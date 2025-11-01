Home/Culture
Sunday Supply Co. Tallow Beach Chair | Image: Sunday Supply Co.
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—1 November, 2025

Nick Hall
By Nick Hall - News

Published:

Readtime: 6 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Well, that was October. The tenth month of the calendar year has come and gone, leaving us just a few short weeks away from Christmas, but that doesn’t mean the Man of Many team is packing it in. Between now and then, we’ve got Black Friday, Cyber Monday, gift guides, end-of-year parties, and who knows what else! For the immediate future, however, our eyes are set on Staff Favourites, the weekly round-up of top-notch gear we’ve unearthed from the internet. Sit back and enjoy this week’s edition.

RØDE Wireless Micro Camera Kit | Image: RØDE
RØDE Wireless Micro Camera Kit | Image: RØDE

RØDE Wireless Micro Camera Kit

Nick Hall – Editor-in-Chief

As a new media journalist and hobbyist filmmaker, I’m always on the lookout for high-quality gear that will enhance my work. For me, the audio side of things has always been a challenge. Microphones and I rarely get along, and more often than not, I’m left with crispy, well-shot footage that sounds like it was recorded inside a tornado. Thankfully, the team over at RØDE has hooked me up.

For the past few days, I have been road-testing (get it?) the new Wireless Micro Camera Kit, the latest addition to its acclaimed wireless microphone range. The upgraded release features two ultra-compact transmitters with in-built microphones, an included smartphone receiver, and a sleek on-camera receiver with a surprisingly legible 1.1-inch AMOLED screen. As someone who shoots mainly mirrorless, this teeny, tiny new addition is exactly what I have been looking for.

The transmitter’s automatic pairing makes set-up a two-second job, meaning I don’t have to mess around with cables and Bluetooth when I want to shoot. I also found that the intelligent GainAssist technology was fairly effective in balancing the audio levels, which made my editing process far easier. Overall, the new technology is super impressive for the size and I can’t wait to get stuck into these more as I go.

View at RØDE

Favourite Article of the Week: OMEGA’s New Speedmasters Venture to the Dark Side of the Moon

Sunday Supply Co. Tallow Beach Chair | Image: Sunday Supply Co.
Sunday Supply Co. Tallow Beach Chair | Image: Sunday Supply Co.

Sunday Supply Co. Tallow Beach Chair

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

Summer is officially here. Or is it Spring? I’ve always been bad at the seasons. Either way, the beach is back, and I’m in much need of a tan (in full safety of 50+ SPF, of course). And it’s also been my goal this year to read more books, which I’ve failed massively at. I’m hoping these new Tallow Beach Chairs I got from Sunday Supply Co. will do the job, allowing me to sit comfortably at the beach with my Kindle in my lap, rather than struggling to crank my neck on a towel.

The chair is super lightweight, weighing just 2.6kg, and features a powder-coated aluminium frame. It folds up to a low profile, complete with a handy carry strap and bag. Using RPET (recycled) premium fabrics, it’s water and fade-resistant, and the cushion is also machine washable. I love the green colour, but they’ve got plenty of other options if it suits your fancy.

Disclosure: The author was gifted this product for the purposes of a review.

View at Sunday Supply Co.
Epiphone masterbilt gem archer sheraton
Epiphone Masterbilt Gem Archer Sheraton, Cherry Red | Image: Gibson

Epiphone Masterbilt Gem Archer Sheraton, Cherry Red

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

Oasis mania has been working its way around the globe over the last few months, thanks to the sold-out Live ‘25 reformation tour, hitting the UK, Ireland, North America, Mexico, and Japan. The band have just landed in Australia to play shows in Melbourne before heading north to Australia’s greatest city, Sydney, and just in time to mark the occasion, Gibson has announced a trio of signature guitars, one for each of this incarnation of the band’s three guitarists. 

First is a recreation of the P90-packing Gibson Les Paul Standard that band lynchpin Noel Gallagher debuted on the tour. It’s nice, but not my first choice. Second, is a long overdue recreation of rhythm guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs’ sunburst Epiphone Riviera. Arthurs left the band in 1999 and rejoined the fold for this tour, and his absence and return have acutely demonstrated how essential he (and his Riviera) are to creating that iconic Oasis wall of sound. 

However, my pick of the bunch has to be the Epiphone Masterbilt Sheraton in cherry red made for Gem Archer (Arthurs’ 1999 replacement). Just look at that thing. Absolute perfection. As such, I genuinely fear it may have to join my already excessive collection of instruments. My bank balance will most certainly wind up looking back in anger.

Visit Gibson

Favourite Article of the Week: Timex Just Dropped the Best Budget GMT Watch We’ve Ever Seen

OTTO Ristorante Sydney
OTTO Ristorante Sydney | Image: Man of Many/Scott Purcell

BONUS: The Boozy Dolci Celebrating 25 Years at OTTO Ristorante Sydney

I was also lucky enough to attend the gorgeous OTTO Ristorante at the Woolloomooloo wharves, which was a perfect spot for an afternoon by the water. We enjoyed a delightful set menu that showcased the best of Italian comfort food. Think of a crispy cannoli, beautiful sourdough, creamy burrata, and quality sliced meats. For the main courses, the Italian sausage pasta was delicious and filling, but the sweet gnocchi was a total standout.

But the main highlight was the new Boozy Dolci series celebrating the restaurant’s 25th Anniversary. This limited-edition range of cocktail-inspired cannoli desserts is pure fun. With flavours like Nocello, Aperol, and Espresso Martini wrapped in a crisp shell. If you’re looking for a special experience where the atmosphere is as beautiful as the food, OTTO is where you need to be.

Disclosure: The author was invited to attend this dinner as a guest of EXAMPLE. 

Book OTTO

Favourite Article of the Week: House of Suntory Partners With Artist Hiroshi Senju For Two Ultra-Rare Hibiki Whiskies
Favourite Video of the Week: The Man of Many Balance Challenge

Nick Hall

Editor-in-Chief

Nick Hall

Nick Hall is an award-winning journalist and the current Editor-in-Chief of Man of Many. With an extensive background in the media industry, he specialises in feature writing, lifestyle and entertainment content. Nick is a former Mumbrella Publish Awards ‘Editor of ...

More about Nick
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Sydney harbour tunnel average speed camera
AUTO

11 New Average Speed Camera Locations Being Rolled Out on Major Sydney Roads

Casio CA500WEBF-1A 'Back to the Future' Watch | Image: Casio America Inc.
WATCHES

Great Scott! Casio Just Revived its ‘Back to the Future’ Watch

OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Red Hands | Image: OMEGA
WATCHES

OMEGA’s New Speedmasters Venture to the Dark Side of the Moon

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Whitehaven beach feature
TRAVEL

10 Best Beaches in the World Revealed: Australia Still the Champion

Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro climbing hill
CARS

$383,900 Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO Revealed as Flagship G-Class

What's New on Prime Video this Month? | Image: Man of Many
MOVIES & TV

New on Prime Video in November 2025

What is Burn Out? Symptoms, Signs and What to Do About It
CULTURE

Am I Burnt Out? How to Tell & What to Do About it 

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Father and Son Surfing on Wurtulla Beach
TRAVEL

15 Best Sunshine Coast Beaches For Surfing and Swimming

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Where to Travel on Your Budget
CULTURE

Where to Travel in 2026 Based on Your Budget and Travel Style

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

2025 bmw m240i brooklyn grey review rear badge
CARS

BMW Reminds Us That the Future of Attainable Sports Cars Isn’t Dead (Yet)

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition
WATCHES

Timex Just Dropped the Best Budget GMT Watch We’ve Ever Seen

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art