a long-standing brand signature) present in the digital instrument displays and the haptic control interfaces. Mitja also pointed out the alien head on the dashboard, which is particularly obvious when we view the car from behind and look straight through to the cabin.

“With the Fenomeno Roadster, we are continuing the dream of many Lamborghini enthusiasts. It’s an exclusive and precious-looking design, the Fenomeno Roadster represents the ‘feel like a pilot’ philosophy. At the same time, we are showcasing the relentless creativity of our Centro Stile, which has been actively creating Lamborghini designs for more than 20 years,” added Borkert.

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster | Image: Lamborghini

Price and Availability

With a production run strictly limited to 15 units, the Fenomeno Roadster was effectively sold out to the brand’s most loyal clients before its public unveiling.

While official Australian pricing has not been publicly released, such Few-Off models typically command a significant premium over the Revuelto (from AUD$987,000 before on-road costs), often landing well into the seven-figure range in local currency, north of AUD$4 million.

“Fenomeno Roadster represents the purest expression of our brand values: visionary design, uncompromising performance, and absolute exclusivity. It is a unique interpretation of driving emotion, created for a select group of customers who seek something truly beyond convention. Each example is conceived as a collectible masterpiece, where engineering excellence meets true bespoke craftsmanship,” Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, stated.

Delivery timelines for these bespoke masterpieces are expected to commence in late 2026.