Super Bowl Cheat Sheet: The Players, Coaches & History Behind the Seahawks and the Patriots

History hangs over Super Bowl LX. Eleven years after Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks and Patriots meet again on the NFL’s biggest stage. New rosters, new quarterbacks, the same stakes. For New England, it’s about proving the franchise can win without Tom Brady. For Seattle, it’s about healing past wounds.

That last meeting ended with one of the most debated decisions in Super Bowl history. This one won’t be decided by what happened in 2015, but neither team is pretending it didn’t happen.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | Image: ESPN

The Ghost of Super Bowl XLIX

The last time these two teams met in the Super Bowl, New England won one of the most dramatic games in league history. Tom Brady claimed his fourth ring. Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line. Seattle didn’t run the ball with Marshawn Lynch, and NFL history was forever changed.

That moment still looms over the Seahawks. Not because the roster is the same, but because Super Bowls don’t offer second chances. Redemption didn’t get them here, but it’s hard to ignore.

Quarterbacks: The Game Runs Through Them

This Super Bowl belongs to two quarterbacks at very different points in their careers.

For the Patriots, it’s Drake Maye. Second year, No. 3 overall pick. Inner-circle MVP candidate. Maye led the NFL this season in completion percentage, yards per attempt, passer rating, QBR, and EPA per play. He’s been less efficient as a passer in the playoffs, but far more dangerous as a runner. If New England wins, it’s likely because Maye controlled the game rather than chased it.

For Seattle, it’s Sam Darnold. Former No. 3 pick. Former Jets reclamation project. Former backup. Now a Super Bowl starter. Darnold’s NFC Championship performance against the Rams was arguably the best game of his career. The question isn’t talent. It’s whether he can stay composed under pressure that won’t stop coming.

Quarterbacks usually decide Super Bowls. They’ve won 34 of 59 MVP awards. Expect this one to follow that trend.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold | Image: ESPN

Where the Patriots Have the Edge

New England is built around balance and control.

Rhamondre Stevenson is back to form, punishing defences late in games.

is back to form, punishing defences late in games. Stefon Diggs remains Maye’s most reliable target, even on a managed snap count.

remains Maye’s most reliable target, even on a managed snap count. Christian Gonzalez is one of the few corners capable of shadowing Seattle’s top receiver.

is one of the few corners capable of shadowing Seattle’s top receiver. Up front, Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, and Khyiris Tonga set the tone defensively.

The Patriots are at their best when the game slows down, and mistakes are forced.

Where Seattle Can Break It Open

Seattle’s advantage is disruption.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the most dangerous player on the field. He lines up everywhere and wins in every way.

is the most dangerous player on the field. He lines up everywhere and wins in every way. Kenneth Walker III is explosive enough to change momentum with one carry.

is explosive enough to change momentum with one carry. The defensive front is elite. Leonard Williams, Demarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu , and Byron Murphy can overwhelm New England’s offensive line.

, and can overwhelm New England’s offensive line. In the secondary, Devon Witherspoon and rookie Nick Emmanwori allow Seattle to disguise coverage and pressure without selling out.

If the Seahawks win, it will be because they turned control into chaos.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel | Image: The NFL Alumni Association

Coaches Matter More Than Ever

This is also a coaching Super Bowl. Mike Vrabel has taken New England from 4–13 to 14–3 in a single season. He doesn’t call plays. He manages moments. Bringing back Josh McDaniels has stabilised Drake Maye’s development, while the defensive side has remained disciplined even amid adversity.

With a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Mike Vrabel can make NFL history as the first person to win a Super Bowl as both a player and a head coach for the same franchise.

Mike Macdonald is one of the league’s most respected defensive minds. His unit doesn’t just stop teams, it dictates terms. Hiring Klint Kubiak has also unlocked Seattle’s offence at the right time, making Macdonald’s defence harder to predict and harder to exploit.

This game will turn on adjustments, not emotion.

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald | Image: Seattle Seahawks

The Australian Angle

Sydney-born punter Michael Dickson will represent the Seahawks, continuing a quiet Australian tradition on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Already regarded as one of the best punters in the league, Dickson could become just the second Australian to win a Super Bowl, following Jordan Mailata’s title last year. In a game where field position matters, his impact won’t be flashy, but it could be decisive.

Michael Dickson, punter for the Seattle Seahawks | Image: ESPN

How to watch Super Bowl LX in Australia

Super Bowl LX will be shown live in Australia on Monday, 9 February, with coverage building well before kick-off.

Channel 7’s free-to-air coverage begins from around 9:00 am AEDT across 7mate and 7plus, before the main game broadcast from around 10:00 am AEDT. Seven is leaning into the occasion this year, with extended pre-game coverage, local hosting, and live reporting from inside Levi’s Stadium rather than a straight re-broadcast of the US feed.

For viewers who prefer a more traditional NFL presentation, ESPN will carry the game live via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, and Disney+. ESPN’s coverage includes dedicated NFL build-up and analysis, with Australian Super Bowl champion Jordan Mailata joining the on-air team to add a local perspective.

If you’re after a bit more atmosphere, why not head down to a local sports bar that will undoubtedly be showing the game. If you’re not sure where to go, we’ve got you covered.