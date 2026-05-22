Red Bull Racing x Crocs Collab Includes Aerodynamic Wings for Your Feet

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 22 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Crocs and Oracle Red Bull Racing have launched a new Formula 1-inspired footwear collection

The range includes the Crocband Clog, Classic Runner Clog and a matching Jibbitz 5-pack

Design details include race car-inspired wings, wheel detailing, helmet charms, team colours and ORBR branding

Australian pricing starts at AUD$34.99 for the Jibbitz pack, with clogs priced from AUD$139.99

The collection is available now via Crocs.com.au and selected retailers

It’s a pair of Crocs with a Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car strapped to them. What more do you want? Fine, here’s a pack of Jibbitz.

There’s no end in sight to the wild world of Crocs collaborations, and with Oracle Red Bull Racing now joining the grid, the latest drop takes inspiration from the team’s F1 cars and slides it straight onto your feet, so you can pretend you’re hitting the slipstream in your living room.

Launching ahead of the Montreal Grand Prix, the range brings together two very modern obsessions: Formula 1 merch and Crocs that look like someone had way too much fun with the design brief. The collection includes two silhouettes, the Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocband Clog and the Oracle Red Bull Racing Classic Runner, alongside a five-piece Jibbitz charm pack.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocband Clog | Image: Red Bull Racing

Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocband Clog | Image: Supplied

Formula 1, But Make It Foam

The Crocband Clog is quite literally a clog dressed as a race car. According to Red Bull Racing, the design features helmet details, aerodynamic wings, steering wheel elements, wheel detailing and Oracle Red Bull Racing branding. The Crocband also features lightweight cushioning, ventilation ports, a pivoting heel strap and a 100 per cent Thermoplastic EVA construction.

Price: AUD$149.99

Oracle Red Bull Racing Classic Runner | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing Classic Runner | Image: Supplied

The Classic Runner

Next up is the Classic Runner, which, by comparison, is a little calmer on first glance. It arrives in Oracle Red Bull Racing team colours with Crocs and ORBR branding, a sporty moulded upper, cushioned underfoot comfort and a gum rubber outsole for extra grip.

Crocs describes the pair as having an “aero-style body”, though whether Red Bull Racing actually tested the aerodynamics is anyone’s guess. Either way, they’d look great in the wind tunnel.

The Classic Runner also includes Jibbitz charms, pivoting heel straps, water-friendly construction and Crocs’ usual lightweight, flexible comfort setup.

Price: AUD$139.99

Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocband Clog | Image: Red Bull

Oracle Red Bull Racing Classic Runner | Image: Red Bull Racing

Price and Availability

The Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocs 5 Pack Jibbitz is priced at AUD$34.99 and includes five racing-inspired charms: two race cars, chequered flags, a helmet and the Red Bull Ring.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing Classic Runner is priced at AUD$139.99, while the Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocband Clog is listed at AUD$149.99. The collection is available now via Crocs.com.au and selected retailers.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Classic Runner | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocs 5 Pack Jibbitz | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocs 5 Pack Jibbitz | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocband Clog | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocband Clog | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocband Clog | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing Crocband Clog | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing Classic Runner | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing Classic Runner | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing Classic Runner | Image: Supplied