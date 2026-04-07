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10 entry level watches that look way more expensive than they actually are
CULTURE

10 Entry-Level Watches That Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are

Rob Stott
By Rob Stott - News

Updated:

Readtime: 9 min

The Lowdown:

Upgrade your wrist game without breaking the bank. From the Seiko Speedtimer to the Baltic MR Roulette, these are the best affordable watches that look expensive.

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There’s a certain assumption people make when it comes to watches: if it looks expensive, it probably is. And to be fair, that used to be true. Usually, clean dials, polished cases, and refined detailing associated with luxury pieces typically lived in a price bracket most people wouldn’t casually explore. But that’s no longer the case.

Over the past decade, a wave of brands has quietly emerged as “affordable luxury”. Names like Bulova, Seiko, Baltic, and Movado have proven that you don’t need to spend five figures to get something that feels premium on the wrist. All that matters is exquisite design, premium quality, and just enough heritage influence to give a watch that “expensive” presence without the hefty price tag. So, let’s get to it. Prices below are all in USD

Upgrade Your Wrist Game With These 10 Affordable Watches

1. Dennison ALD

Dennison ald 1
Image: Supplied

With the Dennison ALD, the historic case-maker is back with a much cleaner, more modern take. The cushion-shaped case feels soft and minimal, and instead of overdoing the details, it lets the stone dials do all the talking.

On the wrist, it wears better than expected. The watch feels compact, super slim at just over 6mm, while the lugless design helps it sit closer to a 37mm watch. However, the real charm is in the dial; no markers, no seconds hand, just a clean layout with subtle textures that shift in the light.

Dennison ALD Key specs:

  • Case Dimensions: 35.6mm x 6.1mm x 37mm
  • Lug Width: 20.0mm
  • Movement: Ronda 1062, quartz
  • Case Material: Stainless steel or gold PVD-coated
  • Price: USD$890
Learn more about Dennison watches

2. Seiko SSC813 Prospex Speedtimer 39mm

Seiko ssc813 prospex speedtimer 39mm 1
Image: Supplied

The SSC813 Speedtimer pulls straight from the brand’s vintage 6139 playbook. The white base with black subdials gives it that classic racing look, while the tachymeter bezel and pump pushers keep things on the sportier side.

With the 39mm case, the watch hits a sweet spot for everyday wear, and the compact proportions help it sit comfortably on most wrists. The dial stays clean too, with a subtle date window and strong lume that actually makes it usable after dark. And then there’s the solar movement, eliminating the hassling battery swaps. 

Seiko SSC813 Prospex Speedtimer 39mm Key Specs

  • Case Dimensions: 39.0mm x 13.3mm x 45.5mm
  • Lug Width: 20.0mm
  • Movement: Solar
  • Case Material: Stainless steel
  • Price: USD$725
Learn more about the Seiko SSC813

3. Sternglas Hamburg Automatik Bronze PVD 42mm

Sternglas hamburg automatic bronze pvd 42mm 1
Image: Supplied

Sternglas Hamburg Automatik takes a completely different route by leaning into Bauhaus design. That means, things are kept clean and functional without ever feeling boring. The dial is slightly domed, softly textured, and paired with fine printed markers that give it a formal look, making it something you would love to pair with a 3-piece suit or a fine tuxedo.

Even at 42mm, it wears nicely. Underneath, you’ve got a dependable Miyota automatic movement, which adds a bit of mechanical charm to an otherwise minimal piece. For around $USD469, it’s a solid pick if you want something simple and a little different.

Sternglas Hamburg Automatic Bronze PVD 42mm Key Specs

  • Case Dimensions: 42.0mm x 12.0mm x 45.0mm
  • Lug Width: 20.0mm
  • Movement: Automatic 3-hand Movement
  • Case Material: 316L stainless steel, bronze color PVD coating, brushed, colourfast
  • Price: USD$469
Learn more about Sternglas watches

4. Islander Northport ISL-195

The Islander Northport ISL-195 is hard to ignore, both on and off the wrist. While it’s a proper dive watch at heart, it brings just enough polish to feel more refined than your typical tool watch. The ripple-textured dial adds a nice touch, especially in the blue and white variant, which leans into its ocean-inspired design.

