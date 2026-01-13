10 Best Pho Spots in Melbourne

If you wanna start a fight, ask anyone in Melbourne where to find the best pho (it’s a highly debated topic). Whether you’re a “pho-natic” or trying out the Vietnamese dish for the first time, everyone has their favourite pho spots in Melbourne. This deceivingly simple broth of rice noodles and protein is the filling, soul-warming dish that those cold winter months (and summer months too, tbh) are perfect for. Our editors have tried them all, so here’s our list of the best pho Melbourne has to offer.

The Melbourne pho restaurants we’ve included below offer a range of flavours and options for every palate. Whether you are a vegetarian looking for something less traditional, or a bona fide pho fan who wants all the juicy fatty flavours you can handle, this list has you covered. To recommend the best pho in Melbourne, we focused on selection, flavour and affordability, taking into consideration Google and Facebook reviews, as well as personal experience (I’m a huge pho fan). Highlights from our list include the following options:

1. I Love Pho – Richmond/CBD

Recommended dish: Bo tai (sliced beef) – a nice entry point for those new in the pho game.

I Love Pho is a great starting point if you’re new to the world of pho. Whether you’re a pho newbie or a seasoned fan, the menu has something for everyone. There are the classic options, but if you’re feeling adventurous, you can level up with extras like chicken giblets, heart, or liver.

This family-owned chain has been serving up steaming bowls of pho since 2011, all made with the freshest ingredients. It’s no wonder the rich, flavour-packed broths have won over so many loyal fans. Founded by Emma Nguyen, the restaurant has one clear mission: to spread happiness through great food—and it shows.

Open every single day (yep!) from 9am-9pm, it’s the perfect spot to grab a comforting bowl of pho whenever the craving strikes – before work, on your lunch break, or even for dinner. The welcoming vibe and focus on fresh, quality pho make it a must-visit for Vietnamese food lovers.

Address: 264 Victoria St, Richmond VIC 3121

264 Victoria St, Richmond VIC 3121 Phone: +61 03 9427 7749

+61 03 9427 7749 Trading Hours: Mon-Sun 9am-9pm

I Love Pho

2. Good Days Noodle Bar – Brunswick

Recommended dish: Mushroom pho, with a side of tofu & mushroom spring rolls. Yes, you are hungry enough and should treat yourself.

From authentic to experimental, Melbourne pho restaurant GOODdays specialises in non-traditional Vietnamese foods, focusing on a fusion of Vietnamese and western culture cuisine. With a largely vegan friendly menu, the spot is welcoming to all sides of the meat-eating spectrum.

While a little on the pricier side ($25 for a bowl), their commitment to ethically sourced, sustainable ingredients makes it worth it. Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or a meat-lover, there’s something for everyone, and you can feel good knowing your meal supports sustainable practices.

To please their carnivorous clientele, you can order the Victorian Black Angus and brisket pho, and for those on the herbivore side, the mushroom pho offers a barrage of aromatic vegetables and braised Asian mushrooms.

Whatever you order, you must leave room for the always popular tofu and mushroom spring rolls. The flavour bombs will have you dreaming about your next order as you get home afterwards, and that’s no exaggeration.

Address: 165 Sydney Rd, Brunswick VIC 3056

165 Sydney Rd, Brunswick VIC 3056 Phone: +61 03 9041 2000

+61 03 9041 2000 Trading Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

Good Days Noodle Bar

3. Pho Hung Vuong Saigon – Footscray

Recommended dish: Sliced chicken breast fillet, or the spicey beef and pork noodle soup, with extra big trotters for good measure.

Pho Hung Vuong Saigon in Footscray has built a bit of a cult following – and for good reason. This Vietnamese eatery focuses on generous, hearty bowls of umami pho and fast, no-fuss service. Prices start from $16 per bowl.

The menu hits all the right notes, but a few dishes stand out. The sliced chicken breast pho is immaculate, with tender chicken floating in a fragrant, steamy broth. If you’re feeling adventurous, get the spicy beef and pork noodle soup, and don’t skip the pig trotters – trust me, it’s a whole experience.

It’s a bustling spot with a constant flow of happy diners, so it’s worth getting in early if you’re short on time. Pho Hung Vuong Saigon keeps things simple, consistent, and delicious. What more could you want?

Address: 128 Hopkins St, Footscray Vic 3011

128 Hopkins St, Footscray Vic 3011 Phone: +61 03 9689 6002

+61 03 9689 6002 Trading Hours: Mon-Sun 9am – 8.30pm

Pho Hung Vuong Saigon

4. Pho Hung Vuong 2 – Richmond

Recommended dish: Medium sized sliced beef, brisket.

