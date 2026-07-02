Home/Culture/Travel
Emirates bulgari amenit kits for first and business class customers 6
TRAVEL

Emirates’ New Bulgari Amenity Kits Turn In-Flight Toiletries Into a Take-Home Luxury

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Emirates has unveiled its 18th Bulgari amenity kit collection for First and Business Class passengers
  • First Class kits include 30ml Bulgari Le Gemme fragrances, while Business Class kits include Bulgari Man Rain Essence or Omnia Crystalline, with select fragrances in 5ml travel-size formats
  • The new kits will roll out gradually across select long-haul Emirates routes throughout the year

On a long-haul premium flight, there are only so many luxuries you get to take with you. The headphones have those weird two- or three-point fittings. The lie-flat bed stays on the plane. So does the champagne, the lounge access and, unless you’re particularly bold, the blanket. But it’s the amenity kits that remain the one piece of airline theatre that actually makes it into your carry-on.

Emirates clearly understands the appeal of the things you take home after a trip. The airline has unveiled its latest Bulgari amenity kits for First and Business Class passengers, marking the 18th iteration of its partnership with the Italian luxury house, which has now run for more than 16 years. The new Spring/Summer collection brings refreshed colours, cabin-specific fragrances and a few more responsibly sourced materials on selected long-haul flights.

It’s not quite as shiny as Emirates’ retrofitted cabin interiors, but for an airline that already trades heavily on the small rituals of premium travel, the latest Bulgari kits are a reminder that luxury flying is often built from the details passengers notice long after the seatbelt sign turns off.

Emirates bulgari amenit kits for first and business class customers 3

What’s Inside the New Emirates Bulgari Amenity Kits?

Emirates makes it pretty easy to understand the class differences here. First Class gets the bigger fragrance flex, Business Class gets the smaller travel-size versions, and both cabins get a refreshed bag built around Bulgari branding.

Emirates First Class Bulgari Amenity Kits

First Class passengers receive the most substantial update, with two designs for men and two for women. The men’s kits come in chocolate-toned faux leather with burgundy lining and detailing, while the women’s kits use a champagne-toned metallic faux leather finish with soft blush pink interiors.

Those new colours were chosen to match Emirates’ refreshed cabin interiors, while the fragrances differ between First and Business Class. Even the bag materials are part of the story.

Emirates says both First and Business Class bags are made using fabrics containing recycled content, with a handful of accessories and packaging also incorporating similar materials. Now, it’s not exactly going to balance out the environmental reality of long-haul flying, but for an amenity kit sitting at the pointy end of the plane, recycled materials are at least better than pretending the issue doesn’t exist.

Inside, Emirates has gone with Bulgari’s Le Gemme high-perfumery range. Women’s First Class kits include Le Gemme Sahare Eau de Parfum in an exclusive 30ml bottle, while men’s kits include Le Gemme Yasep Eau de Parfum in a 30ml bottle. Each fragrance pairs with a matching face and body emulsion, Bulgari lip balm and the usual in-flight essentials like a dental kit, cleansing towel, deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush. Women’s First Class kits will also include a Bulgari-branded royal gold pocket mirror. Very fancy stuff indeed.

The First Class kit is where the value of those amenities makes for some interesting arithmetic. Based on Bulgari’s Australian pricing for a 125ml bottle of Le Gemme Sahare, the 30ml fragrance alone works out to roughly AUD$166 by volume before you count the bag, emulsion, lip balm and other extras.

Emirates bulgari amenit kits for first and business class customers 4

Business Class Amenity Kits

As for Business Class, it’s pretty much the same idea. Men’s kits arrive in chocolate brown fabric with cool grey lining, while women’s kits come in buttercream faux leather with soft pink accents. The fragrance split is Bulgari Man Rain Essence Eau de Parfum for men and Omnia Crystalline Eau de Parfum for women, with select fragrances in Emirates-exclusive 5ml travel-size formats.

At that size, the value is a little more modest. A 5ml hit of Omnia Crystalline works out to about AUD$15 by volume, while Bulgari Man Rain Essence sits somewhere around AUD$6.50 to AUD$11.20, depending on what retailer price you catch.

Those travel fragrances sit alongside the rest of the kit, which includes a few more comfort items, such as a dental kit, deodorant, tissues, a foldaway hairbrush, lip balm and a face or body emulsion. There’s also a double mirror for the women’s Business Class kits.

Emirates bulgari amenit kits for first and business class customers 1

The Small Details Emirates Wants Passengers to Notice

There’s a reason amenity kits still matter in premium cabins. They’re part toiletry bag, part souvenir and part signal that you’re not flying economy today. In our Emirates A380 Business Class review, the Bulgari amenity kit sat neatly alongside the airline’s broader premium-cabin rhythm, from the onboard lounge to dining service and seat setup. Sadly, no pyjamas for Business Class passengers.

But when you consider that passengers often pay anywhere from AUD$8,000 to well over AUD$20,000 for a long-haul Business or First Class Emirates ticket, it’s not hard to see why the airline puts so much effort into the one item passengers actually get to keep.

As always with airline rollouts, that means your exact kit may depend on cabin, route, timing and aircraft, but if you are sitting up in either First or Business Class, it is one more detail designed to make the flight feel expensive long after take-off.

Emirates bulgari amenit kits for first and business class customers 7
Emirates bulgari amenit kits for first and business class customers 2
Emirates bulgari amenit kits for first and business class customers 5

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Iphone 18 pro burgundy
TECH

iPhone 18 Pro Release Date and Every Rumour We’ve Seen So Far

Morgan waterhouse batcave mansion 0003 layer 1
ARCHITECTURE

Inside Australia’s $35 Million ‘Batcave’ Mansion

Gta vi screenshots 0000 generative fill 2
GAMING

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Order Pricing, Bonuses, and “Code in a Box” Release Revealed

2026 macan gts 0021 dscf9977
CARS

2026 Porsche Macan GTS Review: Has the EV Gamble Finally Paid Off?

Ferrari vs mclaren
CARS

McLaren W1 vs. Ferrari F80: Here’s What the Critics are Saying

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

8 best trench coats for men who want timeless style
STYLE

8 Best Trench Coats for Men Who Want Timeless Style

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Louis vuitton vans copy 0002 imgi 25 730120535 17992680719997491 5479312929415248219 n
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Pharrell’s New Louis Vuitton ‘Combi’ Sneaker is Just a Fancy Vans Authentic

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Australia's best mancave 9 11 bloomburg street 0008 imgi 68 101a9535 hdr 8851 69f191f6795cf scaled
ARCHITECTURE

Australia’s Best Man Cave Up for Grabs After $1.45 Million Transformation

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Gta vi screenshots 0074 jason and lucia 01 ultrawide
ENTERTAINMENT

GTA 6 Release Date: Everything We Know About the Vice City Sequel

Cristiano Ronaldo takes top spot on the list of highest paid players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
SPORT

10 Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 World Cup

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on YouTube

Megelin SlimCore toning belt with red LED light therapy
CULTURE

My Megelin SlimCore Toning Belt Review: Adding LED and Vibration Therapy to My Recovery Stack