Best of Adelaide: The Locals’ Guide

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Updated: 18 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 9 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Adelaide has been unfairly shorthanded for years as the city you fly over on the way to Perth, a polite grid of churches and pubs that closes at ten. That reputation has not aged well. The South Australian capital now sits on the doorstep of two of the country’s most serious wine regions, hosts one of the world’s biggest annual golf events, and runs a food scene that punches well above its population. Adelaide is not boring. It is underrated, and that is a very different problem.

What makes Adelaide work is proximity. The Barossa Valley is an hour north, McLaren Vale is thirty-five minutes south, and the Adelaide Hills sit directly behind the CBD. No other Australian capital puts two globally recognised wine regions inside a day trip radius, and the city’s restaurants, bars and hotels have adapted accordingly. Produce runs short, sommeliers know the winemakers by first name, and a long lunch in Adelaide has a realistic chance of ending in a cellar door.

The city also earned a new tourism identity when it became the Australian home of LIV Golf. The Grange Golf Club event, nicknamed by locals as one of the loudest crowds on the global circuit, has been extended to 2031 and reliably draws a week-long festival atmosphere through the CBD every April. If you have read our complete guide to LIV Golf Adelaide, you already know the drill. If you have not, the short version is that the city hosts a genuine international sporting moment, and the hospitality scene rises to match it.

This hub is the Man of Many shortlist for the pubs, barbers, tailors, day spas, glamping spots and weekend distractions we actually send friends to when they land in Adelaide. It is a tighter list than our Sydney or Melbourne hubs by design, because we only publish guides when we have done the work. More Adelaide coverage is on the calendar for 2026, including dedicated food, wine region and day trip guides. For now, the rooms below are the ones locals already trust.

Food and Wine: Why Adelaide Earns the Flight

We do not yet have a dedicated Adelaide food and wine hub live on the site, and publishing a rushed one would not do the city justice. What we can say is that any visit worth the airfare should be built around three things. First, a morning at the Adelaide Central Market, the largest undercover market in the Southern Hemisphere and the engine room of the city’s restaurant scene. Second, a half day in McLaren Vale, where d’Arenberg, Samuel’s Gorge and Wirra Wirra sit within a ten-minute drive of each other. Third, a proper night in the CBD’s East End, where the laneway restaurants on Peel and Leigh Streets have quietly become some of the best eating in the country. Ask a local about Shobosho, Africola or Osteria Oggi before you book.

The Barossa Valley deserves its own trip rather than a fly-by afternoon. An hour’s drive from the CBD puts you in front of Penfolds, Henschke, Seppeltsfield and Rockford, and the region’s Tasting Australia festival each April is the single best time to visit if food is the priority. Dedicated Man of Many Barossa and McLaren Vale guides are in the pipeline, in the meantime pair one of these trips with your Adelaide stay and you will not be disappointed.

Where to Drink in Adelaide

Adelaide’s pub culture sits between Melbourne‘s laneway scene and Perth‘s beer-garden tradition, with a character of its own driven by the state’s independent brewing industry. The Exeter on Rundle Street, the Stag on East Terrace and the Wheatsheaf in Thebarton are the three names you will hear from locals most often. Our dedicated pubs guide below covers the full shortlist.

Things to Do in Adelaide

Adelaide is a weekend city. The compact CBD grid, surrounding parklands and beach suburbs mean you can pack more variety into forty-eight hours here than in most Australian capitals. Beyond the usual cultural rounds, the Art Gallery of South Australia and the SA Museum on North Terrace, the guides below cover the activities our readers ask about most. Additional Adelaide day-trip and weekend itinerary coverage is in development for 2026.

Where to Stay and Escape Adelaide

Stay in the CBD or North Adelaide for the first trip. The grid is walkable, every restaurant we rate is a short tram or Uber away, and the tram to Glenelg puts the beach twenty-five minutes from your hotel door. The Mayfair, EOS by SkyCity and the Adina on Flinders Street are the three addresses we hear most from frequent visitors. For repeat trips, the real move is to base yourself in a Barossa or McLaren Vale stay and drive in for dinner, which is where our glamping guide earns its place in this hub.

Adelaide Grooming and Day Spas

Adelaide’s barbers, tailors and day spa operators have quietly built a reputation that travels well interstate. The city’s grooming scene is smaller than Sydney’s or Melbourne’s by simple population maths, which means the survivors are the ones who have earned their rent. These are the two categories our Adelaide readers ask about most, and both guides below are regularly updated.

Shopping in Adelaide

Adelaide’s shopping strength is in tailoring and bespoke menswear rather than sneaker archives or streetwear boutiques. Rundle Mall covers the chain-store brief, but the real reason to shop in this city is the network of independent tailors who have outlasted several national fashion cycles. Our dedicated guide covers the operators worth the appointment, additional Adelaide shopping guides are in the 2026 editorial plan.

Frequently Asked Questions