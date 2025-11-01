Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—1 November, 2025

Well, that was October. The tenth month of the calendar year has come and gone, leaving us just a few short weeks away from Christmas, but that doesn’t mean the Man of Many team is packing it in. Between now and then, we’ve got Black Friday, Cyber Monday, gift guides, end-of-year parties, and who knows what else! For the immediate future, however, our eyes are set on Staff Favourites, the weekly round-up of top-notch gear we’ve unearthed from the internet. Sit back and enjoy this week’s edition.

RØDE Wireless Micro Camera Kit

Nick Hall – Editor-in-Chief

As a new media journalist and hobbyist filmmaker, I’m always on the lookout for high-quality gear that will enhance my work. For me, the audio side of things has always been a challenge. Microphones and I rarely get along, and more often than not, I’m left with crispy, well-shot footage that sounds like it was recorded inside a tornado. Thankfully, the team over at RØDE has hooked me up.

For the past few days, I have been road-testing (get it?) the new Wireless Micro Camera Kit, the latest addition to its acclaimed wireless microphone range. The upgraded release features two ultra-compact transmitters with in-built microphones, an included smartphone receiver, and a sleek on-camera receiver with a surprisingly legible 1.1-inch AMOLED screen. As someone who shoots mainly mirrorless, this teeny, tiny new addition is exactly what I have been looking for.

The transmitter’s automatic pairing makes set-up a two-second job, meaning I don’t have to mess around with cables and Bluetooth when I want to shoot. I also found that the intelligent GainAssist technology was fairly effective in balancing the audio levels, which made my editing process far easier. Overall, the new technology is super impressive for the size and I can’t wait to get stuck into these more as I go.

Sunday Supply Co. Tallow Beach Chair

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

Summer is officially here. Or is it Spring? I’ve always been bad at the seasons. Either way, the beach is back, and I’m in much need of a tan (in full safety of 50+ SPF, of course). And it’s also been my goal this year to read more books, which I’ve failed massively at. I’m hoping these new Tallow Beach Chairs I got from Sunday Supply Co. will do the job, allowing me to sit comfortably at the beach with my Kindle in my lap, rather than struggling to crank my neck on a towel.

The chair is super lightweight, weighing just 2.6kg, and features a powder-coated aluminium frame. It folds up to a low profile, complete with a handy carry strap and bag. Using RPET (recycled) premium fabrics, it’s water and fade-resistant, and the cushion is also machine washable. I love the green colour, but they’ve got plenty of other options if it suits your fancy.

Disclosure: The author was gifted this product for the purposes of a review.

Epiphone Masterbilt Gem Archer Sheraton, Cherry Red

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

Oasis mania has been working its way around the globe over the last few months, thanks to the sold-out Live ‘25 reformation tour, hitting the UK, Ireland, North America, Mexico, and Japan. The band have just landed in Australia to play shows in Melbourne before heading north to Australia’s greatest city, Sydney, and just in time to mark the occasion, Gibson has announced a trio of signature guitars, one for each of this incarnation of the band’s three guitarists.

First is a recreation of the P90-packing Gibson Les Paul Standard that band lynchpin Noel Gallagher debuted on the tour. It’s nice, but not my first choice. Second, is a long overdue recreation of rhythm guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs’ sunburst Epiphone Riviera. Arthurs left the band in 1999 and rejoined the fold for this tour, and his absence and return have acutely demonstrated how essential he (and his Riviera) are to creating that iconic Oasis wall of sound.

However, my pick of the bunch has to be the Epiphone Masterbilt Sheraton in cherry red made for Gem Archer (Arthurs’ 1999 replacement). Just look at that thing. Absolute perfection. As such, I genuinely fear it may have to join my already excessive collection of instruments. My bank balance will most certainly wind up looking back in anger.

BONUS: The Boozy Dolci Celebrating 25 Years at OTTO Ristorante Sydney

I was also lucky enough to attend the gorgeous OTTO Ristorante at the Woolloomooloo wharves, which was a perfect spot for an afternoon by the water. We enjoyed a delightful set menu that showcased the best of Italian comfort food. Think of a crispy cannoli, beautiful sourdough, creamy burrata, and quality sliced meats. For the main courses, the Italian sausage pasta was delicious and filling, but the sweet gnocchi was a total standout.

But the main highlight was the new Boozy Dolci series celebrating the restaurant’s 25th Anniversary. This limited-edition range of cocktail-inspired cannoli desserts is pure fun. With flavours like Nocello, Aperol, and Espresso Martini wrapped in a crisp shell. If you’re looking for a special experience where the atmosphere is as beautiful as the food, OTTO is where you need to be.

Disclosure: The author was invited to attend this dinner as a guest of EXAMPLE.

