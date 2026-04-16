Baume et Mercier’s New Riviera Watches are Ready to Party Like it’s 1973

By Rob Edwards - News Updated: 17 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

With the latest additions to its Riviera line, Baume et Mercier is taking its famed timepiece back to its roots. Since its launch in 1973, the Riviera has flourished into a multi-tiered family of watches that range from chronograph powerhouses and skeletonised industrial affairs to celebrations of the natural world and diamond-set slices of luxury. Now, thanks to these latest releases, an authentic Riviera can be yours for the new entry price of just AUD$2,690.

With Baume et Mercier’s new series of three 39 mm models, the Riviera concept is stripped back via a lean, elegant take under the banner of Riviera 73, which celebrates the aesthetic of the watches that started it all for this line. As was the case with the original models, these new references are powered by quartz, which enables them to offer a slim build that enhances the Riviera’s particular take on sporty elegance.

With the signature dodecagonal bezel and integrated bracelet firmly in place, there’s no denying the familial ties of these new releases. But where they differ is in their embodiment of a disarming breeziness or charming nonchalance that comes hand in hand with their nostalgic yet modern take on the Baume et Mercier classic.

Baume et Mercier Riviera 73 series | Image: Supplied

A Trim Trio

As mentioned, three watches make up the new Riviera 73 gang: the M0A10844, M0A10845, and M0A10846. All feature a minimalist take on the Riviera case with the aforementioned dodecagonal bezel, which appears here without the visible screws found on numerous other Riviera models. For my money, this gives it a softer, more harmonious look that’s novel and speaks to the Riviera’s versatility in 2026.

Of Baume et Mercier’s horological triplets, the first two offer a three-link steel bracelet, while the third has a midnight blue calfskin strap. Further, the first and third share a blue sun-satin dial with a wave design, while the second has a white opaline offering with the same pattern.

From the front, these look like the kind of handsome watches we’re all largely familiar with. What might raise an eyebrow is when you turn the case on its side and take note of its depth or lack thereof. Measuring in at just 7.7 mm, the new Rivieras appear to have been skipping meals, and while I’d normally raise concern over such behaviour, here the svelte form and lightness on the wrist work very much in the watches’ favour.

Baume et Mercier’s Riviera 73 is just 7.7 mm thick | Image: Man of Many

In the Summer of ‘73

Anthropomorphism aside, these new releases also stand apart due to the unique decoration of their casebacks. Each model boasts an engraving of the number 73 for obvious reasons, surrounded by vertical stripes, which are intended to evoke the deck of a boat. After all, this is a watch that has drawn its inspiration from the French Riviera since its inception.

The typography of the 73 numerals is also likely inspired by the decade of the Riviera’s origin, appearing to recall the styling of a vintage rock band’s poster or a retro sporting team’s jersey as much as anything else.

The new Baume et Mercier Riviera 73 watches are not here to compete with the horological highs offered by more premium inclusions within their own range. However, they do offer a lot of style, craftsmanship, and value for those looking to make the move into the world of Swiss watches (and Baume et Mercier in particular) without breaking the bank.

Baume et Mercier Riviera 73 (ref: M0A10844) | Image: Supplied

Reference: M0A10844

M0A10844 Case: Polished and satin-finished stainless steel

Polished and satin-finished stainless steel Dial: Blue sun-satin dial with wave design

Blue sun-satin dial with wave design Movement: Quartz

Quartz Functions: Hour, minute, date

Hour, minute, date Dimensions: 39 mm

39 mm Thickness: 7.7 mm

7.7 mm Strap: Integrated three-row strap in satin-polished stainless steel with triple folding clasp

Integrated three-row strap in satin-polished stainless steel with triple folding clasp Water resistance: 50 metres

50 metres Price: AUD$2,690

Baume et Mercier Riviera 73 (ref: M0A10845)

Reference: M0A10845

M0A10845 Case: Polished and satin-finished stainless steel

Polished and satin-finished stainless steel Dial: White opaline dial and wave design

White opaline dial and wave design Movement: Quartz

Quartz Functions: Hour, minute, date

Hour, minute, date Dimensions: 39 mm

39 mm Thickness: 7.7 mm

7.7 mm Strap: Integrated three-row strap in satin-polished stainless steel with triple folding clasp

Integrated three-row strap in satin-polished stainless steel with triple folding clasp Water resistance: 50 metres

50 metres Price: AUD$2,900

Baume et Mercier Riviera 73 (M0A10846) | Image: Supplied