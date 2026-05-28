Inside Modern Warfare 4: Our First Look at COD’s Radical Korean Course Correction

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 29 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 10 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 moves the campaign to Korea, centred around a conflict between North and South Korea

Developer Infinity Ward is pitching a more grounded story, split between a South Korean/US Marine squad and Captain Price on the run

The bigger question: Can sharper gameplay solve COD’s exhausting progression loop?

I didn’t stop playing Call of Duty because the shooting was bad. I stopped because the game around the shooting started to feel like admin. Somewhere around Black Ops 7, I realised I was logging on more out of obligation than out of excitement; the loop finally forced me to switch off. New weapons. New attachments. New XP boost. New seasonal chase. New reason to feel behind the gamer with too much spare time and a double XP token burning a hole in his account.

Aim-assist arguments aside, Call of Duty rarely has a problem with feeling sharp in the hand. The problem was everything around it: the slow creep of progression systems that made every session feel like another shift on the unlock treadmill. But then this burnt-out player was invited by COD developer Infinity Ward to preview the next chapter of the FPS franchise – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

I’m not ready to say that problem’s been fixed. This is a preview, not a review. But for the first time in a while, it does look like the studio is asking the right question: How do you make Call of Duty feel good enough that players stop noticing the machinery around it?

Image: Activision

Editor’s note: Images are from previous Call of Duty titles and are used for illustrative purposes. Man of Many was shown Modern Warfare 4 during an early preview, but official publishable assets were not provided.

Why ‘Modern Warfare 4′ is the Course Correction COD Needs

Modern Warfare 4 isn’t Infinity Ward pretending the last few years of Call of Duty didn’t happen. It’s the studio figuring out what worked, what annoyed people, and what rival shooters are doing better, then pulling those lessons back into a more grounded Modern Warfare shape.

The game is set in Korea, with the campaign centred on a war between North and South Korea that threatens to destabilise the entire world. Infinity Ward framed the game through familiar Modern Warfare language: gameplay first, “ripped from the headlines” tension, authentic characters, and a move away from superhero caricature. That last point actually matters when COD has spent years stretching itself between gritty military fantasy, live-service spectacle and increasingly colourful operator culture.

Modern Warfare 4 appears to be dragging the series back toward soldiers, pressure and confusion, skins be damned.

Image: Activision

Korea gives it a fresh stage, with Infinity Ward calling out the global spread of Korean culture through the Hallyu wave. Crucially, Infinity Ward isn’t slapping K-pop wallpaper onto a military shooter. Korea gives the series a setting it hasn’t already drained dry, with new architecture, new visual texture and a real-world pressure point.

On one side of the campaign story, Captain Price returns as a rogue figure operating outside the system and apart from Task Force 141, chasing a larger threat through locations including New York, Paris and Mumbai. On the other is what Infinity Ward calls the “grunt perspective”: a blended South Korean and US Marine squad caught in the opening chaos of the invasion, with young soldiers receiving incomplete orders and trying to survive.

When you add in the very real-world fact of mandatory military service in South Korea, you can start to imagine the kind of story that Infinity Ward is telling here. It’s still a video game, obviously, but you can see why Infinity Ward thinks those headlines could fit Modern Warfare.

Image: Activision

Grounded Physicality Over Impossible Physics

Movement is where the course correction becomes more obvious. Infinity Ward is heavily emphasising rebuilding sliding, mantling, climbing and ledge movement from the ground up. Players can dynamically lean from ledge hangs, cancel out of mantles, carry momentum out of climbs and use a new supine slide that sends them onto their back before ending in prone.

Even with the additional features, you could also see where Infinity Ward drew the line on movement. Black Ops 6 gave COD omnimovement, for better or for worse, while Black Ops 7 pushed further into wall-jumping and vertical traversal. Modern Warfare 4 still looks fast. Just not bouncing off the wall and spinning across the floor with impossible physics fast.

The studio repeatedly talked about reducing moments when players want to do something, but the game gets in their way. That means fewer awkward hitches on windowsills, ledges and transitions. Anyone who’s died because the trained special forces operator they’re controlling suddenly forgot how to climb through a waist-high opening will probably still end the game with negative K/D, but at least they’ll have no one to blame but themselves.

Weirdly, for me, the movement reminded me of Mirror’s Edge because of its physicality. Modern Warfare 4 hasn’t become a parkour game, but the deliberate way each vault, slide and landing looks gives the whole thing a weight that’s been sorely missing from the franchise. Visually, you’re no longer a floating camera disconnected from your operator.

Image: Activision

‘Ballistic Authority’: Overhauling What the Player Sees

The weapon changes matter for the same reason. If movement is about making the operator feel more physical, the gunplay work is about making the weapon feel properly attached to that body.

