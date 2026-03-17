Home/Entertainment/Sport
Adidas 2026 fifa world cup kits
SPORTSTYLE

Every FIFA World Cup 2026 Kit Revealed So Far

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - Guide

Published:

Readtime: 13 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

World Cup kits tend to last longer than the tournaments themselves. Brazil’s yellow from 1970, Argentina’s sky-blue stripes or Germany’s 1990 design still carry meaning decades later, becoming symbols of entire football eras.

For the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States, México and Canada, the stakes are even bigger. With 48 teams heading to North America, brands including adidas, Nike and PUMA have begun unveiling a new wave of national team kits inspired by historic tournaments, national flags and cultural references.

Not every jersey has been revealed yet, but a growing number of federations have launched their designs in the lead-up to the tournament.

Below is a team-by-team guide to the 2026 World Cup kits revealed so far, along with how each nation qualified and its history at the tournament. This guide will continue to be updated as more jerseys are officially unveiled.

A collection of various 2026 World Cup national team kits from adidas showcasing different colors and designs.
Image: Adidas

World Cup 2026 Kit Suppliers

So far, most of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 kit launches have focused on home jerseys, with adidas leading the early wave of releases across several federations. Teams including Germany, Spain, México, Japan, Scotland and South Africa already unveiled their primary kits ahead of the tournament.

Away kits are expected to follow closer to the competition, with Brazil currently the only nation to reveal an away jersey so far. That design arrives via Nike and features a darker navy base with electric blue graphics inspired by the warning colours of poison dart frogs.

With the tournament approaching, more suppliers, including Nike, PUMA and adidas, are expected to roll out their full kit ranges over the coming months.

Group A

México and South Africa revealed their 2026 World Cup home kits, offering an early look at the group’s designs. South Korea and the European playoff winner between Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia and Ireland are expected to unveil their shirts ahead of the tournament.

Official México 2026 World Cup home jersey in deep green featuring a tonal Aztec sunstone graphic and red trim.
2026 FIFA World Cup México Home Kit | Image: adidas

México

  • Home Kit: A large Aztec sunstone graphic dominates México’s 2026 home shirt, rendered in tonal patterns across a deep green base. Red and white trim appears on the collar and sleeves, with the phrase “Somos México” printed on the back neck.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Qualified automatically as one of the three host nations alongside the United States and Canada.
  • Mexico’s World Cup Record: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986). México reached the Round of 16 at seven straight tournaments between 1994 and 2018.
Buy adidas México 2026 Home Authentic Jersey
South Africa 2026 World Cup home shirt by Puma in bright yellow with green accents and subtle cultural graphic lines.
2026 FIFA World Cup South Africa Home Kit | Image: adidas / South African Football Association

South Africa

  • Supplier: Puma
  • Home Kit: South Africa’s 2026 home kit keeps the team’s unmistakable yellow look, paired with green trim on the collar and shoulders. Subtle graphic lines woven into the fabric reference the country’s 12 official languages, echoing a design detail first seen on the 2010 World Cup shirt.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Finished top of their CAF qualifying group ahead of Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.
  • South Africa’s World Cup Record: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010). South Africa narrowly missed the knockout stage on goal difference in 2002.
The adidas performance logo, technical supplier for several 2026 World Cup national teams.
Image: Adidas

Group B

Early kit launches in Group B delivered new designs from Qatar and Switzerland. Canada and the European playoff winner between Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia & Herzegovina are yet to reveal their 2026 tournament shirts.

Qatar 2026 World Cup home jersey in maroon featuring a central vertical serrated graphic inspired by the national flag.
2026 FIFA World Cup Qatar Home Kit | Image: adidas

Qatar

  • Home Kit: Serrated graphics run vertically through the centre of Qatar’s maroon home shirt, referencing the jagged line that divides the colours of the national flag. “Qatar” appears in Arabic on the back neck as a finishing detail.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Finished in the automatic qualification places ahead of Oman, Kuwait and Syria.
  • Qatar’s World Cup Record: Group stage (2022). Qatar made their debut as hosts in the previous tournament.
Buy adidas Qatar’s 2026 Home Jersey
Switzerland 2026 World Cup home kit by Puma in classic red with a tonal geometric pattern based on the Swiss passport.
2026 FIFA World Cup Switzerland Home Kit | Image: adidas

