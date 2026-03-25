Of Course Ryan Gosling’s Taste in Watches is Impeccable

Hollywood superstar Ryan Gosling demonstrates (mostly) impeccable taste when choosing his high-profile movie roles, but why stop there? His knack for wristwear is similarly iconic. Gosling’s watch collection is purposefully precise, with an eye for the classics, and many of his on-screen characters sport killer watches of their own. Would Drive be the same without the signature Patek Philippe, for example? We think not.

The horological action continues with his recent sci-fi blockbuster Project Hail Mary. In the film, Gosling wears a TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 as he navigates a major crisis in space. But what really caught our eye was the Carrera Chronograph Seafarer that he wore to the movie’s premiere. You’ll find that brilliant model and more as we take a closer look at the Ryan Gosling watch collection, both on-screen and off.

Ryan Gosling’s Watch Collection

Were we to dedicate an article to the importance of watches in certain movies throughout history, Gosling’s name would show up time and again. Drive might come out on top, but here’s a round-up of the most iconic pieces to co-star with him across his various film roles.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5

Ryan Gosling wearing TAG Heuer in Project Hail Mary | Image: Amazon MGM / TAG Heuer

Price: From AUD$2,400

From AUD$2,400 Model Name: Connected Calibre E5

Connected Calibre E5 Movement: TAG Heuer OS (Snapdragon Wear 5100+ Chipset)

TAG Heuer OS (Snapdragon Wear 5100+ Chipset) Signature Feature: Proprietary “space-grade” OS with 1.39″ OLED display

Proprietary “space-grade” OS with 1.39″ OLED display Case Material: Grade 2 titanium (DLC-coated)

Grade 2 titanium (DLC-coated) Case Dimensions: 45mm (also available in 40mm)

45mm (also available in 40mm) Bezel: Fixed black ceramic

Fixed black ceramic Power Reserve: 17 hours (Sport Mode) to 3 days (Low Power Mode)

17 hours (Sport Mode) to 3 days (Low Power Mode) Water Resistance: 500 m

500 m Strap/Bracelet: Vivid red perforated rubber (film-accurate)

When you’re floating alone through space on a mission to understand why our sun is dying out, accuracy is important (we assume), which is why Gosling wears the Connected Calibre E5 in Project Hail Mary.

The smartwatch comes with a heap of wellness functionalities like sleep tracking, SPO2, breath rate, and heart rate variability monitoring, as well as high-precision activity tracking for sports, including heart rate, the best GPS tracking system on the market, and an altimeter. Perfect for an intergalactic adventure.

Patek Philippe Calatrava 5196G

Ryan Gosling wearing Phillippe Patek in Drive | Image: Bold Films / Chrono24

Price : From AUD$27,000

: From AUD$27,000 Reference: 5196G

5196G Movement : 215 PS manual winding

: 215 PS manual winding Signature Feature : Minimalist display with small seconds subdial

: Minimalist display with small seconds subdial Case Material : White gold

: White gold Case Dimensions : 37 mm

: 37 mm Bezel : White gold

: White gold Power Reserve : 44 hours

: 44 hours Water Resistance : 300 m

: 300 m Strap/Bracelet: Black leather

In this 2011 arthouse crime drama, Gosling’s character—a stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver—uses a Patek Philippe Calatrava to keep time when running from the law. The watch in the film is actually a larger-size replica of the real thing, because who wants to destroy a perfectly good Patek Philippe?

As for the real-life ref. 5196G, it was released in 2004 and modelled after the original Calatrava. Its appearance in the film is instantly iconic and maybe a little symbolic, reflecting the power of simplicity as embodied by Gosling’s character.

The Barbie Trifecta

The Barbie Trilogy | Image: Sotheby’s / TAG Heuer

As a TAG Heuer brand ambassador, Gosling pulled triple duty in the smash comedy Barbie. Playing Ken, he rocks not one, but three vintage Carreras in the blockbuster film.

First up is the Carrera 1158 CHN from 1971, a gold-plated steel stunner with a matching gold bracelet. Next is the ref. 110.515, a 1974 model that features a similar aesthetic but with a barrel-shaped case design and Côte de Genève dial. Lastly, there’s the Carrera ref. 2448 NT, a sporty 1960s model that juxtaposes a black dial and black leather strap with a gold-plated case.

Gosling’s wristwear brought the “Kenenergy,” even if the watches themselves didn’t make up part of the subsequent “Barbiecore” fashion movement (we’re starting to feel very old). However, there was also a pink dial Carrera (featured below) that he wore during the press tour, which was more befitting of the film’s adjacent style statements.

