Guide to Australian Streaming Prices in 2026: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & More
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- Netflix Australia now ranges from $9.99 to $28.99 per month
- Disney+ starts at $9.99 per month, with Premium now priced at $24.99 per month
- HBO Max Australia starts at $11.99 per month, with annual plans available
- Paramount+ is one of the cheapest major paid streaming services in Australia, starting at $7.99 per month
- Kayo Sports remains one of the most expensive standalone streaming options, starting at $29.99 per month
- The smartest move in 2026 may be rotating subscriptions rather than keeping everything active at once
Streaming used to be the cheaper, cleaner alternative to pay TV, but in 2026, you only need to start adding up your subscriptions to realise that the bargain has become a bit more complicated – and expensive.
Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Stan, Binge, Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount+, Kayo and Foxtel Now are all fighting for a place on the same bank statement. Some still make a strong case as everyday services. Others are better treated as one-month rentals when the right show drops. A few only make sense if you know exactly what you’re there to watch.
Below, we’ve broken down the latest Australian prices for the major streaming services in 2026, including monthly plans and annual options where available, to help you figure out what’s worth keeping and what’s worth hitting the cancel button on.
Streaming Service Comparison Table
Prices were checked on 5 May 2026, but streaming prices change often, so it’s worth confirming directly before signing up.
|Streaming service
|Cheapest monthly plan
|Most expensive monthly plan
|Annual plan available?
|Best for
|Netflix
|$9.99
|$28.99
|No
|The default household streamer
|Disney+
|$9.99
|$24.99
|Yes
|Families, franchises and ESPN-curious viewers
|HBO Max
|$11.99
|$21.99
|Yes
|HBO, Warner Bros. and prestige TV fans
|Stan
|$12
|$22
|No
|Australians who want a familiar local platform
|Binge
|$10
|$22
|Yes
|Reality, lifestyle and easy weeknight viewing
|Prime Video
|$9.99
|$9.99
|Yes, via Amazon Prime
|Best value if you already use Amazon
|Apple TV
|$15.99
|$15.99
|Yes
|Premium originals and quality-over-quantity viewers
|Paramount+
|$7.99
|$17.99
|Yes
|Budget streaming and franchise TV
|Kayo Sports
|$29.99
|$45.99
|No
|Live sport
|Foxtel Now
|$25 (Entry Pack)
|$104
|No
|Traditional pay TV without the box
|BritBox
|$13.99
|$13.99
|Yes
|British TV diehards
|Hayu
|$8.99
|$8.99
|Yes
|Reality TV obsessives
The cheapest plan isn’t always the best plan, especially now that more services are using ads, device limits and premium tiers to separate casual viewers from heavy users.
Cheapest Streaming Services in Australia in 2026
|Rank
|Service
|Cheapest monthly price
|The catch
|1
|Paramount+
|$7.99
|Cheapest tier includes ads
|2
|Hayu
|$8.99
|Reality TV focus
|3
|Netflix
|$9.99
|Ads on cheapest plan
|4
|Disney+
|$9.99
|Ads on cheapest plan
|5
|Prime Video
|$9.99
|Best value if you use Prime
|6
|Binge
|$10
|Ads on Basic
|7
|HBO Max
|$11.99
|Ads on Basic
|8
|Stan
|$12
|Basic plan is limited
|9
|BritBox
|$13.99
|Niche British catalogue
|10
|Apple TV
|$15.99
|Smaller library
|11
|Foxtel Now
|$25
|Entry pack only
|12
|Kayo Sports
|$29.99
|Sports-only
On price alone, Paramount+ is the cheapest major streaming service in Australia in 2026, starting at $7.99 per month. Hayu is slightly higher at $8.99 per month, but unless you’re following the Real Housewives or going Below Deck, you might not see the value in a dedicated reality-TV streaming service.
That’s the thing with cheap subscriptions. A $7.99 service you never open is still wasted money. A $15.99 service you smash through every night for a month might be better value.
Which Streaming Services Are Worth Keeping?
|Type of subscription
|Best options
|Why
|Everyday keepers
|Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video
|Broad appeal, family use or bundled value
|Rotation services
|HBO Max, Apple TV, Stan, Paramount+
|Best when a specific show, film or season drops
|Specialist subscriptions
|Kayo Sports, Hayu, BritBox
|Great if you love the category, wasteful if you do not
|Bundle-style services
|Foxtel Now
|Useful for pay-TV habits, expensive for casual streaming
The best streaming setup in 2026 is probably two or three regulars, plus one rotating service you swap in when there’s actually something worth watching. You don’t need the entire stack.
