The Best Watches at Wimbledon 2026 So Far

David Beckham wore a monochromatic Tudor Black Bay 58, priced at AUD$8,100.

Serena Williams turned heads with a diamond-set titanium Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore.

Romeo Beckham opted for a unisex 18ct rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus worth AUD$106,600.

If the watch-watching calendar starts with the Grammys and really hits its stride with the Oscars, then Wimbledon is where the underrated sleeper picks of the watch calendar start to show face. It matches the look and feel of the event, with celebrities turning to their most prized pieces to pull off a subtle flex in the Royal Box, and so far, there have been some quality choices.

The star of the show this year wasn’t just the relatively predictable steel sports models on the wrists of branded athletes, but a surprising mix of bold colour and classic dimensions. Watch lovers like David Beckham, Serena Williams, and Romeo Beckham all brought out the heavy hitters. Still, the diversity of wristwear was a refreshing contrast to what we’ve seen at recent tournaments.

Sharp tailoring and classic linen blazers were the cut of choice for most guests, given the weather, but watches were often hidden beneath extended cuffs. We just want to see the watches! The strict all-white dress code on the grass is famously matched by the Royal Box’s style protocol, which mandates a lounge suit, collared shirt, and tie for gentlemen while barring hats that obstruct the view. It’s a traditional policy so unyielding that it famously saw Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton turned away from the 2015 men’s final for sporting a bright floral shirt without a jacket. With watches from Tudor, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and Frédérique Constant, it’s about time that we look at the best watches from Wimbledon so far.

Serena Williams wears Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore ref. Ref. 26430IS.ZZ.A514CA.01-B | Image: Audemars Piguet

Serena Williams Wears Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore

Model : Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph 37 (ref. 26430IS.ZZ.A514CA.01-B)

: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph 37 (ref. 26430IS.ZZ.A514CA.01-B) Movement : Calibre 6401 (Manufacture self-winding chronograph)

: Calibre 6401 (Manufacture self-winding chronograph) Key Feature : Pink “Méga Tapisserie” dial layout with a diamond-set stainless steel bezel

: Pink “Méga Tapisserie” dial layout with a diamond-set stainless steel bezel Case Material : Titanium case with titanium screw-locked crown and push-pieces

: Titanium case with titanium screw-locked crown and push-pieces Case Dimensions : 37mm diameter, 11.5mm thickness

: 37mm diameter, 11.5mm thickness Bezel : Stainless steel bezel set with 32 brilliant-cut diamonds

: Stainless steel bezel set with 32 brilliant-cut diamonds Dial : Pink dial with a textured Tapisserie pattern and tone-on-tone counters

: Pink dial with a textured Tapisserie pattern and tone-on-tone counters Power Reserve : Approximately 55 hours

: Approximately 55 hours Strap : Textured pink rubber strap matching her iconic tournament flair

: Textured pink rubber strap matching her iconic tournament flair Retail Price: 36 300 CHF (approx. AUD$65,000)

Despite her loss to our local hope, Maya Joint, all eyes were on tennis icon Serena Williams, who made a triumphant return to the court wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore with a Pink “Méga Tapisserie” dial. By pairing a lightweight, high-tech titanium case with a diamond-set bezel, she walked the fine line between sporty durability and absolute luxury in a way that few can.

This is our favourite piece from Wimbledon so far, and it all starts with the high-end craftsmanship built into the case. It’s a compact 37mm unit, forged from high-end titanium and features the brand’s iconic alternating satin-brushed and hand-polished chamfers. Wrapping that standout pink dial is a high-polished stainless steel bezel set with 32 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling approximately 1.02 carats.

When you flip the watch over and look at the caseback, the real justification for the investment is on full display through the sapphire caseback. There’s a newly developed, in-house Calibre 6401 automatic movement. It’s a highly complex, fully integrated mechanical column-wheel chronograph that uses a patented vertical clutch system to guarantee precision. Measuring an ultra-slim 5.7mm in thickness, the movement boasts hand-finished anglage, perlage, and a striking 22-carat pink gold oscillating weight.

Tying all of this together is an inner bezel ring ringed in turquoise, solid 18-carat white-gold hands, and an interchangeable, textured pink rubber strap.

David Beckham wears Tudor Black Bay 58 ref. m7939a1a0nu-0001 | Image: Tudor

David Beckham Wears Tudor Black Bay 58

Model : Tudor Black Bay 58 (Reference M7939A1A0NU-0001)

: Tudor Black Bay 58 (Reference M7939A1A0NU-0001) Movement : Manufacture Calibre MT5400-U (COSC and METAS certified self-winding mechanical)

: Manufacture Calibre MT5400-U (COSC and METAS certified self-winding mechanical) Key Feature : METAS Master Chronometer certification and T-fit rapid length adjustment clasp

: METAS Master Chronometer certification and T-fit rapid length adjustment clasp Case Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Case Dimensions : 39mm diameter, 11.7mm thickness

: 39mm diameter, 11.7mm thickness Bezel : Unidirectional rotatable steel bezel with a matt black anodised aluminium insert

: Unidirectional rotatable steel bezel with a matt black anodised aluminium insert Dial : Matt black, domed

: Matt black, domed Power Reserve : Approximately 65 hours

: Approximately 65 hours Bracelet : Five-link stainless steel bracelet with polished and satin finishes

: Five-link stainless steel bracelet with polished and satin finishes Retail Price: AUD$7,500

Long-time Tudor ambassador David Beckham showed up on day one looking is usual immaculate self in a crisp summer suit, but it was his choice of wristwear that had us watch enthusiasts leaning in. Opting for the newly updated, monochromatic Tudor Black Bay 58 on a five-link bracelet, Beckham kept things predictably cool. It’s a pretty understated option for the billionaire who showed up to last year’s match wearing a bespoke, one-of-a-kind Tudor Black Bay Chrono with a reverse-panda dial, gifted to him to celebrate his 50th birthday. Still, the master-chronometer certified diver he wore this year serves as a reminder that a classic, well-proportioned steel timepiece can look every bit as elevated in the Royal Box as a solid-gold heavy hitter. Good stuff, Becks.