The First Man Omega Speedmasters

The First Man trilogy. | Image: Omega

Before Project Hail Mary, Gosling ventured into space as astronaut Neil Armstrong in the 2018 biopic First Man. It reunited him with Omega, and rightfully so, as the Swiss watchmaker remains more or less synonymous with moon landings.

Omega appears all over First Man, to be honest, with Gosling himself wearing three unique models. The first is a classic Omega Seamaster (ref CK 2605) from the 1950s. That’s followed by an Omega Speedmaster ref. 105.003, also known as the “Ed White” (as it was worn by astronaut Ed White during a 1965 spaceflight). Rounding out the trio is another Speedmaster, this one being ref. 105.012. Not only was this the first Speedmaster with a 42mm case, but it was also the first to feature crown guards and the word “Professional” on the dial.

Neil Armstrong himself wore both Omega Speedmasters in real life as he prepared for and then embarked on the famous Apollo 11 mission. Meanwhile, Ed White appears in the film (played by Jason Clarke) rocking the Speedmaster that would take on his name when it was mass-produced.

The Fall Guy Carrera Glassbox

Ryan Gosling wearing TAG Heuer in The Fall Guy | Image: Universal Pictures / TAG Heuer

Price : AUD$10,850 and up

: AUD$10,850 and up Model Name : Chronograph Automatic 39mm CBS2210.FC6534 Glassbox

: Chronograph Automatic 39mm CBS2210.FC6534 Glassbox Movement : TH20-00 automatic chronograph

: TH20-00 automatic chronograph Signature Feature : domed “glassbox-style” sapphire protection

: domed “glassbox-style” sapphire protection Case Material : stainless steel

: stainless steel Case Dimensions : 39mm

: 39mm Power Reserve : 80 hours

: 80 hours Water Resistance : 10 ATM

: 10 ATM Strap/Bracelet: black calfskin leather

When promoting the 2024 action comedy The Fall Guy, Gosling wore at least three different Tag Heuer Carreras. However, none were as iconic as the one he wore in the film, a signature Carrera “Glassbox” chronograph with a reverse panda dial and a 12 o’clock date window.

Updating a 1960s precursor, the chrono’s box-domed sapphire protection was built to withstand all the stunt action Gosling could throw its way. And if you’ve seen the film, then you know that it was a ton of action to withstand.

The TAG Heuer Ambassadorship

As with so many of his performances, Gosling knocks the role of TAG Heuer brand ambassador out of the park. The partnership began in 2021, and we’re going to assume that he takes home a few keepsakes—along with some hefty paydays—for his continued support of the Swiss watchmaker. Here are a few highlights.

TAG Heuer Pink Carrera Date | Image: TAG Heuer

Price : AUD$5,800

: AUD$5,800 Model Name : Carrera Date ref. WBN2313.BA0001

: Carrera Date ref. WBN2313.BA0001 Movement : TAG Heuer Calibre 7 automatic

: TAG Heuer Calibre 7 automatic Signature Feature : sunburst pink dial

: sunburst pink dial Case Material : stainless steel

: stainless steel Case Dimensions : 36mm

: 36mm Bezel : stainless steel

: stainless steel Power Reserve : 56 hours

: 56 hours Water Resistance : 5 ATM

: 5 ATM Strap/Bracelet: stainless steel

On “Canadian press day” for Barbie, Gosling unveiled TAG Heuer’s latest masterstroke: a steel Carrera Date with an eye-popping pink dial. It helped kick off a new line of Carrera Dates, each one distinguished by its vibrant dial colour. It also made up part of Barbie‘s broader marketing blitz and the movie’s cultural impact across fashion and lifestyle. TAG Heuer chose wisely when they chose the Gos!

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer | Image: TAG Heuer

Price : AUD$13,250

: AUD$13,250 Model Name : Carrera Chronograph Seafarer (ref. CBS2016.EB0430)

: Carrera Chronograph Seafarer (ref. CBS2016.EB0430) Movement : TAG Heuer Calibre TH20-04 automatic

: TAG Heuer Calibre TH20-04 automatic Signature Feature : tide indicator at 9 o’clock

: tide indicator at 9 o’clock Case Material : stainless steel

: stainless steel Case Dimensions : 42mm

: 42mm Power Reserve : 80 hours

: 80 hours Water Resistance : 10 ATM

: 10 ATM Strap/Bracelet: stainless steel

Gosling’s tendency to make high-profile appearances rocking iconic TAG Heuer Carreras is still going strong to this day. At various international premieres for Project Hail Mary, he showed up with a legendary Seafarer on his wrist. No ordinary chronograph, this one blazes a trail back to a 1940s collaboration between Jack Heuer and Abercrombie & Fitch. Its most notable feature then and now is a tide indicator subdial with colourful details. Seafarer, indeed.

