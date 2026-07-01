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APPLIANCES & TVS

LG’s StanbyME 2 Max Gives the TV-On-Wheels a Huge Upgrade

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • LG has unveiled the StanbyME 2 Max, a 32-inch 4K display.
  • Its detachable touchscreen works on a wheeled stand.
  • Supports portrait and landscape modes, and offers up to 4.5 hours of playback on a full charge.
  • The StanbyME 2 Max will cost USD$1,299.99, with Australian pricing and availability still TBC.

LG‘s StanbyME movable display has always been one of those products that initially sounds ridiculous. A TV on wheels? We haven’t really seen one of those since primary school teachers rolled them into the classroom on a rainy day. But a 32-inch 4K touchscreen you can move from the kitchen to the meeting room to the couch without finding another wall socket? Suddenly, the idea starts to make sense.

The all-new LG StanbyME 2 Max is the largest version of LG’s movable lifestyle screen. With a 32-inch 4K display, a detachable touchscreen and up to 4.5 hours of playback on full charge, it looks far more flexible than the 27-inch StanbyME 2 already listed in Australia.

While the earlier StanbyME models, including the briefcase-style GO version, certainly caught my attention for their quirky design, the Max actually feels like LG is finally delivering on the concept. It’s big enough for the boardroom, sharp enough for streaming, portable enough to move in and out of the kitchen and flexible enough to sit somewhere between a smart TV, digital whiteboard, creative review screen and a roving second monitor.

As someone who depends on my 32-inch LG monitor at home, that last bit is where this starts to make the most sense for my own setup. A screen like this is there when you need it, but not in the way when you don’t. Add a touchscreen, and suddenly the StanbyME 2 Max starts looking less like a gimmicky TV on wheels and more like the kind of screen you find a reason to use.

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LG’s StanbyME 2 Max | Image: LG

What Sets LG’s StanbyME 2 Max Apart from Alternatives?

They call it the Max because the screen is bigger. LG’s StanbyME 2 Max moves up to a 32-inch 4K UHD display, giving you roughly 40 per cent more screen real estate than the previous 27-inch model.

But more screen doesn’t just mean everything is bigger. It means the StanbyME 2 Max stops feeling like a personal screen and becomes something other people can comfortably gather around. A client presentation, creative review, brainstorming session or recipe on the kitchen bench all become a little easier when everyone isn’t squinting at 27 inches. And with Dolby Atmos support, LG clearly wants this to handle more than meeting-room slides.

That’s where the battery becomes just as important as the display. LG claims up to 4.5 hours of playback on a full charge, meaning you can move it between rooms or workspaces without treating every move like a search for the nearest power point.

When you’re not using it for all those other things, LG Gallery+ can also turn the screen into a movable art frame. Dolby Vision and LG’s AI processing should help it look less like a screensaver and more like something you meant to display.

So maybe that’s why LG called this the ‘Max’. Not simply a bigger panel, but enough of the right features to make the movable display category feel genuinely useful. A larger 4K display, a detachable touchscreen, battery power, portrait mode and a wheeled stand all work together to turn what once felt like a novelty into something you could realistically build a workspace around.

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LG’s StanbyME 2 Max | Image: LG

Key Details: LG StanbyME 2 Max

  • Display: 32-inch 4K UHD
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Battery: Up to 4.5 hours of playback on a full charge
  • Design: Detachable touchscreen with wheeled stand
  • Modes: Portrait and landscape
  • Audio/visual: Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
  • Processor: α8 AI Processor Gen3
  • Features: Touchscreen, LG Gallery+, LG Channels, Let’s Draw
  • Connectivity: USB-C and HDMI
  • Price: USD $1,299.99
  • Australian pricing and availability: TBC

The StanbyME 2 Max still looks a little strange. But that’s why we love it. It’s not here to replace my 65-inch LG C5 or my 32-inch LG monitor. It’s not going to replace my partner’s iPad, either. It sits somewhere in the middle, which is exactly where a screen on wheels should be.

Learn more at LG
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LG’s StanbyME 2 Max | Image: LG
Lg stanbyme 2 max 4
LG’s StanbyME 2 Max | Image: LG
Lg stanbyme 2 max 3
LG’s StanbyME 2 Max | Image: LG

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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