For most households, Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video are the easiest to justify as permanent subscriptions, though not always for the same reason. Netflix has the broadest everyday appeal, Disney+ is hard to beat for families and franchise fans, and Prime Video makes sense if you already use Amazon.
HBO Max, Apple TV, Stan and Paramount+ are better candidates for rotation. When it’s a TV show you’ve been waiting for, a brand-new film, or live sport, you can quickly sign up and then cancel before the next billing cycle when you’ve had your fill.
Kayo Sports is different. If you watch sport every week, it may be essential. If you only tune in for finals, F1 highlights or the odd cricket Test, it’s probably one to switch on and off between seasons.
Streaming platforms aren’t precious. You don’t need to be loyal or keep your subscription out of fear of missing out. Shop around. Cancel your plans if you haven’t watched in a while. And, before you hit subscribe on a new streaming service, ask yourself, “What am I here to watch?”
All Streaming Service Options & Prices
If you want the exact plan-by-plan breakdown, here is how each service stacks up beyond the lowest advertised price.
|Service
|Plans and prices
|What you get
|Best for
|Netflix
|Standard with Ads: $9.99/month; Standard: $20.99/month; Premium: $28.99/month
|Big general library, originals, movies, TV, games, multiple device options depending on plan
|The household that wants one service everyone can use.
|Disney+
|Standard with Ads: $9.99/month; Standard: $17.99/month or $179.99/year; Premium: $24.99/month or $249.99/year
|Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Nat Geo, Hulu, FX and ESPN content
|Families, franchise fans and households with kids.
|HBO Max
|Basic with Ads: $11.99/month; Standard: $15.99/month; Premium: $21.99/month
|HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, movies, prestige drama
|People who still think Sunday-night TV should feel like an event
|Stan
|Basic: $12/month; Standard: $17/month; Premium: $22/month; Stan Sport add-on: $20/month
|TV, movies, originals, local content, sport add-on
|Australians who want a familiar local platform with a bit of everything.
|Binge
|Basic with Ads: $10/month or $79/year; Standard: $19/month or $149/year; Premium: $22/month or $179/year
|Movies, reality, true crime, docos, live channels, selected 4K on Standard/Premium
|The person who wants something easy to throw on after dinner
|Prime Video
|Included with Amazon Prime: $9.99/month or $79/year
|Prime Video plus Amazon Prime shopping benefits
|The best value play if you already shop on Amazon
|Apple TV
|$15.99/month after free trial
|Apple Originals, no ads, premium drama, comedy and films
|Quality-over-quantity viewers
|Paramount+
|Basic with Ads: $7.99/month; Standard: $12.99/month; Premium: $17.99/month
|Paramount films and TV, CBS-style franchises, Nickelodeon, MTV, Star Trek, Yellowstone-related content
|Budget-conscious viewers and franchise TV fans
|Kayo Sports
|Standard: $29.99/month; Premium: $45.99/month
|Live and on-demand sport, over 50 sports, 4K on Premium where available
|Sports fans who actually watch live sport every week
|Foxtel Now
|Entry Pack from $25/month; Ultimate bundle $104/month
|Live TV channels, drama, lifestyle, news, sport and movies depending on bundle
|Viewers who want traditional pay TV without a set-top box.
|BritBox
|$13.99/month or $139.99/year
|British dramas, comedies, mysteries and classics
|British TV diehards, or anyone who says “just one more detective series” and means five
|Hayu
|$8.99/month; $43.99/6 months; $79.99/year
|Reality TV, same-day US episodes, Bravo-style programming
|Reality TV diehards
Streaming Doesn’t Have To Be Expensive
Treat your subscriptions like a rotating list, not a loyalty program.
Keep the services your household actually uses every week. Rotate the ones built around one big show, one film drop or one sporting season. And if an app has become something you scroll past on the way to Netflix, it’s probably time to cancel it.
A cheap subscription can still be wasted money if you never open it. Real value comes from the one you actually watch. The trick is remembering to leave before the next bill lands.
FAQs About Australian Streaming Services
Paramount+ is one of the cheapest major paid streaming services in Australia, with plans starting from $7.99 per month. Hayu is also cheap at $8.99 per month, but it is focused almost entirely on reality TV.
Disney+ Australia starts at $9.99 per month for Standard with Ads. Standard costs $17.99 per month, while Premium costs $24.99 per month.
Yes. HBO Max is available in Australia with Basic with Ads, Standard and Premium subscription tiers.
Prime Video is one of the strongest value options if you already use Amazon Prime, while Netflix and Disney+ remain easier to justify for households that watch a wide mix of shows and films. Paramount+ is one of the cheapest options, but it is better treated as a rotation service for most viewers.
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