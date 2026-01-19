Home/Tech/Gear
Razer blackpink 1
Play in Pink: BLACKPINK x Razer Collection Drops

  • Razer and BLACKPINK have revealed a four-piece collaborative gaming collection
  • Includes a tenkeyless keyboard, mouse, mouse mat, and gaming chair
  • Available in Black and Pink colourways
  • Prices range from USD $29.99 to $499.99 (Australian pricing, availability unconfirmed)
  • Launches first in Hong Kong on January 21, with global availability planned for Q2 2026

Razer has officially unveiled its full BLACKPINK collaboration, expanding the partnership into a complete lineup of gaming peripherals and lifestyle accessories. Branded Play in Pink, the collection takes visual cues from BLACKPINK’s ongoing DEADLINE World Tour, translating the group’s pink-and-black aesthetic across some of Razer’s most familiar products.

The lineup includes the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless – BLACKPINK Edition, DeathAdder Essential – BLACKPINK Edition, Gigantus V2 Medium mouse mat, and the Enki X – BLACKPINK Edition gaming chair. Each item is offered in two colourways, Black and Pink, giving buyers the choice between something a little more understated or fully committed to the look.

The keyboard sticks with Razer’s low-profile Ornata V3 design, built around Mecha-Membrane switches that aim to balance a softer key feel with a clicky response. The tenkeyless layout keeps the footprint compact, making it better suited to smaller desks or shared setups, while RGB lighting and BLACKPINK-specific styling do most of the visual heavy lifting.

Razer blackpink 5
Ornata V3 Tenkeyless – BLACKPINK Edition keyboard | Image: Razer

The DeathAdder Essential keeps the same ergonomic shape that’s made it one of Razer’s most recognisable mice. It’s designed to work just as comfortably for everyday tasks as it is for gaming, with the collaboration largely expressed through colour, branding, and packaging rather than a reinvention of the hardware itself. The Gigantus V2 mouse mat follows a similar approach, acting as a visual anchor for the rest of the setup rather than a technical statement.

The most distinctive piece in the collection is the Enki X – BLACKPINK Edition chair. Inspired by BLACKPINK’s concert visuals and stage energy, it combines a wide seat base, built-in lumbar support, and a simplified ergonomic profile intended for long sessions at a desk. It’s positioned as much for general use as gaming, whether that’s editing videos, working from home, or queueing up another run of JUMP on repeat.

Razer blackpink 2
Razer Enki X – BLACKPINK Edition gaming chair | Image: Razer

Beyond the gear itself, the collection leans into collector appeal. Each item ships in BLACKPINK-themed packaging, making it as much about presentation as function. It’s also a limited-edition release, with Razer confirming the range won’t be part of its permanent lineup once stock runs out.

The BLACKPINK x Razer Collection will debut exclusively at the DEADLINE World Tour pop-up store in Hong Kong on January 21, before launching globally through Razer.com, RazerStores, and selected retailers in Q2 2026. Australian pricing and local availability are yet to be confirmed.

Razer blackpink 3
DeathAdder Essential – BLACKPINK Edition mouse | Image: Razer
Razer blackpink 4
Gigantus V2 Medium – BLACKPINK Edition mouse mat | Image: Razer

