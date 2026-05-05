Guide to Australian Streaming Prices in 2026: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & More

By Elliot Nash - Guide Updated: 5 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Netflix Australia now ranges from $9.99 to $28.99 per month

Disney+ starts at $9.99 per month, with Premium now priced at $24.99 per month

HBO Max Australia starts at $11.99 per month, with annual plans available

Paramount+ is one of the cheapest major paid streaming services in Australia, starting at $7.99 per month

Kayo Sports remains one of the most expensive standalone streaming options, starting at $29.99 per month

The smartest move in 2026 may be rotating subscriptions rather than keeping everything active at once

Streaming used to be the cheaper, cleaner alternative to pay TV, but in 2026, you only need to start adding up your subscriptions to realise that the bargain has become a bit more complicated – and expensive.

Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Stan, Binge, Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount+, Kayo and Foxtel Now are all fighting for a place on the same bank statement. Some still make a strong case as everyday services. Others are better treated as one-month rentals when the right show drops. A few only make sense if you know exactly what you’re there to watch.

Below, we’ve broken down the latest Australian prices for the major streaming services in 2026, including monthly plans and annual options where available, to help you figure out what’s worth keeping and what’s worth hitting the cancel button on.

Streaming Service Comparison Table

Prices were checked on 5 May 2026, but streaming prices change often, so it’s worth confirming directly before signing up.

Streaming service Cheapest monthly plan Most expensive monthly plan Annual plan available? Best for Netflix $9.99 $28.99 No The default household streamer Disney+ $9.99 $24.99 Yes Families, franchises and ESPN-curious viewers HBO Max $11.99 $21.99 Yes HBO, Warner Bros. and prestige TV fans Stan $12 $22 No Australians who want a familiar local platform Binge $10 $22 Yes Reality, lifestyle and easy weeknight viewing Prime Video $9.99 $9.99 Yes, via Amazon Prime Best value if you already use Amazon Apple TV $15.99 $15.99 Yes Premium originals and quality-over-quantity viewers Paramount+ $7.99 $17.99 Yes Budget streaming and franchise TV Kayo Sports $29.99 $45.99 No Live sport Foxtel Now $25 (Entry Pack) $104 No Traditional pay TV without the box BritBox $13.99 $13.99 Yes British TV diehards Hayu $8.99 $8.99 Yes Reality TV obsessives Scroll horizontally to view full table

The cheapest plan isn’t always the best plan, especially now that more services are using ads, device limits and premium tiers to separate casual viewers from heavy users.

Image: Marques Kaspbrak

Cheapest Streaming Services in Australia in 2026

Rank Service Cheapest monthly price The catch 1 Paramount+ $7.99 Cheapest tier includes ads 2 Hayu $8.99 Reality TV focus 3 Netflix $9.99 Ads on cheapest plan 4 Disney+ $9.99 Ads on cheapest plan 5 Prime Video $9.99 Best value if you use Prime 6 Binge $10 Ads on Basic 7 HBO Max $11.99 Ads on Basic 8 Stan $12 Basic plan is limited 9 BritBox $13.99 Niche British catalogue 10 Apple TV $15.99 Smaller library 11 Foxtel Now $25 Entry pack only 12 Kayo Sports $29.99 Sports-only Scroll horizontally to view full table

On price alone, Paramount+ is the cheapest major streaming service in Australia in 2026, starting at $7.99 per month. Hayu is slightly higher at $8.99 per month, but unless you’re following the Real Housewives or going Below Deck, you might not see the value in a dedicated reality-TV streaming service.

That’s the thing with cheap subscriptions. A $7.99 service you never open is still wasted money. A $15.99 service you smash through every night for a month might be better value.

Image: Mathieu Improvisato

Which Streaming Services Are Worth Keeping?

Type of subscription Best options Why Everyday keepers Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video Broad appeal, family use or bundled value Rotation services HBO Max, Apple TV, Stan, Paramount+ Best when a specific show, film or season drops Specialist subscriptions Kayo Sports, Hayu, BritBox Great if you love the category, wasteful if you do not Bundle-style services Foxtel Now Useful for pay-TV habits, expensive for casual streaming Scroll horizontally to view full table

The best streaming setup in 2026 is probably two or three regulars, plus one rotating service you swap in when there’s actually something worth watching. You don’t need the entire stack.

For most households, Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video are the easiest to justify as permanent subscriptions, though not always for the same reason. Netflix has the broadest everyday appeal, Disney+ is hard to beat for families and franchise fans, and Prime Video makes sense if you already use Amazon.