Switzerland

  • Supplier: Puma
  • Home Kit: Switzerland’s traditional red home shirt features a subtle tonal graphic inspired by the geometric patterns found in the country’s modern passport design. White Puma logos and the Swiss federation crest sit cleanly on the chest, paired with white side panels that mirror the colours of the national flag.
  • Away Kit: TBD:
  • Qualification: Won UEFA Group B ahead of Kosovo, Slovenia and Sweden.
  • Switzerland’s World Cup Record: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954). Switzerland reached the Round of 16 at three of the last five World Cups.
Buy Switzerland’s 2026 Home Jersey

Group C

Brazil and Scotland introduced their 2026 World Cup shirts, including Brazil’s striking away design. Morocco and Haiti are still expected to unveil their kits closer to the tournament.

Brazil 2026 World Cup away jersey by Nike Jordan in navy blue with electric blue poison dart frog inspired graphics.
2026 FIFA World Cup Brazil Away Kit | Image: Nike / Jordan

Brazil

  • Supplier: Nike / Jordan
  • Home Kit: TBD
  • Away Kit: Brazil’s 2026 away kit swaps the traditional palette for a darker look, built around a deep navy base with electric blue graphics running across the shirt. The abstract pattern draws inspiration from the warning colours of a poison dart frog, finished with yellow detailing around the crest and logos.
  • Qualification: Finished comfortably inside the automatic places in the CONMEBOL standings.
  • Brazil’s World Cup Record: Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002). Brazil are the only nation to appear at every World Cup.
Buy Brazil’s 2026 Authentic Away Jersey
Scotland 2026 World Cup home shirt by adidas in navy blue with a woven tonal saltire flag pattern.
2026 FIFA World Cup Scotland Home Kit | Image: adidas

Scotland

  • Supplier: adidas
  • Home Kit: Scotland’s traditional navy home shirt features a tonal saltire pattern woven into the fabric, referencing the national flag. Light blue trim on the collar and shoulders adds contrast.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Won UEFA Group C ahead of Denmark, Greece and Belarus.
  • Scotland’s World Cup Record: Group stage (eight appearances). Scotland are yet to reach the knockout stage.
Buy adidas Scotland’s 2026 Home Jersey

Group D

Group D is still waiting for its first official kit reveal. The United States, Paraguay, Australia and the European playoff winner between Turkey, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo are all yet to unveil their 2026 tournament shirts.

Adidas 2026 fifa world cup kits 3
Image: Adidas

Group E

Germany revealed their 2026 World Cup home shirt, reviving elements of several historic designs. Curaçao, Ireland and Ecuador are still expected to launch their tournament kits in the lead-up to kickoff.

Germany 2026 World Cup home jersey in white featuring a layered chevron chest graphic in black, red, and gold.
2026 FIFA World Cup Belgium Home Kit | Image: adidas

Germany

  • Home Kit: Germany’s classic white home shirt returns with a layered chevron graphic across the chest in black, red and gold. The design nods to several historic Germany kits, including elements of the 2014 World Cup-winning shirt.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Won UEFA Group A ahead of Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.
  • Germany’s World Cup Record: Champions (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014). Germany have reached the final eight times.
Buy adidas Germany 2026 Authentic Home Jersey

Group F

Japan unveiled their 2026 home shirt, offering the first look at Group F’s kit lineup. The Netherlands, Tunisia and the European playoff winner between Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania are yet to reveal their designs.

Japan 2026 World Cup home jersey in deep blue with ash-blue sweeping lines representing the horizon.
2026 FIFA World Cup Japan Home Kit | Image: adidas

Japan

  • Home Kit: Sweeping ash-blue lines radiate across Japan’s deep blue home shirt, inspired by the hazy meeting point of sky and sea on the horizon. White shoulder stripes and red collar trim provide contrast.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Finished top of their AFC qualifying group ahead of Australia, Bahrain and Palestine.
  • Japan’s World Cup Record: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022). Japan have reached the knockout stage four times.
Buy adidas Japan 2026 Authentic Home Jersey

Group G

Belgium’s home shirt has appeared among the early wave of 2026 World Cup kit launches. Egypt, Iran and New Zealand are still expected to unveil their tournament designs.