Romeo Beckham Wears Ladies’ Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 7118/1R-001 | Image: Patek Philippe

Romeo Beckham Wears Ladies’ Patek Philippe Nautilus

Model : Patek Philippe Nautilus (Reference 7118/1R-001)

: Patek Philippe Nautilus (Reference 7118/1R-001) Movement : Calibre 26-330 S C (Self-winding mechanical with sweep seconds and date)

: Calibre 26-330 S C (Self-winding mechanical with sweep seconds and date) Key Feature : The iconic Gérald Genta rounded-octagonal case in a mid-size format

: The iconic Gérald Genta rounded-octagonal case in a mid-size format Case Material : 18-carat rose gold with a sapphire crystal caseback

: 18-carat rose gold with a sapphire crystal caseback Case Dimensions : 35.2mm diameter, 8.62mm thickness

: 35.2mm diameter, 8.62mm thickness Dial : Silvery opaline with a horizontal wave texture and luminescent gold markers

: Silvery opaline with a horizontal wave texture and luminescent gold markers Power Reserve : Maximum 45 hours

: Maximum 45 hours Bracelet : Integrated 18-carat rose gold bracelet with Nautilus fold-over clasp

: Integrated 18-carat rose gold bracelet with Nautilus fold-over clasp Retail Price: AUD$106,600

Proving that great taste in watches runs in the family, Romeo Beckham sat alongside his father wearing a grail from Patek Philippe. He embraced the horological trend of men pulling off mid-size, traditionally “ladies’” references by selecting the 35.2mm Nautilus. With a solid 18-carat rose gold case and boasting a distinct wavy opaline dial, the watch looked entirely at home against the backdrop of Wimbledon’s sharp dress codes.

So, how does a mid-sized, time-and-date luxury sports watch command a jaw-dropping AUD$106,600 retail price tag? It starts with the Patek Philippe crest on the dial and the exclusivity it entails, then extends to the 35.2mm case and integrated bracelet, sculpted from Patek’s proprietary 18-carat rose gold. The finishing is on another level, hand-finished with alternating satin-brushed and mirror-polished bevels that wrap around the wrist. You won’t find the rigid horizontal slats of a typical men’s Nautilus dial, as the ladies’ reference shifts the design language with an embossed wave pattern across a silvery opaline surface. Lastly, markers and hands are crafted from solid rose gold and filled with Super-LumiNova for maximum legibility in any lighting.

When you peer through the sapphire crystal exhibition caseback, you’ll find the ultra-thin Calibre 26-330 S C automatic movement. It’s a high-end self-winding type with a central rotor forged from heavy 21-carat gold to maximise winding efficiency, a hacking seconds mechanism for hyper-precise time setting, and a patented anti-magnetic Spiromax balance spring. Measuring just 8.62mm in profile, it helps the watch hug the wrist and slides beneath a tailored linen sleeve.

Alexander Ludwig wears Frédérique Constant Carrée ref. FC-303MS4C24

Alexander Ludwig Wears Frédérique Constant Carrée

Model Name: Frédérique Constant Classics Carrée Automatic (Reference FC-303MS4C24)

Movement: Caliber FC-303 (Base Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement)

Signature Feature: Elegant, rectangular tank-style silhouette featuring an open exhibition caseback

Case Material: Stainless steel with a polished rose gold-plated PVD coating

Case Dimensions: 30.70mm width x 47.00mm length

Dial: Silver dial decorated with traditional black Roman numerals and a date window at 6 o’clock

Power Reserve: Approximately 38 hours

Strap: Dark alligator-embossed calf leather strap with a classic pin buckle

Retail Price: Originally retailing around USD$1,250 (discontinued)

Vikings star Alexander Ludwig showed us that you don’t need to spend six figures to get watch enthusiasts’ attention. He stepped away from the luxury sports watches seen throughout the crowd and chose a mid-century favourite with the rectangular Frédérique Constant Classics Carrée. Its polished rose-gold-plated art deco look offers a subtle vintage dress-watch aesthetic that perfectly complements the historic character of Wimbledon.

While it sits at a far more accessible original retail price point of around USD$1,250, we reckon this now-discontinued sleeper punches well above its weight class in pure value and design execution. The rectangular stepped case is crafted from high-grade stainless steel coated in a polished rose gold PVD finish, providing all the visual warmth of a precious-metal Cartier Tank without the hit to your wallet. Its double-textured silver dial features an elegant guilloché pattern at the centre, framed by an outer rail track and traditional, bold black-printed Roman numerals. Hand-polished black Breguet-style hands sweep over the display, while a proportioned date window sits at 6 o’clock to keep the dial’s symmetry unbroken.

You’ll find that Frédérique Constant didn’t cut any corners on mechanical integrity either when you look through the sapphire crystal exhibition caseback that displays the Calibre FC-303 movement. Based on reliable Swiss Sellita SW200-1 architecture, this automatic movement beats at a smooth 28,800 vibrations per hour (4Hz) across 26 jewels and features a custom gold-plated oscillating rotor embellished with clean Geneva stripes.

Editor’s Note: We’ll be updating this list live as more luxury timepieces are spotted in the grandstands and the Royal Box throughout the tournament. Spot a heavy hitter on the wrist of a celebrity or player that’s worth covering? Get in touch with our team and let us know.