Now, onto the specs. The 40.5mm case feels just right, while the tapered bracelet and compact lug-to-lug make it surprisingly comfortable for daily wear. And with 200m water resistance, it’s more than ready for everything from casual swims to scuba dives.

Islander Northport ISL-195 Key Specs

  • Case Dimensions: 40.5mm x 12.5mm x 47.0mm
  • Lug Width: 20.0mm
  • Movement: Mechanical
  • Case Material: Steel
  • Price: USD$429
Learn more about Islander Northport

5. Movado Museum Classic

Movado museum classic 1
Image: Supplied

The Movado Museum Classic is a watch that basically said, “what if we removed almost everything?” The dial is as minimal as it gets, with no markers, no numerals, just a single dot at 12 representing the sun at high noon. It’s a design that dates back to 1947, inspired by Bauhaus thinking, and somehow still looks just as modern today.

Of course, it’s not trying to be the most practical watch out there. Reading the exact time might take a second or two, but honestly, you wear a classic piece like this because it looks good, not because you’re timing laps.

Movado Museum Classic Key Specs

  • Case Dimensions: 41.0mm x 6.0mm x 48.0mm
  • Lug Width: 20.0mm
  • Movement: Swiss quartz movement
  • Case Material: Stainless steel
  • Price: USD$995
Learn more about Movado Museum Classic

6. Bulova Marine Star (98B301)

Bulova marine star 98b301 1
Image: Supplied

In contrast to the Movado Museum Classic, the Bulova Marine Star leans in the opposite direction. It features bold colors, chunky markers, and polished accents that catch light from every angle. It leans sporty, but there’s just enough shine to make it feel a little dressy too.

The case is solid and slightly oversized, but it wears comfortably enough for everyday use. And while it looks like something that should cost a lot more, it sits well under the $1000 mark, which makes it an easy win.

Bulova Marine Star (98B301) Key Specs

  • Case Dimensions: 45.0mm x 15.0mm x 50.0mm
  • Lug Width: 22.0mm
  • Movement: Quartz
  • Case Material: Stainless steel
  • Price: USD$540
Learn more about Bulova Marine Star

7. Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38mm

Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38mm
Image: Supplied

Now this one comes with a bit of a story. The Hamilton Khaki Field Murph was originally made for Interstellar, and it’s the exact watch tied to one of the film’s most emotional moments. Worn by Murph, it wasn’t even supposed to be sold. However, fans pushed hard enough that Hamilton eventually gave in.

Design-wise, you get a clean black dial, vintage-style numerals, and a proper field watch feel, just slightly refined so it works beyond the outdoors. And if you don’t mind paying a little extra for the 42mm version, there’s a hidden detail on the seconds hand; “Eureka” in Morse code provides a quiet tribute to the movie.

Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38mm Key Specs

  • Case Dimensions: 38mm x 11.1mm x 44.7mm
  • Lug Width: 20.0mm
  • Movement: H-10
  • Case Material: Stainless steel
  • Price: USD$995
Learn more about Hamilton Khaki Field Murph

8. Seiko Prospex King Turtle

Seiko prospex king turtle 1
Image: Supplied

Wondering where that unusual name comes from? The “Turtle” part is easy. It’s all down to that cushion-shaped case resembling the turtle shell. Then there’s the “Grenade” nickname, which starts to make sense the moment you see that textured green waffle dial. It adds a surprising element to the watch, and interestingly, can even look almost black in lower light.

Now, despite the 45mm case size, it doesn’t feel oversized on the wrist. The compact lug-to-lug and that recessed crown at 4 o’clock make it far more wearable than the numbers suggest. More importantly, it’s built for more than just hanging on your wrist, with features like 200m water resistance. The watch follows reliable automatic movement, and Seiko’s bright Lumibrite that stays visible when the light drops.