Belgium 2026 World Cup home shirt in red with a tonal pattern inspired by gothic stained-glass windows.
2026 FIFA World Cup Belgium Home Kit | Image: adidas

Belgium

  • Supplier: adidas
  • Home Kit: Inspired by gothic stained-glass windows found across Belgium’s historic architecture, a tonal pattern runs through the team’s red home shirt. Black and yellow trim on the collar and sleeves reflects the colours of the national flag.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Won UEFA Group J ahead of Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein.
  • Belgium’s World Cup Record: Third place (2018). Belgium also reached the semi-finals in 1986.
Buy adidas Belgium 2026 Home Jersey

Group H

Spain and Saudi Arabia both revealed their 2026 home shirts, bringing two classic football colour palettes into the group’s early kit lineup. Cabo Verde and Uruguay are yet to unveil their tournament kits.

Spain 2026 World Cup home kit by adidas in red with fine vertical yellow pinstripes and navy sleeves.
2026 FIFA World Cup Spain Home Kit | Image: adidas

Spain

  • Supplier: adidas
  • Home Kit: Fine yellow pinstripes run vertically across Spain’s red home shirt, drawing inspiration from the colours of the national flag. Navy sleeves and gold shoulder stripes add contrast, with “España” printed on the back neck.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Won UEFA Group E ahead of Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Iceland.
  • Spain’s World Cup Record: Champions (2010). Spain also reached the semi-finals in 1950.
Buy adidas Spain 2026 Authentic Home Jersey
Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup home jersey in dark green with a layered blue and purple geometric pattern.
2026 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia Home Kit | Image: adidas

Saudi Arabia

  • Supplier: adidas
  • Home Kit: A layered geometric pattern spreads across Saudi Arabia’s 2026 home shirt, sitting on a deep green background with blue and purple accents. White adidas shoulder stripes and a tonal federation crest complete the design.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Finished in the automatic places in AFC qualifying ahead of Oman, Jordan and Kyrgyzstan.
  • World Cup Record: Round of 16 (1994). Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in 2022.
Buy adidas Saudi Arabia 2026 Home Jersey
Fifa world cup 2
Image: FIFA

Group I

Group I remains one of the few groups without a confirmed kit release so far. France, Senegal, Norway and the intercontinental playoff winner between Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq are all still to unveil their 2026 designs.

Group J

Argentina, Algeria and Austria introduced their 2026 World Cup home shirts, giving Group J one of the earliest complete sets of kit reveals. Jordan is still expected to unveil its design ahead of the tournament.

Argentina 2026 World Cup home jersey featuring iconic sky-blue and white stripes with three gold stars above the crest.
2026 FIFA World Cup Argentina Home Kit | Image: adidas

Argentina

  • Home Kit: Argentina’s iconic sky-blue and white stripes return for 2026 with a softer gradient effect running through the vertical panels. The shirt also marks the first appearance of the federation’s third World Cup star above the crest.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Finished comfortably inside the automatic places in CONMEBOL qualifying.
  • Argentina’s World Cup Record: Champions (1978, 1986, 2022). Argentina are the reigning World Cup holders following their victory in Qatar.
Buy adidas Argentina 2026 Authentic Home Jersey
Algeria 2026 World Cup home shirt in white with vertical graphics inspired by Sahara desert sand dunes.
2026 FIFA World Cup Algeria Home Kit | Image: adidas

Algeria

  • Home Kit: Inspired by the shifting sand dunes of the Algerian desert, Algeria’s 2026 home shirt features subtle vertical graphics across a clean white base. Green trim on the collar and shoulders adds contrast, while “Algeria” appears in Arabic on the back neck.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Finished top of their CAF qualifying group ahead of Guinea, Mozambique and Botswana.
  • Algeria’s World Cup Record: Round of 16 (2014). Algeria pushed eventual champions Germany to extra time in a dramatic knockout match in Brazil.
Buy adidas Algeria 2026 Home Kit
Austria 2026 World Cup home jersey by Puma in red with contrasting black sleeves and collar.
2026 FIFA World Cup Austria Home Kit | Image: Puma

Austria

  • Supplier: Puma
  • Home Kit: Austria’s traditional red home shirt is paired with black sleeves and collar for a clean two-tone look. Red and white trim appears on the cuffs, with the Austrian federation crest and Puma logo positioned on the chest.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Won UEFA Group H ahead of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland and Kazakhstan.
  • World Cup Record: Third place (1954). Austria have qualified for seven World Cups.
Buy Austria 2026 Home Jersey

Group K

Colombia revealed their 2026 home shirt, inspired by the country’s tradition of magical realism. Portugal, Uzbekistan and the intercontinental playoff winner between New Caledonia, Jamaica and DR Congo are yet to unveil their tournament kits.

