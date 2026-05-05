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Guide to Australian Streaming Prices in 2026: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & More

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - Guide

Updated:

Readtime: 7 min

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  • Netflix Australia now ranges from $9.99 to $28.99 per month
  • Disney+ starts at $9.99 per month, with Premium now priced at $24.99 per month
  • HBO Max Australia starts at $11.99 per month, with annual plans available
  • Paramount+ is one of the cheapest major paid streaming services in Australia, starting at $7.99 per month
  • Kayo Sports remains one of the most expensive standalone streaming options, starting at $29.99 per month
  • The smartest move in 2026 may be rotating subscriptions rather than keeping everything active at once

Streaming used to be the cheaper, cleaner alternative to pay TV, but in 2026, you only need to start adding up your subscriptions to realise that the bargain has become a bit more complicated – and expensive.

Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Stan, Binge, Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount+, Kayo and Foxtel Now are all fighting for a place on the same bank statement. Some still make a strong case as everyday services. Others are better treated as one-month rentals when the right show drops. A few only make sense if you know exactly what you’re there to watch.

Below, we’ve broken down the latest Australian prices for the major streaming services in 2026, including monthly plans and annual options where available, to help you figure out what’s worth keeping and what’s worth hitting the cancel button on.

Hand holding a remote control pointed at a TV screen displaying streaming service logos like Netflix and Disney+.

Streaming Service Comparison Table

Prices were checked on 5 May 2026, but streaming prices change often, so it’s worth confirming directly before signing up.

Streaming serviceCheapest monthly planMost expensive monthly planAnnual plan available?Best for
Netflix$9.99$28.99NoThe default household streamer
Disney+$9.99$24.99YesFamilies, franchises and ESPN-curious viewers
HBO Max$11.99$21.99YesHBO, Warner Bros. and prestige TV fans
Stan$12$22NoAustralians who want a familiar local platform
Binge$10$22YesReality, lifestyle and easy weeknight viewing
Prime Video$9.99$9.99Yes, via Amazon PrimeBest value if you already use Amazon
Apple TV$15.99$15.99YesPremium originals and quality-over-quantity viewers
Paramount+$7.99$17.99YesBudget streaming and franchise TV
Kayo Sports$29.99$45.99NoLive sport
Foxtel Now$25 (Entry Pack)$104NoTraditional pay TV without the box
BritBox$13.99$13.99YesBritish TV diehards
Hayu$8.99$8.99YesReality TV obsessives
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The cheapest plan isn’t always the best plan, especially now that more services are using ads, device limits and premium tiers to separate casual viewers from heavy users.

Streaming services unsplash 1
Image: Marques Kaspbrak

Cheapest Streaming Services in Australia in 2026

RankServiceCheapest monthly priceThe catch
1Paramount+$7.99Cheapest tier includes ads
2Hayu$8.99Reality TV focus
3Netflix$9.99Ads on cheapest plan
4Disney+$9.99Ads on cheapest plan
5Prime Video$9.99Best value if you use Prime
6Binge$10Ads on Basic
7HBO Max$11.99Ads on Basic
8Stan$12Basic plan is limited
9BritBox$13.99Niche British catalogue
10Apple TV$15.99Smaller library
11Foxtel Now$25Entry pack only
12Kayo Sports$29.99Sports-only
Scroll horizontally to view full table

On price alone, Paramount+ is the cheapest major streaming service in Australia in 2026, starting at $7.99 per month. Hayu is slightly higher at $8.99 per month, but unless you’re following the Real Housewives or going Below Deck, you might not see the value in a dedicated reality-TV streaming service.

That’s the thing with cheap subscriptions. A $7.99 service you never open is still wasted money. A $15.99 service you smash through every night for a month might be better value.

Streaming services unsplash 2
Image: Mathieu Improvisato

Which Streaming Services Are Worth Keeping?

Type of subscriptionBest optionsWhy
Everyday keepersNetflix, Disney+, Prime VideoBroad appeal, family use or bundled value
Rotation servicesHBO Max, Apple TV, Stan, Paramount+Best when a specific show, film or season drops
Specialist subscriptionsKayo Sports, Hayu, BritBoxGreat if you love the category, wasteful if you do not
Bundle-style servicesFoxtel NowUseful for pay-TV habits, expensive for casual streaming
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The best streaming setup in 2026 is probably two or three regulars, plus one rotating service you swap in when there’s actually something worth watching. You don’t need the entire stack.

For most households, Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video are the easiest to justify as permanent subscriptions, though not always for the same reason. Netflix has the broadest everyday appeal, Disney+ is hard to beat for families and franchise fans, and Prime Video makes sense if you already use Amazon.