TAG Heuer Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde

TAG Heuer Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde | Image: TAG Heuer

Price : CHF 500,000 / AUD$750,000 (Approx.)

: CHF 500,000 / AUD$750,000 (Approx.) Model Name : Carrera Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde

: Carrera Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde Movement : Calibre Heuer 02T Nanograph COSC automatic tourbillon

: Calibre Heuer 02T Nanograph COSC automatic tourbillon Signature Feature : lab-grown diamond settings

: lab-grown diamond settings Case Material : aluminium (set with diamonds)

: aluminium (set with diamonds) Case Dimensions : 44mm

: 44mm Bezel : aluminium (set with diamonds)

: aluminium (set with diamonds) Power Reserve : 65 hours

: 65 hours Water Resistance : 10 ATM

: 10 ATM Strap/Bracelet: black aluminium (or leather alternative)

After sporting the pink-dial Carrera during the Barbie press tour, Gosling pulled out all the stops at the 2024 Oscars. It was here that he performed the hit song “I’m Just Ken” while wearing TAG Heuer’s Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde, a lab-grown-diamond-studded masterpiece with a pink-diamond winding crown. Glitzy barely does it justice, and it was a perfect match for Gosling’s bright pink ensemble, which was similarly impossible to ignore.

Rolex Submariner Date 16610 | Image: Rolex

Price : AUD$13,000 and up

: AUD$13,000 and up Model Name : Submariner Date 16610

: Submariner Date 16610 Movement : Rolex Calibre 3135 automatic

: Rolex Calibre 3135 automatic Signature Feature : vintage-style Submariner design

: vintage-style Submariner design Case Material : Oystersteel

: Oystersteel Case Dimensions : 40mm

: 40mm Bezel : unidirectional rotating dive bezel with black aluminium insert

: unidirectional rotating dive bezel with black aluminium insert Power Reserve : 48 hours

: 48 hours Water Resistance : 30 ATM

: 30 ATM Strap/Bracelet: Oyster steel

Here we have a Rolex that Gosling wore in Crazy, Stupid, Love. The piece’s heftier dimensions coincide with Gosling’s character during the first half of the film, when he’s exhibiting more masculine traits. The Rolex Bubble Back (more on that in a moment) then appears in the second half, offering an emotional counterpunch of sorts, and arguably expanding upon the dimensions of the character.

Rolex Air-King 5500

Ryan Gosling wearing the Rolex Air-King 5500 | Image: Instagram / Chrono24

Price : AUD$4,300 – $7,000

: AUD$4,300 – $7,000 Model Name : Air-King 5500

: Air-King 5500 Movement : Rolex Calibre 1520 or 1530 automatic (time-only)

: Rolex Calibre 1520 or 1530 automatic (time-only) Signature Feature : minimalist layout

: minimalist layout Case Material : stainless steel (most common)

: stainless steel (most common) Case Dimensions : 34mm

: 34mm Bezel : stainless steel

: stainless steel Power Reserve : 42 hours

: 42 hours Water Resistance : 5 ATM

: 5 ATM Strap/Bracelet: Oystersteel

When accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy in 2017 (for La La Land), Gosling took to the stage wearing a tasteful dinner jacket and a vintage Rolex Air King 550. The minimalist aesthetic, small case size, and retro underpinnings appear to be recurring themes of the actor’s horological penchants.

Rolex Bubble Back

Ryan Gosling wearing the Rolex Bubbleback in Crazy Stupid Love | Image: Warner Bros / Chrono24

Price : AUD$7,000 and up

: AUD$7,000 and up Model Name : Rolex Oyster Perpetual “Bubbleback” (ref. 3372)

: Rolex Oyster Perpetual “Bubbleback” (ref. 3372) Movement : perpetual automatic

: perpetual automatic Signature Feature : “bubble back” case design

: “bubble back” case design Case Material : yellow gold

: yellow gold Case Dimensions : 32-33mm

: 32-33mm Bezel : fixed metal

: fixed metal Power Reserve : 30-40 hours

: 30-40 hours Strap/Bracelet: Oystersteel or leather

As mentioned, the 2011 romantic comedy Crazy Stupid Love sees Gosling wear a number of different watches, including a 1940s Rolex in yellow gold with a signature “bubble” caseback. While technically a “movie watch,” we have a feeling this one came from the actor’s personal collection… or at least ended up there after filming wrapped. After all, the man does have a love for small, vintage Swiss watches with unique features and minimalist layouts.

It’s all par for the course when you consider Gosling’s taste for quality at large, be it the movies he stars in, the clothes he wears, or the signature timepieces he sports on his wrist.

Ryan Gosling’s Watch Collection, At a Glance