Colombia 2026 World Cup home shirt in traditional yellow with subtle butterfly graphics representing magical realism.
2026 FIFA World Cup Colombia Home Kit | Image: adidas

Colombia

  • Home Kit: Colombia’s traditional yellow home shirt carries subtle butterfly graphics across the fabric, referencing the magical realism often associated with the country’s culture. Red shoulder stripes and blue trim on the collar and sleeves complete the look.
  • Away Kit: TBD
  • Qualification: Finished inside the automatic places in CONMEBOL qualifying.
  • Colombia’s World Cup Record: Quarter-finals (2014). Colombia’s run in Brazil remains their best-ever World Cup performance.
Buy adidas Colombia 2026 Home Jersey

Group L

Group L includes England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama. None of the teams in this group have officially unveiled their 2026 World Cup kits yet, with designs expected to appear closer to the tournament.

Fifa world cup 4
Image: FIFA

World Cup 2026 Kits: What to Expect Next

With the tournament still months away, several national teams have yet to reveal their full kit collections. Away shirts and goalkeeper kits will continue to roll out in the lead-up to kickoff, with brands often saving alternate designs for the final pre-tournament launch window.

Team Kits Still to Come

Several teams across the tournament are still expected to unveil their 2026 World Cup kits, including:

GroupTeams Yet to Reveal Kits
Group ASouth Korea; Denmark / North Macedonia / Czechia / Ireland (Playoff Winner)
Group BCanada; Italy / Northern Ireland / Wales / Bosnia & Herzegovina (Playoff Winner)
Group CMorocco; Haiti
Group DUnited States; Paraguay; Australia; Turkey / Romania / Slovakia / Kosovo (Playoff Winner)
Group ECuraçao; Ireland; Ecuador
Group FNetherlands; Tunisia; Ukraine / Sweden / Poland / Albania (Playoff Winner)
Group GEgypt; Iran; New Zealand
Group HCabo Verde; Uruguay
Group IFrance; Senegal; Norway; Bolivia / Suriname / Iraq (Intercontinental Playoff)
Group JJordan
Group KPortugal; Uzbekistan; New Caledonia / Jamaica / DR Congo (Intercontinental Playoff)
Group LEngland; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Scroll horizontally to view full table

As more kits are officially unveiled, this guide will be updated with the latest designs, images and details from every team heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Key upcoming dates:

  • March 20: adidas reveals all Trefoil away kits.
  • March 23: Nike global Reveal for USA, England, France, Canada, and Nigeria.
  • March 24: Puma official full collection launch for African and European partners.
Fifa world cup 3
Image: FIFA

