Jarritos
WIN! Custom Jarritos X Budgy Smugglers

In Partnership with Jarritos
Summer is officially here, and to help you make the most of it, we’ve curated the ultimate starter pack to keep you fresh this season. We’ve linked up with Jarritos for a limited edition drop, a custom range of Jarritos x Budgy Smugglers.

Here’s the thing, you cannot buy these in stores. They are one-of-a-kind. Picture this: You, hitting the sand, sun beating down, an ice-cold Jarritos in hand, rocking the rarest smugglers in Australia. What a vibe.

We’re giving away 40 pairs to get you beach-ready. Want to win? It’s simple. Enter below and make sure you are following Jarritos Australia on Instagram.

Win a custom Jarritos x Budgy Smugglers