HBO Max, Apple TV, Stan and Paramount+ are better candidates for rotation. When it’s a TV show you’ve been waiting for, a brand-new film, or live sport, you can quickly sign up and then cancel before the next billing cycle when you’ve had your fill.

Kayo Sports is different. If you watch sport every week, it may be essential. If you only tune in for finals, F1 highlights or the odd cricket Test, it’s probably one to switch on and off between seasons.

Streaming platforms aren’t precious. You don’t need to be loyal or keep your subscription out of fear of missing out. Shop around. Cancel your plans if you haven’t watched in a while. And, before you hit subscribe on a new streaming service, ask yourself, “What am I here to watch?”

All Streaming Service Options & Prices

If you want the exact plan-by-plan breakdown, here is how each service stacks up beyond the lowest advertised price.

Service Plans and prices What you get Best for Netflix Standard with Ads: $9.99/month; Standard: $20.99/month; Premium: $28.99/month Big general library, originals, movies, TV, games, multiple device options depending on plan The household that wants one service everyone can use. Disney+ Standard with Ads: $9.99/month; Standard: $17.99/month or $179.99/year; Premium: $24.99/month or $249.99/year Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Nat Geo, Hulu, FX and ESPN content Families, franchise fans and households with kids. HBO Max Basic with Ads: $11.99/month; Standard: $15.99/month; Premium: $21.99/month HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, movies, prestige drama People who still think Sunday-night TV should feel like an event Stan Basic: $12/month; Standard: $17/month; Premium: $22/month; Stan Sport add-on: $20/month TV, movies, originals, local content, sport add-on Australians who want a familiar local platform with a bit of everything. Binge Basic with Ads: $10/month or $79/year; Standard: $19/month or $149/year; Premium: $22/month or $179/year Movies, reality, true crime, docos, live channels, selected 4K on Standard/Premium The person who wants something easy to throw on after dinner Prime Video Included with Amazon Prime: $9.99/month or $79/year Prime Video plus Amazon Prime shopping benefits The best value play if you already shop on Amazon Apple TV $15.99/month after free trial Apple Originals, no ads, premium drama, comedy and films Quality-over-quantity viewers Paramount+ Basic with Ads: $7.99/month; Standard: $12.99/month; Premium: $17.99/month Paramount films and TV, CBS-style franchises, Nickelodeon, MTV, Star Trek, Yellowstone-related content Budget-conscious viewers and franchise TV fans Kayo Sports Standard: $29.99/month; Premium: $45.99/month Live and on-demand sport, over 50 sports, 4K on Premium where available Sports fans who actually watch live sport every week Foxtel Now Entry Pack from $25/month; Ultimate bundle $104/month Live TV channels, drama, lifestyle, news, sport and movies depending on bundle Viewers who want traditional pay TV without a set-top box. BritBox $13.99/month or $139.99/year British dramas, comedies, mysteries and classics British TV diehards, or anyone who says “just one more detective series” and means five Hayu $8.99/month; $43.99/6 months; $79.99/year Reality TV, same-day US episodes, Bravo-style programming Reality TV diehards Scroll horizontally to view full table

Streaming Doesn’t Have To Be Expensive

Treat your subscriptions like a rotating list, not a loyalty program.

Keep the services your household actually uses every week. Rotate the ones built around one big show, one film drop or one sporting season. And if an app has become something you scroll past on the way to Netflix, it’s probably time to cancel it.

A cheap subscription can still be wasted money if you never open it. Real value comes from the one you actually watch. The trick is remembering to leave before the next bill lands.

FAQs About Australian Streaming Services

What is the cheapest streaming service in Australia in 2026? Paramount+ is one of the cheapest major paid streaming services in Australia, with plans starting from $7.99 per month. Hayu is also cheap at $8.99 per month, but it is focused almost entirely on reality TV. How much is Disney+ in Australia in 2026? Disney+ Australia starts at $9.99 per month for Standard with Ads. Standard costs $17.99 per month, while Premium costs $24.99 per month. Is HBO Max available in Australia? Yes. HBO Max is available in Australia with Basic with Ads, Standard and Premium subscription tiers. Which streaming services are the best value in Australia? Prime Video is one of the strongest value options if you already use Amazon Prime, while Netflix and Disney+ remain easier to justify for households that watch a wide mix of shows and films. Paramount+ is one of the cheapest options, but it is better treated as a rotation service for most viewers.

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