Seiko Prospex King Turtle Key Specs

  • Case Dimensions: 45.0mm x 14.5mm x 47.7mm
  • Lug Width: 22.0mm
  • Movement: Caliber 4R36
  • Case Material: Stainless steel
  • Price: USD$595
Learn more about Seiko Prospex

9. Baltic MR Roulette

Baltic mr roulette 1
Image: Supplied

The Baltic MR Roulette’s dial takes inspiration from a roulette wheel, with segmented sections, a clean railway track, and even a small seconds subdial that feels like the ball in motion. However, everything is put together so well that it never feels overcomplicated. The 36mm case keeps it compact and very wearable, while that slim profile helps it sit neatly under the cuff.

The Art Deco influence comes through nicely too, especially with the polished dauphine hands. What’s pumping this beautiful timepiece is a micro-rotor automatic movement that isn’t something you expect at this price. And being able to see it through the caseback just adds to the appeal.

Baltic MR Roulette Key Specs

  • Case Dimensions: 36.0mm x 9.9mm x 44.0mm
  • Lug Width: 20.0mm
  • Movement: Hangzhou CAL5000a micro-rotor
  • Case Material: Stainless steel
  • Price: USD$660
Learn more about Baltic MR Roulette

10. Brew Metric

Brew metric 1
Image: Supplied

The Brew Metric feels like a watch that had fun being designed. It plays around with colors like teal, orange, yellow, and somehow pulls it off in a way that’s hard not to admire. Sure, it feels a bit loud, but in a good way, and something you’d actually enjoy wearing rather than just admiring.

The chronograph holds the biggest twist as it’s specially built to time espresso shots, with a marked zone showing that ideal 25-35 second range. Despite such a playful design, it still feels well put together and surprisingly refined on the wrist.

Brew Metric Key Specs

Islander northport isl 195 1
Image: Supplied
  • Case Dimensions: 36.0mm x 10.75mm x 41.5mm
  • Lug Width: 19.85mm
  • Movement: Hybrid VK68 Meca-Quartz Chronograph
  • Case Material: Stainless steel 316L
  • Price: USD$475
Learn more about Brew Metric

Affordable watches at a glance

Watch ModelCase SizeMovementWater ResistanceApprox. Price (AUD)
Dennison ALD33.6mm x 6.1mmRonda 1062 Quartz30m$1,250
Seiko SSC813 Speedtimer39.0mm x 13.3mmV192 Solar100m$1,150
Sternglas Hamburg Automatic42.0mm x 12.0mmMiyota 8215 Automatic50m$720
Islander Northport ISL-19540.5mm x 12.5mmMiyota 9015 Hi-Beat200m$660
Movado Museum Classic41.0mm x 6.0mmSwiss Quartz30m$1,550
Bulova Marine Star 98B30145.0mm x 15.0mmQuartz Chronograph200m$850
Hamilton Khaki Field Murph38.0mm x 11.1mmH-10 Automatic100m$1,600
Seiko Prospex King Turtle45.0mm x 13.2mm4R36 Automatic200m$995
Baltic MR Roulette36.0mm x 9.9mmHangzhou CAL5000a30m$1,050
Brew Metric36.0mm x 10.7mmVK68 Meca-Quartz50m$740
Scroll horizontally to view full table

These watches prove that looking good on the wrist doesn’t have to come with a crazy price tag. It’s really about finding the right mix of design and quality, which is easier than ever in the affordable space. And hopefully, this list made that search a little easier.

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Rob Stott

Editor-in-Chief

Rob Stott

Rob Stott is the Editor in Chief at Man of Many, leading the editorial direction and content strategy for Australia’s largest independent men’s lifestyle publication.
With over 16 years of experience in digital publishing, Rob has spent his career at ...

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