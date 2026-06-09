‘Ocarina of Time’ Remake and ‘Star Fox’ Return: 11 Takeaways from Nintendo Direct

Nintendo finally stepped into the Summer Game Fest spotlight with their June 2026 Direct, and boy, was it one for the ages. It’s been a big month for gamers, with every show from the Summer Games Fest delivering exciting reveals. Following the epic showings from PlayStation and Xbox, all eyes were on Nintendo to see what they have in store for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

The more secretive of the big three, it’s always hard to know what Nintendo have cooking, so it’s no surprise that their June 2026 Direct was full of announcements and reveals aplenty.

From the long-awaited return of beloved franchises to ushering in a new era for other cult classics, the Nintendo June 2026 Direct had something for every gaming fan.

While you can always sit through and watch the full show above, we’ve pulled together a recap of the biggest announcements shown throughout. Let’s dive right into Nintendo Direct 2026.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Is Real

After months of speculation, Nintendo officially confirmed a full remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Switch 2. The N64 classic has been rebuilt for modern hardware and instantly became the showcase’s headline announcement.

Heavily regarded as one of the best video games of all time, let alone within the Legend of Zelda franchise, the chance for a new wave of gamers to fall in love with the title is an exciting prospect. The brief cinematic trailer did not include any gameplay, but we can confirm that the game will be released in 2026.

2. Star Fox Makes Its Long-Awaited Return

One of Nintendo’s most neglected franchises is finally back. Star Fox returned with a remake designed specifically for Switch 2, giving Fox McCloud and the Star Fox team their first major outing in years.

Nintendo has been surprisingly quiet about the series since the Wii U era, and fans have been begging for its return. After a brief cameo in the Super Mario Galaxy movie, Nintendo did not disappoint, making this one of the showcase’s most welcome surprises.

3. Xenoblade Genesis Kicks Off a New Era

Developer Monolith Soft unveiled Xenoblade Genesis, the next major chapter in the acclaimed RPG series. Rather than continuing an existing storyline, Genesis appears to be the beginning of an entirely new saga, complete with fresh characters, new worlds and an ambitious sci-fi premise.

The lengthy story trailer gave audiences a big taste of what to expect as well as confirming that the game is slated to arrive in 2027. For RPG fans, this was one of the biggest surprises of the show, especially given it was revealed after the announcement that Xenoblade 1, 2 and 3 are coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

4. Final Fantasy Resonance Brings Square Enix Back to Nintendo’s Main Stage

Is there a more legendary RPG franchise than Final Fantasy? Square Enix almost stole the whole show at the June 2026 Nintendo Direct by announcing that a brand-new entry, Final Fantasy Resonance, is in the works. Details are still very scarce, but the cinematic debut trailer confirmed it’ll be the first HD-2D entry ever.

This debut immediately became one of the most talked-about reveals from the Direct and is already shaping up to be a huge release, so stay tuned for further details in the coming months.

5. Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Looks Like Nintendo’s Next RPG Obsession

Nintendo gave fans a fresh look at Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, the next major entry in its tactical RPG franchise. With connections to Three Houses, a new tournament-style narrative setup, and classic strategic combat, this one has all the ingredients to become the Switch 2’s next massive time sink.

The reveal also hinted at deeper character relationships and expanded social systems, suggesting Nintendo is building on many of the features that helped Three Houses become one of the franchise’s most successful entries.

6. Splatoon Raiders Expands Nintendo’s Shooter Universe

Nintendo’s colourful squid shooter franchise is growing beyond traditional multiplayer. As one of their more popular creations in the modern Nintendo era, it’s no surprise to see Splatoon get a solid showing at the June 2026 Nintendo Direct.

Combining familiar ink-based action with a more adventure-focused structure, Raiders looks to be pushing the series into brand new territory.

7. Pokemon Pokopia Gets a Major Expansion

Pokemon Pokopia took the world by storm when it was released earlier this year. After all, what’s not to love about an Animal Crossing-style Pokémon game that lets you build homes for your favourite Pokemon who either call you bro or darling?

During the June 2026 Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that a major Nintendo update for the game is coming soon. Alongside the update will be new paid DLC. While maybe not quite the full Pokemon reveal some fans were hoping for, it’s enough to keep trainers busy while the franchise gears up for its next major release cycle.

8. The Duskbloods Gets a Closed Network Test

FromSoftware’s mysterious Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, returned with a new trailer and confirmation of an upcoming closed network test. Details remain scarce, but every glimpse makes the project look more intriguing and potentially one of the most ambitious third-party exclusives heading to Nintendo’s new console.

With Nintendo always chasing the reality that their consoles can’t quite keep up with the hardware capabilities of PlayStation and Xbox, this exclusive FromSoftware project offers hope that, regardless, the biggest developers are eager to create games on the Switch 2 and beyond.

9. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Revives a Fan Favourite

When Nintendo released Switch Sports, it was only a matter ot time before Resort arrived. After all, both were massive hits during the Nintendo Wii era and signify yet another return to a classic franchise.

Expanding on the original Switch Sports concept, the new entry appears designed to recapture some of the magic that made Wii Sports Resort a phenomenon. Given how prevalent online play is in Switch Sports, expect to see it again in Resort. However, I hope we still get to face off against Matt, the most infamous CPU Mii of them all.

10. Rhythm Heaven Groove Finally Returns

One of Nintendo’s most beloved cult franchises is making a comeback. Rhythm Heaven Groove combines the series’ trademark absurd humour with dozens of new musical challenges. Given this, it already looks like one of the company’s most charming releases for 2026.

The latest trailer showcased a mix of bizarre minigames, catchy tracks and the offbeat visual style that helped turn the series into a fan favourite. After years on the sidelines, Rhythm Heaven’s return feels like a reminder that nobody does weird quite like Nintendo.

11. A Stacked List of Third-Party Support Continues for Switch 2

Beyond Nintendo’s own lineup, the Direct highlighted significant third-party backing for Switch 2. Some of the biggest hitters from the list of games include:

Tales of Eternia Remastered

Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2

Snow Runner

Observer: System Redux

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine DAYZ

Everbloom

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Verdict on Nintendo’s June 2026 Direct

There’s no denying that Nintendo completely shifted the conversation for the rest of the year and well into 2027. By striking the right balance between heavy-hitting nostalgia – led by the monumental Ocarina of Time remake – and bold new eras for franchises like Xenoblade and Splatoon, the Japanese gaming giant proved it isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

While the powerhouse first-party lineup stole the show, the sheer volume of third-party support coming to the platform ensures players won’t be running out of things to play. Alongside the major announcements, a stacked list of third-party titles was confirmed for the platform, making this one of the most impactful Nintendo Direct showcases in years.