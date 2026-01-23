First Look: Masters of the Universe Trailer Goes All In on He-Man Nostalgia

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 23 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The first trailer for Masters of the Universe has finally landed, offering our clearest look yet at how the long-awaited reboot plans to bring Eternia back to the screen.

The footage opens on Earth, where Prince Adam (He/ Him), played by Nicholas Galitzine, has grown up after crash-landing there as a child. Unlike other orphaned alien superheroes on Earth, Adam has always known he’s from Eternia, and he’s searching for the Power Sword of Grayskull, which appears in the hands of a familiar-looking mannequin. From there, he shoots off across space to his home world, now ruled by Skeletor.

Castle Grayskull looms large. But there’s no gritty shadow or muted tone that screams, “Bad guy lives here.” Instead, the environment is bright, saturated, and fantasy-first. There’s purple armour that’s actually purple, glowing weapons crackling with energy, and impossibly oversized architecture that screams spectacle. It’s great to see a film that isn’t afraid of what it is.

We also get quick introductions to the core supporting cast. Camila Mendes appears as Teela, a warrior and ally. Idris Elba shows up as Man-At-Arms (must be his new hustle since the Bifrost was destroyed), while Morena Baccarin takes on the role of the Sorceress.

Adam, Teela, and Man-At-Arms arrive in Eternia | Image: Amazon MGM Studios

But what really has our attention is who’s playing Skeletor.

Jared Leto may be a polarising figure in Hollywood, but this could be the start of a comeback. It’s far too early to make a call on the performance, but as a first impression, this feels like one of those rare castings where his usual over-the-top shenanigans actually make sense.

Skeletor is theatrical villainy at its best. He needs no subtlety. Just someone willing to commit to the ridiculousness of the character. And based on what we’ve seen so far (skull face, heavy purple, comically large muscles), he’s going all out.

Skeletor revealed in full, leaning hard into classic skull-faced villainy | Image: Amazon MGM Studios

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam / He-Man

Jared Leto as Skeletor

Camila Mendes as Teela

Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms

Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress

Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn

James Purefoy as King Randor

Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto

Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto

Sasheer Zamata as Suzie

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man (motion capture)

Director: Travis Knight

Writers: Chris Butler and David Callaham

Score: Daniel Pemberton

Release Date: 5 June 2026

The new Masters of the Universe also looks to be in safe hands behind the camera. Following on from his success with Bumblebee, director Travis Knight is tackling another toy line he grew up with, this time with Eternia firmly in his sights. As the boss of stop-motion studio Laika, there’s reason to hope some of that tactile, handcrafted sensibility sneaks into the film’s larger fantasy world.

Also in the mix is Daniel Pemberton, who, off the back of his Spider-Verse work, looks set to bring a bit of modern swagger to the score, alongside a fresh take on the cartoon’s endlessly catchy theme tune.

Either way, this marks the franchise’s first proper live-action swing since Dolph Lundgren’s He-Man went toe-to-toe with Frank Langella’s Skeletor back in 1987.

And for anyone worried this reboot might take itself too seriously, don’t stress. Yes, that song is in there.

The Power Sword ignites during Adam’s first transformation moment | Image: Amazon MGM Studios