Infinity Ward is grouping a lot of this under what it calls Ballistic Authority, a new weapon-first technology stack that lines up bullet trajectory, weapon motion, operator stance, camera, audio, FOV and target visibility. It has also changed the way weapons are framed by rendering the weapon and the world at the same field of view, while adding enhanced FOV, photorealistic lens distortion, improved depth of field, smarter muzzle smoke behaviour and more realistic weapon reactions near walls and corners.

So basically, improving all the settings players usually turn off because they can’t see the bloke shooting at them.

Another big change is around bloom, an issue not unique to Call of Duty, but present in almost every modern shooter. And boy, do players have opinions. Infinity Ward says Modern Warfare 4 moves away from the old technique where hip-fire bullets travel randomly within a cone. Instead, the bullets go where the weapon is actually pointing, with a physical simulation designed to make shooting more consistent and reliable.

Without playing this new version of Call of Duty, it’s impossible to tell whether these updates will feel better for players. But at the very least, Infinity Ward is addressing some of the more frustrating areas of first-person shooters.

Image: Activision

Weapon Progression Under the Microscope

This is where Modern Warfare 4 runs into the bigger question. Apex attachments are the final unlock in a weapon’s progression path. Mechanically, they significantly change how a weapon performs and don’t occupy one of the five standard attachment slots. These include more dramatic conversion kits and specialty setups, the sort of thing you see in a killcam and immediately want to unlock for yourself.

The concept mirrors Black Ops 7‘s Weapon Prestige and Prestige Attachments, which also tried to make maxing out weapons feel more meaningful than another tiny recoil improvement. Apex attachments could make the grind more rewarding, but that’s before you even get into weapon camos, which remain a question mark for now.

There are also two Prestige paths for Modern Warfare 4: Classic Prestige and Regular Prestige. Classic Prestige delivers the traditional reset experience, relocking Create-a-Class progression in exchange for increased XP earn rates and access to exclusive rewards.

All of this raises an obvious concern: Are you playing because the match is fun, or because you’re chasing the next unlock?

Image: Activision

Say Hello to Gunny: ‘Modern Warfare 4’s Smart Gunsmith

COD players already know just how dense the gunsmith can be. You only need to look at the variety of websites dedicated to meta loadouts to understand how much time it takes to balance hundreds of attachments. The answer is Gunny, a smart Gunsmith assistant that can build and recommend weapons around your preferred combat range and the attachments you’ve already unlocked.

It should help new and returning players who don’t want to spend 20 minutes balancing red and green stat bars before every match. But is this the help we really need? I’m not so sure.

Because if the underlying loop is still built around dragging players through another long unlock path, a better recommendation tool only solves part of the problem.

Image: Activision

Can ‘Call of Duty’ Still Dominate the Modern FPS Landscape?

Modern Warfare 4 also arrives in a shooter market that’s moved around it. Battlefield still owns a certain kind of large-scale military chaos, while extraction shooters like ARC Raiders have made players more interested in unscripted stories, ugly escapes and risk that lasts longer than a single killcam. COD is certainly paying attention to its contemporaries, even if it probably doesn’t need to chase them directly.

COD is at its best when the weapon feel is immediate, the match moves quickly, and the next decision is never more than half a second away. And since campaigns have barely been the reason why people buy these games, standard multiplayer can’t do all the work on its own anymore.

Players want sharp gunfights, sure. They also want sessions that produce stories: the lucky flank, the panic revive, the stupid push that somehow works. Call of Duty has always been good at producing those spontaneous moments, even if by complete accident. Modern Warfare 4‘s challenge is to make them feel like the reason you logged on in the first place.

That’s where the focus on movement, readability and weapon behaviour becomes more than a technical showcase. The best version of this game can’t just be prettier or smoother. It has to give players moments where they stop thinking about XP and start talking about what just happened.

Image: Activision

The Real Test Comes After Launch

Modern Warfare 4 looks like a game made by people who know Call of Duty has become exhausting for some of its most reliable players, especially the casuals who still love the feel but don’t want another part-time job. The Korea setting gives it a fresh stage, Price has a sharper hook, and the mechanical work around movement, framing and gunplay looks more focused than the usual annual polishing.

That doesn’t mean the treadmill is gone.

The question is what happens after the first weekend, once the trailers have done their job and the launch buzz fades into daily play, endless Reddit threads and meta loadouts. If the new systems create better fights, stranger moments and more reasons to enjoy the match in front of you, Modern Warfare 4 could pull a few lapsed players back to the front lines.

If it simply gives us a better-looking treadmill, we already know how that story ends.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is set to launch globally on 23 October 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2. Infinity Ward is leading development, with Beenox working on the PC version and Digital Legends developing the native Switch 2 release.

Australian pricing has not yet been confirmed.