Everything We Know About Stephen Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’

By Dean Blake - News Published: 21 Jan 2026

Stephen Spielberg is no stranger to aliens. Between 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestial and 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the famous director played a large role in shaping how UFOs and our little alien visitors appear in movies for the last half-century, and his upcoming film, Disclosure Day, looks set to continue that trend when it launches on 11 June, 2026.

Rather than a small-scale encounter with something from beyond our solar system, or an Earth-wrecking invasion of apocalyptic proportions, though, Spielberg is taking a different approach with his next major film. In Disclosure Day, he’s asking ‘if you knew extraterrestrial life was real, and you could prove it, would you do it—knowing full well the impact it would have on every aspect of our world’?

See, Disclosure Day is about exactly that: the lead-up to a day of disclosure, when all 7 billion people on Earth are made aware that we aren’t alone, and the fallout of what that means. If you’re keen to find out more ahead of the movie’s release, we’ve got you covered. Read on!

Watch the ‘Disclosure Day’ Trailer Here

What Do We Know About ‘Disclosure Day’ So Far?

Details about the film’s events are still relatively scarce—as you’d expect, the movie isn’t out yet, and it’s whole schtick is about revealing a secret—but we do know that one man, played by The Crown and Wake Up Dead Man’s Josh O’Connor, is on a quest to share history’s most important discovery with the rest of the world: that we’re not alone.

So far, we don’t know how he knows that or how he intends to prove it. We do, however, see him standing in the middle of a field as a crop circle forms around him, and seemingly being surrounded by wildlife that is either completely at peace with him, or is being controlled by something else—which brings up the idea that this alien life wants to be known by humanity.

See, Disclosure Day’s second lead is Emily Blunt, a weather reporter who has a Bruce Almighty-style breakdown on live television when her body is taken over by something as it attempts to communicate with Earth by way of its own language—a language so utterly alien that it’s effectively impossible to understand. We see clips of people watching in horror and disbelief as Blunt makes sounds a human body shouldn’t be able to make, which is likely an event that kicks off the rest of the film.

Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day’ | Image: IMDb

From there, O’Connor and Blunt seem to connect, and he begins to fold her into his quest to share the truth with the world. It’s clear that not everyone wants this truth shared, though.

In fact, we see a shred of what appears to be a government facility actively tracking people of interest: something fans of Close Encounters of the Third Kind have pointed out was a plot point in that film as well, and probably means that some people, high up in positions of power, already know the truth and have (probably) been suppressing it.

That’s not a ground-breaking new take on government surveillance in alien fiction, mind you, but it’s clear this stuff has been on Spielberg’s mind for literal decades.

Stephen Spielberg on set for ‘Disclosure Day’ | Image: IMDb

Even though the trailer is only a few minutes long, there’s a lot we can glean about the topics Disclosure Day will tackle based on the characters we see, and what they’re doing in response to this truth. We see government agents tracking and attempting to capture O’Connor and Blunt, likely as a way to keep this incredibly dangerous information out of common knowledge.

We also see a religious leader coming to terms with the idea that, in her belief, when God created the universe it wasn’t solely for humanity. It was, rather, for a much more broad definition of life that includes things outside of our comprehension.

Spielberg hasn’t shied away from big themes before, and it looks like we’re getting into some pretty deep questions in Disclosure Day.

Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day’ | Image: IMDb

Full Cast List

While Steven Spielberg is directing, he actually also co-wrote the film with David Koepp—a writer who also helped Spielberg bring Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds to the big screen. Plus, in his 30th collaboration with the famous director, John Williams will be providing another stellar score here.

Beyond that, here’s everyone starring in Disclosure Day—though its worth noting this movie is still being kept so secret that we don’t know any character’s names:

Josh O’Connor

Emily Blunt

Colman Domingo

Eve Hewson

Colin Firth

Wyatt Russell

Henry Lloyd-Hughes

Michael Gaston

Jim Parrack

McKenna Bridger

Swanmy Sampaio

Courtney Grace

Noah Robbins

Tommy Martinez

Elliot Villar

When Can I Watch ‘Disclosure Day’?

Disclosure Day is set to be a big, blockbuster film—at least, that’s how it’s being marketed. We’ll find out if the big mystery is able to bring people out of their homes and into cinemas when it hits big screens on 11 June, 2026.

Until then, maybe re-watch E.T.?