HBO Max, Apple TV, Stan and Paramount+ are better candidates for rotation. When it’s a TV show you’ve been waiting for, a brand-new film, or live sport, you can quickly sign up and then cancel before the next billing cycle when you’ve had your fill.

Kayo Sports is different. If you watch sport every week, it may be essential. If you only tune in for finals, F1 highlights or the odd cricket Test, it’s probably one to switch on and off between seasons.

Streaming platforms aren’t precious. You don’t need to be loyal or keep your subscription out of fear of missing out. Shop around. Cancel your plans if you haven’t watched in a while. And, before you hit subscribe on a new streaming service, ask yourself, “What am I here to watch?”

All Streaming Service Options & Prices

If you want the exact plan-by-plan breakdown, here is how each service stacks up beyond the lowest advertised price.

ServicePlans and pricesWhat you getBest for
NetflixStandard with Ads: $9.99/month; Standard: $20.99/month; Premium: $28.99/monthBig general library, originals, movies, TV, games, multiple device options depending on planThe household that wants one service everyone can use.
Disney+Standard with Ads: $9.99/month; Standard: $17.99/month or $179.99/year; Premium: $24.99/month or $249.99/yearDisney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Nat Geo, Hulu, FX and ESPN contentFamilies, franchise fans and households with kids.
HBO MaxBasic with Ads: $11.99/month; Standard: $15.99/month; Premium: $21.99/monthHBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, movies, prestige dramaPeople who still think Sunday-night TV should feel like an event
StanBasic: $12/month; Standard: $17/month; Premium: $22/month; Stan Sport add-on: $20/monthTV, movies, originals, local content, sport add-onAustralians who want a familiar local platform with a bit of everything.
BingeBasic with Ads: $10/month or $79/year; Standard: $19/month or $149/year; Premium: $22/month or $179/yearMovies, reality, true crime, docos, live channels, selected 4K on Standard/PremiumThe person who wants something easy to throw on after dinner
Prime VideoIncluded with Amazon Prime: $9.99/month or $79/yearPrime Video plus Amazon Prime shopping benefitsThe best value play if you already shop on Amazon
Apple TV$15.99/month after free trialApple Originals, no ads, premium drama, comedy and filmsQuality-over-quantity viewers
Paramount+Basic with Ads: $7.99/month; Standard: $12.99/month; Premium: $17.99/monthParamount films and TV, CBS-style franchises, Nickelodeon, MTV, Star Trek, Yellowstone-related contentBudget-conscious viewers and franchise TV fans
Kayo SportsStandard: $29.99/month; Premium: $45.99/monthLive and on-demand sport, over 50 sports, 4K on Premium where availableSports fans who actually watch live sport every week
Foxtel NowEntry Pack from $25/month; Ultimate bundle $104/monthLive TV channels, drama, lifestyle, news, sport and movies depending on bundleViewers who want traditional pay TV without a set-top box.
BritBox$13.99/month or $139.99/yearBritish dramas, comedies, mysteries and classicsBritish TV diehards, or anyone who says “just one more detective series” and means five
Hayu$8.99/month; $43.99/6 months; $79.99/yearReality TV, same-day US episodes, Bravo-style programmingReality TV diehards
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Netflix homescreen displayed on a laptop, showcasing various TV show thumbnails in a dimly lit room.

Streaming Doesn’t Have To Be Expensive

Treat your subscriptions like a rotating list, not a loyalty program.

Keep the services your household actually uses every week. Rotate the ones built around one big show, one film drop or one sporting season. And if an app has become something you scroll past on the way to Netflix, it’s probably time to cancel it.

A cheap subscription can still be wasted money if you never open it. Real value comes from the one you actually watch. The trick is remembering to leave before the next bill lands.

FAQs About Australian Streaming Services

What is the cheapest streaming service in Australia in 2026?

Paramount+ is one of the cheapest major paid streaming services in Australia, with plans starting from $7.99 per month. Hayu is also cheap at $8.99 per month, but it is focused almost entirely on reality TV.

How much is Disney+ in Australia in 2026?

Disney+ Australia starts at $9.99 per month for Standard with Ads. Standard costs $17.99 per month, while Premium costs $24.99 per month.

Is HBO Max available in Australia?

Yes. HBO Max is available in Australia with Basic with Ads, Standard and Premium subscription tiers.

Which streaming services are the best value in Australia?

Prime Video is one of the strongest value options if you already use Amazon Prime, while Netflix and Disney+ remain easier to justify for households that watch a wide mix of shows and films. Paramount+ is one of the cheapest options, but it is better treated as a rotation service for most viewers.

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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