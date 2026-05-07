Deciphering the Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Royal Pop’ Collaboration

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 7 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Swatch is heavily teasing a new “Royal Pop” release for May 2026.

Fans suspect a disruptive collaboration with independent Swiss giant Audemars Piguet.

Swatch AG officially trademarked the name “ROYAL POP” under horology categories.

Teaser typography closely mimics the iconic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore logo.

Rumours suggest a Bioceramic Royal Oak Offshore homage or modular pendant accessory.

When the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch landed in 2022, traditionalists dismissed it as a hype-beast gimmick. However, the market disagreed, and it became the blueprint for the most aggressive and successful marketing strategy in modern watchmaking.

Over the last few years, Swatch has evolved this collaborative formula from simple colour swaps into surprisingly complex, narrative-driven horology. We’ve seen them introduce unprecedented dual complications into accessible bioceramic cases with the Omega x Swatch ‘Mission to the Earthphase Cold Moon’ and the highly coveted ‘Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold’ collections. They even caved to collector demand by releasing official MoonSwatch rubber straps.

Crucially, Swatch proved this collaboration phenomenon wasn’t a one-off grab for some cash money. They successfully scaled the concept by democratising another untouchable horological icon in the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms. With the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection, particularly models like the striking ‘Green Abyss’ and the playful ‘Scubaqua’ lineup, Swatch proved it could adapt the DNA of luxury dive watches without diluting their prestige. By outfitting these watches with the mechanical Sistem51 movement, they graduated from novelty quartz to genuine entry-level mechanics, training a new generation of buyers to appreciate the art of traditional watchmaking.

However, as disruptive as the Omega and Blancpain collaborations have been, they were ultimately safe, internal family affairs. Both marques sit under the massive corporate umbrella of The Swatch Group. However, the current rumour sending the watch world into a frenzy represents a staggering, almost unthinkable escalation. Swatch will soon partner with not just any independent, but Audemars Piguet for their next collaboration. It’s a family-owned member of the “Holy Trinity” of Swiss watchmaking, and if the rumours are true, this is no longer an in-house marketing exercise but a redefining of the boundaries of luxury, pop culture, and exclusivity.

Here’s everything we know about the “Royal Pop” – the watch that is about to send the horological world into a full-blown frenzy, the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

Detail Rumored Model Swatch x Audemars Piguet “Royal Pop” Expected Reveal Date May 16, 2026 Potential Inspiration Royal Oak aesthetics & ’90s Pop Swatch Expected Material Bioceramic Verified Evidence WIPO “ROYAL POP” trademark by Swatch AG Price Point Unconfirmed (Expected entry-level accessible) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Swatch’s WIPO trademarks | Image: WIPO

WIPO Trademarks Cement the Idea

While the internet was busy discussing the pixels from Swatch’s cryptic social media teasers featuring the words “Royal” and “Pop,” we were amongst a small group who found the real confirmation hiding in plain sight within international legal filings.

Speculation is one thing, but global intellectual property registers are another, and a quick search of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) database reveals that Swatch AG officially filed an international trademark for “ROYAL POP” under Class 14 (the category that specifically covers jewellery and horological instruments) in several countries that include Switzerland on March 8, 2024.

This trademark legally and officially ties Swatch to the rumoured moniker, elevating the rumour from a fan theory to an imminent retail reality when all is revealed on May 16th 2026.

The official Audemars Piguet account left a comment on an old Swatch Instagram post asking, “When do we launch?” | Image: Supplied

Typography Leaves a Trail of Evidence

Every element of Swatch’s teaser campaign has been crafted to reward eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts. Even before the trademark was widely known, internet sleuths pieced together a compelling case based on digital breadcrumbs, which we’ll break down here.

The first piece of visual evidence was found in the typography used for the word “Royal” in the Swatch teaser that matches the iconic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak script almost exactly. The second teaser word, “Pop,” features the ‘P’ overlapping the ‘O’, which is a design choice that perfectly mirrors the iconic ‘O’ overlapping the ‘A’ on the traditional Audemars Piguet caseback logo.

Diving deep into the archives of the Swatch x Blancpain era, fans unearthed a major detail where the official Audemars Piguet account left a comment on an old Swatch Instagram post asking, “When do we launch?” This seemed like playful banter between an independent brand and Swatch at the time, but now it seems like incredibly smart, long-term foreshadowing orchestrated months in advance.

OMEGA x Swatch MOONSWATCH 1965 | Image: Swatch

Why Would Audemars Piguet Partner With Swatch Group?

Translating a luxury Omega Speedmaster or a Blancpain Fifty Fathoms into an AUD$400 Bioceramic Swatch was an internal affair between Swatch brands. But Audemars Piguet guards its independence like only the three holy trinity brands know how. The entry point for a Royal Oak sits north of AUD$60,000, assuming you can even secure an allocation from a boutique (which no one can). So collaborating with a mass-market brand is an incredibly bold, dangerous play.

Yet, former AP CEO François-Henry Bennahmias was an outspoken fan of the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch. Back in a 2022 interview with the Luxury Tribune, he praised the collaboration as one of the best ideas the conservative Swiss watch industry had seen in years. “Their collaboration is a great idea, which does not affect the integrity of Omega at all… because it educates the younger generation about the icons of watchmaking.”

It’s also clear that Audemars Piguet isn’t afraid to play with pop culture, having previously released highly controversial Marvel collaborations. The groundwork for a disruptive collaboration has been in place all along, and the execution post-Watches & Wonders 2026, which isn’t attended by the Swatch Group, is perfect timing.

Is It a Wristwatch or a Nod to the Vintage Pop Swatch?

While Reddit is already flooded with renders of a Bioceramic Royal Oak on a rubber strap, recent Swatch reels have opened up new, fashion-led scenarios.

Swatch has shown glimpses of coloured necklaces, popping mechanisms, and leather loops in its promotional materials. This has led to increased search interest (like the recent spike for pop swatch) and speculation that the “Royal Pop” might nod heavily to the vintage 90s Pop Swatch era. It seems that the design won’t be a Royal Oak reinterpreted in plastic, but a modular accessory with a Swatch on a lanyard. TikTok is buzzing with theories of a mini Royal Oak designed to be worn around the neck as a pendant, or a watch head that pops out of a housing to become a pocket watch.

If it’s a traditional wristwatch, watch enthusiasts expect the Swatch Sistem51 automatic movement and a Bioceramic case. However, since replicating the Royal Oak’s integrated steel bracelet in bioceramic could be technically problematic, it’s highly likely this watch will ship on a rubber strap.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak | Image: Man of Many

Democratising an Icon, or Trivialising It?

The genius of the Royal Oak lies in its immaculate finishing, and translating this silhouette into an affordable, hyper-colourful format seems almost sacrilegious to certain elite collectors.

Yet, it’s exactly this tension between “untouchable” luxury and viral pop culture that’s blowing up the online conversation. Whether it’s a 1:1 bioceramic homage, a capsule jewellery line, or an elaborate masterclass in marketing hype, Swatch and Audemars Piguet have once again engineered a massive cultural moment out of thin air.

Creators are already warning of kilometre-long lines outside Swatch boutiques. With the WIPO filings confirming the name and May 16th 2026, release date just around the corner, you might want to start planning your camp-out now.