2026 World Cup Team Kits at a Glance

GroupTeamKit SupplierHome StatusAway StatusWorld Cup Best
AMéxico (Host)adidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)
ASouth AfricaPuma✅ Released⏳ March 24Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010)
ASouth KoreaNike⏳ March 23⏳ March 23Fourth place (2002)
ATBD (UEFA Playoff D)TBD⏳ TBD⏳ TBD
BCanada (Host)Nike⏳ March 23⏳ March 23Group stage (1986, 2022)
BQataradidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Group stage (2022)
BSwitzerlandPuma✅ Released⏳ March 24Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
BTBD (UEFA Playoff A)TBD⏳ TBD⏳ TBD
CBrazilNike/Jordan⏳ March 23✅ ReleasedChampions (5 times)
CScotlandadidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Group stage (8 times)
CMoroccoPuma⏳ March 24⏳ March 24Fourth place (2022)
CHaitiSaeta⏳ April 2026⏳ April 2026Group stage (1974)
DUSA (Host)Nike⏳ March 23⏳ March 23Third place (1930)
DParaguayPuma⏳ March 24⏳ March 24Quarter-finals (2010)
DAustraliaNike⏳ March 23⏳ March 23Round of 16 (2006, 2022)
DTBD (UEFA Playoff C)TBD⏳ TBD⏳ TBD
EGermanyadidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Champions (4 times)
ECuraçaoTBD⏳ TBD⏳ TBDDebut
EIvory CoastPuma⏳ March 24⏳ March 24Group stage (2006, 2010, 2014)
EEcuadorMarathon⏳ April 2026⏳ April 2026Round of 16 (2006)
FNetherlandsNike⏳ March 23⏳ March 23Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)
FJapanadidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Round of 16 (4 times)
FTunisiaKappa⏳ TBD⏳ TBDGroup stage (6 times)
FTBD (UEFA Playoff B)TBD⏳ TBD⏳ TBD
GBelgiumadidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Third place (2018)
GEgyptPuma⏳ March 24⏳ March 24Group stage (1934, 1990, 2018)
GIranMajid⏳ May 2026⏳ May 2026Group stage (6 times)
GNew ZealandPuma⏳ March 24⏳ March 24Group stage (1982, 2010)
HSpainadidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Champions (2010)
HSaudi Arabiaadidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Round of 16 (1994)
HCabo VerdeTempo⏳ TBD⏳ TBDDebut
HUruguayNike⏳ March 23⏳ March 23Champions (1930, 1950)
IFranceNike⏳ March 23⏳ March 23Champions (1998, 2018)
ISenegalPuma⏳ March 24⏳ March 24Quarter-finals (2002)
INorwayNike⏳ March 23⏳ March 23Round of 16 (1998)
ITBD (Int. Playoff 2)TBD⏳ TBD⏳ TBD
JArgentinaadidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Champions (3 times)
JAlgeriaadidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Round of 16 (2014)
JAustriaPuma✅ Released⏳ March 24Third place (1954)
JJordanKelme⏳ TBD⏳ TBDDebut
KColombiaadidas✅ Released⏳ March 20Quarter-finals (2014)
KPortugalPuma⏳ March 24⏳ March 24Third place (1966)
KUzbekistanJako⏳ TBD⏳ TBDDebut
KTBD (Int. Playoff 1)TBD⏳ TBD⏳ TBD
LEnglandNike⏳ March 23⏳ March 23Champions (1966)
LCroatiaNike⏳ March 23⏳ March 23Runners-up (2018)
LGhanaPuma⏳ March 24⏳ March 24Quarter-finals (2010)
LPanamaReebok⏳ May 2026⏳ May 2026Group stage (2018)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Zeigler bailer porsche
CARS

$1.6 Million Zeigler Bailey Porsche 911 Restomod is Handmade Down Under

Australia china afc women's asian cup semi final 2026 1
SPORT

Matildas Into Asian Cup Final: What to Expect and How to Watch

3d printing feature 1
CULTURE

17 Best 3D Printed Design Brands: The Future of Sustainable Luxury in 2026

Beats x nike 4
TECH

Apple’s VP of Music, Sports, and Beats Talks Brand’s Audio Empire and New Nike Collaboration

The fast and the furious 2
MOVIES & TV

The ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies Ranked: From Street Racing to ‘Mission-In-Freaking-Sanity’

Guinness
DRINKS

Data Reveals Just How Popular Guinness Has Become in Australia

Christiaan van der klaauw x revolution grand planetarium eccentric si14 7
WATCHES

Christiaan van der Klaauw x Revolution Grand Planetarium: A $260k Masterpiece for the Wrist

Apple airpods max 2 on head
AUDIO

Apple AirPods Max 2 Revealed With Powerful H2 Chip, Live Translation, and More

Best watches from the oscars 1
WATCHES

The Best Watches from the 2026 Oscars

Best irish whiskey 1
DRINKS

10 Best Irish Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

How to split the g
CULTURE

How to Split the G: The Unofficial Rules of Guinness Golf

Girard-Perregaux Minute Repeater Flying Bridges
WATCHES

The Wind Up – Watch News #348

Project hail mary review 2
MOVIES & TV

Ryan Gosling Carries The Weight of the World in ‘Project Hail Mary’

2026 rolex green room at the oscars 6
WATCHES

Inside the Rolex Oscars Greenroom

Review: Louis theroux inside the manosphere
CULTURE

Louis Theroux’s ‘Manosphere’ Doco is Compulsory Viewing for Dads Everywhere

Samsung galaxy s26 ultra
SMARTPHONES

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: An Ambitious AI-Powered Upgrade

St patrick's day the rocks 3
CULTURE

Your 2026 Guide to the Best St Patrick’s Day Events in Sydney, Melbourne and Beyond

2026 academy awards
CULTURE

2026 Oscars Predictions: Who Will Win (And Who Should Win?)

Paul newman daytona
WATCHES

A Complete History of the Rolex Daytona