Pho Hung Vuong 2 isn’t called “2” because it’s second best – far from it. It’s run by the same family behind the iconic Footscray spot, bringing those legendary flavours and generous servings to Richmond locals. They’ve kept everything people love about the original but made it even more convenient for those on this side of town.

The menu sticks close to the Footscray favourite, so you’ll find the same rich, aromatic broths and fresh, high-quality ingredients in every bowl. It’s all about consistency and flavour here. If you’re hunting for some of the best pho in Melbourne, Pho Hung Vuong 2 is definitely worth a visit to see what all the fuss is about.

Address: 108-110 Victoria St, Richmond VIC 3121

108-110 Victoria St, Richmond VIC 3121 Phone: +61 03 9428 8680

+61 03 9428 8680 Trading Hours: Mon-Sun 9am-9:30pm

Pho Hung Vuong 2

5. New Quarter – Richmond

Recommended dish: Beef tartare pho with egg yolk, pho jelly, Anchovy tapioca crisps

New Quarter (formerly Hanoi Hannah New Quarter) is a Richmond hot-spot for excellent pho. Sitting on Swan Street, it’s got a modern, buzzing atmosphere that’s perfect for just about anything – date night, dinner with your mates, or even a casual solo meal.

Part of the Commune Group (who also run Tokyo Tina and Firebird), this spot has been winning hearts in Richmond since its refresh in 2021. If you’re after bold flavours and a fun night out, New Quarter won’t disappoint.

The menu takes Vietnamese classics and gives them a fresh, creative twist. Their pho is rich and packed with flavour, and the drink list is full of great beers and cocktails to match. And if you can’t grab a seat? No worries – they’ve got partly cooked meals you can take home and finish yourself.

It gets very busy (because it’s that good), so plan ahead if you want to avoid waiting.

Address: 79 Swan St, Richmond VIC 3121

79 Swan St, Richmond VIC 3121 Phone: +61 03 8391 1388

+61 03 8391 1388 Trading Hours: Sun – Thurs 12–3 pm, 5–11 pm, Fri & Sat 12–11 pm

Hanoi Hannah New Quarter

6. Proud Peacock – Mt Waverley

Recommended dish: Pho Bo Ga – beef and chicken pho. The best of both worlds.

The Proud Peacock is a true comeback story. After a fire in 2017, they rebuilt, and now it’s a local Mount Waverly favourite. The space is warm and inviting, with the comforting smell of pho welcoming you as you walk in.

Their pho is the real deal – a rich, layered broth that’s completely MSG-free. It’s the kind of bowl that makes you want to slow down and savour every sip. The portions are generous, and the sides are just as satisfying, each dish packed with plenty of umami flavour.

The staff, led by owner June, make the experience even better. They’re friendly, and attentive but not over-bearing. Word to the wise – it does get busy during peak times, so arriving early is smart, but the takeaway is just as fresh and satisfying if you’re in a hurry.

Address: 28 Hamilton Pl, Mount Waverly VIC 3149

28 Hamilton Pl, Mount Waverly VIC 3149 Phone: +61 03 9807 5963

+61 03 9807 5963 Trading Hours: Tues-Sat 11:30 am–3 pm, 5–9:30 pm, Sun 11.30am – 3pm

7. Typhoon Vietnamese Street Food – Highett

Recommended dish: Pho Ga, chicken pho with bean shoots, shiitake mushroom, lime leaves and slow cooked chicken stock.

If you’re after a killer bowl of pho with some delish cocktails to wash it all down, Typhoon in Highett is the place for you. Their pho is next level – the broth is rich, packed with flavour, and you can tell it’s been simmered for hours. Whether you go for the beef, chicken, or veg option, each bowl is loaded with fresh herbs, tender noodles, and that perfect balance of comforting and fresh.

It’s not just the pho that shines – their Hanoi-style spring rolls are crispy little bites of joy, and the eggplant chips are ridiculously addictive. Pair it all with a cocktail or a glass of wine from Hawker Bar next door, and you’ve got yourself a pretty great night. Oh, and the entire menu is gluten free too!

The vibe here is relaxed, making it a spot that’s perfect for catching up with mates or a casual date night. They’re open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 pm, and it does get busy, so booking ahead is a must.

