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CULTURE

Louis Vuitton Will Present The FIFA World Cup Trophy In A New Monogram Trunk

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Louis Vuitton has revealed a new monogram trunk that will carry the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy.
  • It will be guided into the stadium by a yet-to-be-named LV ambassador and FIFA legend.
  • Louis Vuitton have collaborated with FIFA on this tradition for 16 years.

Louis Vuitton and shiny things inside a leather trunk, is there a more perfect accompaniment? If it isn’t the Unity Time Object, then the 6.175kg FIFA World Cup Trophy, made from 18-carat gold and malachite, will certainly do.

The French fashion house has unveiled the bespoke Monogram trunk that will carry the FIFA World Cup Trophy onto the pitch before the 2026 final at New York / New Jersey Stadium on Monday, 20 July, at 5am. It will be guided into the stadium by a Louis Vuitton ambassador and a FIFA Legend, neither of whom has been announced, continuing a pre-match ritual that has become almost as polished as the trophy presentation itself.

For the past 16 years, football’s biggest prize has travelled with its own Monogram luggage. Louis Vuitton first made a World Cup trunk for South Africa in 2010, followed by editions for Brazil, Russia and Qatar. This is number five.

And after Spain knocked France out in the semi-finals, the trunk is now about as close as the French will get to the trophy until 2030.

Inside Louis Vuitton’s World Cup Trophy Trunk

The new trunk is handmade at Louis Vuitton’s historic workshops in Asnières-sur-Seine, where the maison has been producing luggage since the 19th century.

Its exterior is covered in the familiar Monogram canvas, with a hand-painted golden “V” stretching across the two front panels, for both “Victory” and “Vuitton”. Leather lozine trim runs around the edges, while gold-plated brass corners, clasps and a lock reference hardware used by the house since the 1860s.

That puts the design language in the same decade that the modern rules of football began to take shape, and roughly 70 years before the first World Cup in 1930. Inside, light beige leather surrounds the trophy, with a Louis Vuitton and FIFA partnership badge worked into the lid.

It’s about as elaborate as you can get for the beautiful game, but considering the occasion, we reckon FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai was spot on.

“Louis Vuitton brings a unique blend of heritage, craftsmanship and prestige to the FIFA World Cup,” Gai said in a media release.

“The Official Trophy is the most coveted prize in world football. And it is only fitting that it is carried in a Louis Vuitton trunk.”

We still don’t know who exactly will be carrying the trunk and trophy, but whoever gets the job will be carrying a rather heavy trophy before either finalist gets near it.

Louis Vuitton is also extending the design beyond the ceremony with three limited-edition trunks. The Coffret 8 Montres and Cotteville 16 Montres hold up to 8 and 16 watches respectively, while the larger Malle Courrier Lozine 110 handles clothing and travel gear. Each features the Monogram canvas, hand-painted World Cup branding and a golden “V”.

And since pricing and availability are unknown, you can bet your bottom dollar they’re way outside your price range.

But there can be only one trunk carrying the World Cup Trophy onto the pitch. The others are for collectors who think their watches and luggage deserve to travel like champions.

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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