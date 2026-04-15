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Gopro mission 1 1
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GoPro MISSION 1 Feels Like It’s Ready to Be Your Main Camera

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • GoPro enters compact cinema camera territory
  • New 1-inch sensor improves low-light performance
  • Interchangeable lens model supports MFT ecosystem
  • 8K video and high frame rates across lineup
  • Built for handheld use, not just mounting

GoPros have always had a clear role. You bring one along, mount it somewhere risky, and hope it captures something your main camera can’t. The new MISSION 1 lineup feels like the first time GoPro is asking a different question. What if this is the main camera?

Announced this week, the MISSION 1 Series moves beyond the company’s usual action cam territory. Across three models, you’re getting a new 50MP 1-inch sensor, GoPro’s GP3 processor, and video specs that start to look more like a cinema camera than an action cam. The flagship MISSION 1 Pro shoots up to 8K at 60fps, 4K at 240fps, and supports 10-bit log, timecode sync, and high bitrates aimed at serious workflows.

The standout is the MISSION 1 Pro ILS, which adds an interchangeable Micro Four Thirds mount, opening the door to a wide range of lenses from brands like Panasonic and OM System. It turns what used to be a fixed ultra-wide camera into something far more flexible and dependable.

It’s backed up by hardware that finally closes some long-standing gaps. The 1-inch sensor should finally hold up once the light drops off, thanks to larger pixels and up to 14 stops of dynamic range. And the GP3 processor keeps thermals in check, allowing you to push recording times further than you might expect from something this small.

MISSION 1 is also physically different. It’s wider, the rear screen is bigger, and the buttons are chunkier, which makes a difference when you’re using it with gloves. It’s still waterproof to 20 metres without a case. Still something you’d trust on a helmet, a surfboard, or the side of a car. Now it feels just as comfortable in your hand.

The catch is what happens once you start adding proper lenses. At that point, strapping it to your head starts to feel a bit optimistic. And while the body might be built to take a hit, there’s no telling how much punishment your lens or that mount will handle.

Gopro mission 1 5
Image: GoPro

And besides, GoPro isn’t just launching a camera here. It’s building out a full setup. There’s a new wireless mic system that goes straight after DJI, a redesigned Media Mod that adds proper I/O, including HDMI and 3.5mm ports, and a range of grips and battery accessories that push it further into handheld use.

There are still a few unknowns. A 1-inch sensor is a big step up, but it’s not replacing APS-C or full-frame anytime soon. Pricing will matter, especially if GoPro wants this to sit alongside dedicated mirrorless options. And real-world performance, particularly autofocus and stabilisation with third-party lenses, will decide how far this actually goes.

And by all accounts, GoPro sounds rather confident, calling the ILS “the world’s smallest, most rugged and versatile high-speed cinema camera at a fraction of the cost (and size) of comparable cameras.” Because for years, a GoPro was the camera you packed alongside your main one. This feels like the first time it’s trying to take its place, not by out-spec’ing traditional cameras, but by competing on what GoPro does best: durability, versatility and capability.

Key Specs

Gopro mission 1 2
MISSION 1 PRO | Image: GoPro

MISSION 1 PRO

  • Sensor: 50MP 1-inch
  • Processor: GP3
  • Video: 8K60, 4K240, 1080p960
  • Open Gate: 8K30, 4K120
  • Photo: 50MP RAW, up to 60fps burst
  • Dynamic Range: Up to 14 stops
  • Audio: 4-mic array, 32-bit float
  • Waterproofing: 20m (no housing)
Gopro mission 1 3
MISSION 1 PRO ILS | Image: GoPro

MISSION 1 PRO ILS

  • Sensor: 50MP 1-inch
  • Processor: GP3
  • Lens Mount: Micro Four Thirds (interchangeable)
  • Video: 8K60, 4K240, 1080p960
  • Open Gate: 8K30, 4K120
  • Stabilisation: HyperSmooth (with compatible lenses)
  • Weatherproofing: Yes (not fully waterproof)
Gopro mission 1 4
MISSION 1 | Image: GoPro

MISSION 1

  • Sensor: 50MP 1-inch
  • Processor: GP3
  • Video: 8K30, 4K120, 1080p240
  • Open Gate: 4K120
  • Photo: 50MP RAW
  • Waterproofing: 20m (no housing)
Learn More About The GoPro Mission 1 Series Cameras

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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