Address: 288-292 Highett Rd, Highett Vic 3190

288-292 Highett Rd, Highett Vic 3190 Phone: +61 03 9998 7415

+61 03 9998 7415 Trading Hours: Tues – Fri 5pm-9pm, Sat & Sun 5pm – 10pm

8. Pho A Gogo – South Melbourne

Recommended dish: Rare beef pho

Pho A Gogo has definitely earned its reputation – with over 11,000 Google reviews, it’s a go-to for anyone who is looking for excellent pho in Melbourne CBD. The beef pho (would recommend rare beef) is the star, with a broth that’s rich, full of flavour, and so satisfying. The beef is tender, and it’s all perfectly balanced. Fresh prawn rice paper rolls and Vietnamese iced coffee are the ideal extras to round out the meal!

The restaurant itself is very no frills, and the staff are generally pretty friendly. You’ll also often find Pho A Gogo’s colourful owner milling around, making sure you’re well taken care of. Plus, prices are pretty reasonable too, with most bowls of pho costing under $20. Because this spot is so popular, it’s best to go off-peak to nab a table.

Address : 161 Clarendon St, Southbank VIC 3006

: 161 Clarendon St, Southbank VIC 3006 Phone: 0416 125 215

0416 125 215 Trading Hours: Sun-Tues 11:00 am-3pm, 5-9 pm, Wed (closed), Thurs & Fri 11:00 am-3pm, 5-9 pm, Sat 11:30 am -3pm, 5–9 pm

9. Pho Huong Viet Saigon – Bayswater

Recommended dish: Sliced beef and beef ball pho

Pho Huong Viet Saigon in Bayswater is a busy spot with a lively, fast-paced vibe that draws a crowd (there’s often a line out the door). The space is huge, with plenty of booths and seating, giving it a casual, almost diner-like feel.

Service is impressively quick – even when it’s busy. While you might have to queue to get in if you go at peak time, once you’re in, you shouldn’t have to wait too long for your food.

And the pho? Well, the sliced beef pho with beef balls is standout, with a broth that’s rich and comforting, and the Bun Bo Hue (spicy beef noodle soup) has just the right kick. And if you’re still hungry, definitely give the prawn spring rolls a try. Crispy, fresh, and so moreish.

If you need something to wash down the spice, you’ll find a yummy selection of bubble tea!

Address: 684 Mountain Hwy, Bayswater VIC 3153

684 Mountain Hwy, Bayswater VIC 3153 Phone: 03 9729 1839

03 9729 1839 Trading Hours: Wed-Sun 11 am–3 pm, 5–9 pm

Pho Thin | Image: Pho Thin

10. Pho Thin – Melbourne CBD

Recommended dish: Phở bò tái lăn

Pho Thin brings a taste of Hanoi right into the CBD, and you can tell from the first sip of broth that this spot means business.

The signature phở bò tái lăn – where the beef is stir-fried with garlic before hitting the bowl – gives the soup a rich, smoky depth you don’t find in your standard southern-style pho, all topped with a generous pile of spring onion and coriander instead of the usual sprouts and herbs.

The menu keeps things tight with a focus on pho (beef, chicken, mixed, plus a tofu and veg option in beef broth), alongside Hanoi-style spring rolls and even Vietnamese donuts for dipping straight into your soup. It’s a must-visit for pho purists and curious first-timers alike!

Address: Shop 3/399 Lonsdale St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Shop 3/399 Lonsdale St, Melbourne VIC 3000 Phone: 03 9193 8668

03 9193 8668 Trading Hours: Sun-Sat 10 am–8:45 pm

So… How Do You Pronounce Pho?

Pho isn’t pronounced how it sounds, instead, it’s pronounced as ‘f-ah’, like you’re going to the ‘f-ah’-mers market (good for impressing the waiter). Traditionally, there are three types of pho: pho ga – chicken pho, pho bo – beef pho, and pho chay – vegetarian pho. There are of course modern twists and variations on pho these days, but those are your basics. And finally, if you’re planning on slurping down your pho noodles, remember to leave your nice white clothing at home, as it’s easy to get caught in the splash zone of a pho broth slurp.

Why You Should Trust Our List

With an editorial team full of foodies, Man Of Many has had the unique opportunity to directly sample and experience pho from a range of Vietnamese eateries around Melbourne. Our list is primarily based on experience, in-depth research and customer reviews of these venues. It’s our job to guide readers between competing products and services. For this article, we’ve provided our independent opinion in formulating these selections. Our editors have taken into account food, price, quality and atmosphere. You can read our review policy on how we maintain our independence in our editorial lists.

Melbourne Pho FAQs