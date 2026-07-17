‘God Of War’ TV Series Is Recasting Its Kratos After Original Actor Seriously Injured Himself On Set

By Jackson Langford - News Updated: 17 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The long-awaited God of War television adaptation has faced a huge setback, needing to recast its main character, Kratos.

The original actor, Ryan Hurst, has exited the production after tearing his bicep on set.

The series has been in development hell, being in the works since at least 2022.

Two seasons of the series have been ordered by Sony Pictures TV and Amazon MGM, but no word yet on release date.

In a devastating blow for basically anyone who is working on or anticipating the forthcoming God of War television adaptation by Amazon MGM and Sony Pictures TV, the series has been forced to recast its main character after a terrible on-set injury.

Ryan Hurst was initially cast to play Kratos in the series, adapted from the highly successful video game series of the same name. However, he tore his bicep while performing a stunt on the show’s Vancouver set back in June. He’s now in recovery, but Deadline is reporting that the series will be going ahead without him.

This now sets the series back by months. Given Hurst’s recovery time and the work required to be the literal God of Strength, he wouldn’t be able to return to work until 2027. Apparently, that extends far beyond the shooting schedule, so now we’ll have a new Kratos.

Ryan Hurst was announced as Kratos back in January 2026 | Image: Justin Lubin/Amazon

What Happened To Ryan Hurst On The Set Of ‘God Of War’?

Ryan Hurst was announced as Kratos, the lead character in God of War, back in January 2026. He certainly had big shoes to fill, following in the mythic footsteps of Christopher Judge’s award-winning voicework as the character since 2018.

Hurst himself is no stranger to the universe, having voiced Thor in the most recent instalment of the games, God of War: Ragnarök. He was a popular fancasting for television series ever since it was announced back in 2022, and Amazon MGM listened to their wishes.

However, while filming in Vancouver in June 2026, Hurst tore his bicep while performing a stunt. It’s a huge blow to the production and to fans, but especially to Hurst who underwent a staggering transformation for the role, putting on almost 20kgs of muscle to beef up for the role.

According to Deadline, Hurst has since undergone surgery and is recovering. But, that recovery process could allegedly take months, and Amazon MGM reportedly don’t have the schedule to allow the wait for Hurst to resume the role. Thus, the Kratos we see in the series will not be played by Hurst, despite four episodes of the show already being allegedly completed.

Christopher Judge has played Kratos in the ‘God Of War’ video games since 2018 | Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Who Will Replace Ryan Hurst As Kratos In The ‘God Of War’ TV Series?

Given the role of Kratos is one of modern gaming’s most iconic characters, safe to say there will be plenty of buzz and attention on who fills those god-size boots.

Ryan Hurst himself was an actor who many fans wanted, and it feels rare that the studio and the internet come to a consensus on who should play an already well-established character.

However, there’s no word yet on who will take over from Hurst as Kratos. But, Deadline reports that the studio hopes production will resume by around October, so chances are we’ll know sooner rather than later. One role that remains untouched, though, is that of Atreus Kratos’ son, who’ll still be played by child actor Callum Vinson. Vinson will, however, have to reshoot all his scenes with the new Kratos.

Mandy Patinkin will play the show’s villain, Odin | Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Who Else Is In The ‘God Of War’ Television Series?

While Ryan Hurst will no longer be in the series, you can still see him in Christopher Nolan’s take on The Odyssey, playing The Mentor to Tom Holland’s Temelachus.

Outside of Hurst, and Callum Vinson, the other big name leading the series, which has been ordered for two seasons thus far, is Mandy Patinkin. Patinkin will be taking on the role of Odin, ruler of Asgard and the series’ primary villain. The role requires someone with an overpowering aura, and Patinkin’s famous booming voice more than sets him up for success.

Fans can also expect to see stars like Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor. Teresa Palmer will play Sif, Alastair Duncan will take on Mimir, with Jeff Gulka and Danny Broderick playing the roles of Sindri and Bok respectively.

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