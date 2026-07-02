Emirates’ New Bulgari Amenity Kits Turn In-Flight Toiletries Into a Take-Home Luxury

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 2 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Emirates has unveiled its 18th Bulgari amenity kit collection for First and Business Class passengers

First Class kits include 30ml Bulgari Le Gemme fragrances, while Business Class kits include Bulgari Man Rain Essence or Omnia Crystalline, with select fragrances in 5ml travel-size formats

The new kits will roll out gradually across select long-haul Emirates routes throughout the year

On a long-haul premium flight, there are only so many luxuries you get to take with you. The headphones have those weird two- or three-point fittings. The lie-flat bed stays on the plane. So does the champagne, the lounge access and, unless you’re particularly bold, the blanket. But it’s the amenity kits that remain the one piece of airline theatre that actually makes it into your carry-on.

Emirates clearly understands the appeal of the things you take home after a trip. The airline has unveiled its latest Bulgari amenity kits for First and Business Class passengers, marking the 18th iteration of its partnership with the Italian luxury house, which has now run for more than 16 years. The new Spring/Summer collection brings refreshed colours, cabin-specific fragrances and a few more responsibly sourced materials on selected long-haul flights.

It’s not quite as shiny as Emirates’ retrofitted cabin interiors, but for an airline that already trades heavily on the small rituals of premium travel, the latest Bulgari kits are a reminder that luxury flying is often built from the details passengers notice long after the seatbelt sign turns off.

What’s Inside the New Emirates Bulgari Amenity Kits?

Emirates makes it pretty easy to understand the class differences here. First Class gets the bigger fragrance flex, Business Class gets the smaller travel-size versions, and both cabins get a refreshed bag built around Bulgari branding.

Emirates First Class Bulgari Amenity Kits

First Class passengers receive the most substantial update, with two designs for men and two for women. The men’s kits come in chocolate-toned faux leather with burgundy lining and detailing, while the women’s kits use a champagne-toned metallic faux leather finish with soft blush pink interiors.

Those new colours were chosen to match Emirates’ refreshed cabin interiors, while the fragrances differ between First and Business Class. Even the bag materials are part of the story.

Emirates says both First and Business Class bags are made using fabrics containing recycled content, with a handful of accessories and packaging also incorporating similar materials. Now, it’s not exactly going to balance out the environmental reality of long-haul flying, but for an amenity kit sitting at the pointy end of the plane, recycled materials are at least better than pretending the issue doesn’t exist.

Inside, Emirates has gone with Bulgari’s Le Gemme high-perfumery range. Women’s First Class kits include Le Gemme Sahare Eau de Parfum in an exclusive 30ml bottle, while men’s kits include Le Gemme Yasep Eau de Parfum in a 30ml bottle. Each fragrance pairs with a matching face and body emulsion, Bulgari lip balm and the usual in-flight essentials like a dental kit, cleansing towel, deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush. Women’s First Class kits will also include a Bulgari-branded royal gold pocket mirror. Very fancy stuff indeed.

The First Class kit is where the value of those amenities makes for some interesting arithmetic. Based on Bulgari’s Australian pricing for a 125ml bottle of Le Gemme Sahare, the 30ml fragrance alone works out to roughly AUD$166 by volume before you count the bag, emulsion, lip balm and other extras.

Business Class Amenity Kits

As for Business Class, it’s pretty much the same idea. Men’s kits arrive in chocolate brown fabric with cool grey lining, while women’s kits come in buttercream faux leather with soft pink accents. The fragrance split is Bulgari Man Rain Essence Eau de Parfum for men and Omnia Crystalline Eau de Parfum for women, with select fragrances in Emirates-exclusive 5ml travel-size formats.

At that size, the value is a little more modest. A 5ml hit of Omnia Crystalline works out to about AUD$15 by volume, while Bulgari Man Rain Essence sits somewhere around AUD$6.50 to AUD$11.20, depending on what retailer price you catch.

Those travel fragrances sit alongside the rest of the kit, which includes a few more comfort items, such as a dental kit, deodorant, tissues, a foldaway hairbrush, lip balm and a face or body emulsion. There’s also a double mirror for the women’s Business Class kits.

The Small Details Emirates Wants Passengers to Notice

There’s a reason amenity kits still matter in premium cabins. They’re part toiletry bag, part souvenir and part signal that you’re not flying economy today. In our Emirates A380 Business Class review, the Bulgari amenity kit sat neatly alongside the airline’s broader premium-cabin rhythm, from the onboard lounge to dining service and seat setup. Sadly, no pyjamas for Business Class passengers.

But when you consider that passengers often pay anywhere from AUD$8,000 to well over AUD$20,000 for a long-haul Business or First Class Emirates ticket, it’s not hard to see why the airline puts so much effort into the one item passengers actually get to keep.

As always with airline rollouts, that means your exact kit may depend on cabin, route, timing and aircraft, but if you are sitting up in either First or Business Class, it is one more detail designed to make the flight feel expensive long after take-off.